FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project — Presents “Woodpecker Lips,” featuring 12 original monologues, at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theater at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
“Desert Paradise” Bob Ross-Style Painting Class with Russell Richard — 1-5 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Cost: $50 cash or check. All materials supplied. Register: classes@paintingwithrussell.com
Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project — See Oct. 29 listing for details.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
“Of Spirits, Ghouls and Saints: An Organ Recital of ‘Horror’ and ‘Saintliness’” Organ Recital — The Rev. Edward K. Erb will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Steadman Theatre on the Mansfield University campus. Free, but donations accepted and used to repair The Wellsboro Episcopal Church’s 1970 Möller pipe organ.
All Saints’ Eve Service — 9:30 a.m. at the Covington Church of Christ (Disciples), located on the corner by the blinking light in Covington.
Running Deer Fun Shoot — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Running Deer Shoot — 1-4 p.m. at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Fee: $2/pass. Cash prizes and frozen turkeys. Additional shoots: Nov. 7 and 14. FMI: 607-857-4631
MONDAY, NOV. 1
Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center — Starting today, the center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro will be expanding its hours from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On display now until Dec. 4 are “Selections from the Collection,” a display by Warren Goodrich of oil paintings, watercolors and pastels in the Atrium gallery, and “Inspirations of Egypt,” a collection of monotypes, ceramics and sculptures by Steve and Rita Bower. FMI: 570-724-1917
TUESDAY, NOV. 2 ELECTION DAY
Drive-thru Election Day Turkey Dinner — 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Niles Valley United Methodist Church. Cost: $10. Pre-order: 570-724-4658 before election day and 570-376-2407 the day of the dinner.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
Women in Agriculture 2021 — Tioga County Conservation District will hold a workshop 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Free, includes lunch. Pre-registration required by Oct. 29: 570-724-1801
Jacobs Brothers Gospel Concert — 1:30 p.m. at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church. Light refreshments following the concert. Love offering. FMI: 607-481-9481
Redistricting Advisory Council Listening Session — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Mansfield University, Manser Hall, 31 S. Academy St., Mansfield. To attend, RSVP your name and event date to OIARSVP@pa.gov.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
Practical Nursing Information Session — 6:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St. for the course beginning March 15, 2022. Learn about careers, prerequisites and how to apply. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Fall Rummage, Bake & Soup Sale — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center, 155 Maple St., Westfield. FMI: 570-439-3264. All proceeds benefit Cowanesque UMC, Cowanesque.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Fall Rummage, Bake & Soup Sale — See Nov. 4 listing for details.
Veterans Appreciation Days — For veterans or active service men and women at Larry’s Sport Center, Galeton. Gifts, lunch, and veterans representative on-site. Free. FMI: larryssportcenter@hotmail.com or Facebook page
Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project — See Oct. 29 listing for details.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Artisan Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Moon’s Big Red Barn, 453 Rowley Road, Ulysses. Artisans and food concessions on site.
Rael: The Music of Genesis — Tribute band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
Veterans Appreciation Days — See Nov. 5 listing for details.
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
Fall Rummage, Bake & Soup Sale — See Nov. 4 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsmans Club Road, mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project — See Oct. 29 listing for details.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
Running Deer Fun Shoot — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Running Deer Shoot — 1-4 p.m. at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro. Fee: $2/pass. Cash prizes and frozen turkeys. Additional shoots: Nov. 7 and 14. FMI: 607-857-4631
Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project — See Oct. 29 listing for details. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.
COMING SOON
Veteran’s Day Spaghetti Dinner — Thursday, Nov. 11, 3-7 p.m. or until food runs out at the Elkland Fire Department banquet room at 105 Parkhurst Street. Cost: $8/general public and $4/veterans. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Wounded Warrior Project. Donate dessert or FMI: Officer Bump with the Elkland PD, Facebook messenger or 814-258-5419
Wine & Design — Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Cost: $40. Snacks and drinks provided. Register: www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-event-red-barn-in-snow
Youth Competitive Fishing Informational Meeting — Noon Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro. The meeting will focus on how youth can join and formation of a youth/high school team in this area. FMI: 570-337-0920, 7171-315-8951 or 570-724-5138
Harvest Dinner — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Knoxville Community Center. Indoor dining, take-out or local delivery available. Cost: $10/adults, $5/children, free/preschool. Benefits northern Tier Recreation Authority. FMI: 814-326-4725
Pressure Gauge Testing — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Penn State Extension conference room in the Tioga County Courthouse, 118 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Registration not required. FMI: 570-666-9011 or azd241@psu.edu
McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — Dec. 4, and Jan. 1, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, 2022. All times 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person
Red Cross Blood Drive — Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
Quilters Meeting — Quilters and fiber artists (crochet, knit, embroidery, spinning, etc.) are meeting from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.
Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday.
Books on the Porch Sale — The Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro, continue to offer books on the carts through November. There are new books for adults and children including outdoor and hunting. Check for CDs and DVDs. All books have been in storage since 2019.
“Inspired by Egypt” — Exhibit of watercolors, sculpture, drawings and mixed media monotypes by Steve and Rita Bower is open noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
Yoga & Art — Thursdays through Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1 through 6 in the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Pre-registration required; forms can be found on Facebook and at the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Nov. 10 and 24 next date) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Influenza Vaccines — Drive-thru clinics at Laurel Health Centers in Bradford and Tioga counties during October. Call your center for times and dates. FMI: 1-833-528-7354 or laurelhc.org
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours begin in November; food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
