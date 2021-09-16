FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
POW/MIA Remembrance Service — 6:30 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Free.
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production are at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No tickets will be sold at the door. Order in advance at hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079.
An Evening With The Stars — Celebrity impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally — Pac expose at 10:30 a.m. around The Green in Wellsboro. Start at 12:01 p.m. Free. Observation available at Waste Management near Antrim with $5 admission, free for children and military. FMI: www.stpr.org
Heart of Tioga Benefit Concert — Denny Bliss will perform at 7 p.m. in the Wellsboro Bible Church at 12880 Route 6. Free admission; charitable offering collected.
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — See Sept. 17 listing for details.
Fall Fest — Sept. 18 at the Knoxville Fire Department. Chicken barbecue, games, activities.
Author Series — 11 a.m., Patrick Thomas, award-winning author of the Murphy’s Lore series and the Dear Cthulhu advice empire and the creator of the Agents of the Abyss series, will present speak at the Knoxville Public Library
NRA Basic Pistol Training — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
“The Lifespan of a Fact” — See Sept. 17 listing for details. Time today is 2:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — Opens noon-6 p.m. today, in the Gmeiner Art Center, next to the library on Main Street, Wellsboro.
Free Health Event — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA in Mansfield, there will be free health screenings, education, COVID-19 vaccines, and help with insurance enrollment. A partnership of the Laurel Health Centers and the Tioga County YMCA. FMI: https://fb.me/e/1ELdaVwEo
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Wellsboro Growers Market — From 2:30-5:30 p.m., on the lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St. In the event of heavy rain, the market will be canceled. FMI: 570-439-2000
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — See Sept. 22 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Rep. Clint Owlett’s Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. Focus: “All About Elk” featuring PGC elk biologist Jeremy Banfield. RSVP required at www.RepOwlett.com or 570-724-1390
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — See Sept. 22 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mansfield University Homecoming — Many events including a golf tournament, garden bar, live music, Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame inductions, PRISM concert, parade, street fair, athletic events and more. FMI: mansfield.edu/alumni
Indoor Yard & Bake Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Smoked Pork Barbecue — 11 a.m. at the History Center on Main Street, 61 N. Main St, Mansfield. Cost: $10.
Tiadaghton Audubon Society Program “Encouraging Birds to Your Backyard” — Ann Vayansky is presenting the program at 3:30 p.m. at the Nature Center at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.
Indoor Yard & Bake Sale — See Sept. 24 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m.-noon.
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — See Sept. 22 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mansfield University Homecoming — See Sept. 24 listing for details.
Knoxville Library Centennial Celebration — Activities continue with the Roaring Twenties at 6 p.m. in the library. Come in flapper or gangster costume. Games, refreshments, mystery to solve, more.
Fall Fling Community Picnic — 1 p.m. in the Roseville Community Center. Free.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale — See Sept. 22 listing for details. Time today is noon-4 p.m.
Mansfield University Homecoming — See Sept. 24 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Meets 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the clubhouse at 339 Sportsmans Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org
Drive-Thru Chicken and Biscuit Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, corner of Pearl and Charles streets, Wellsboro. Pick-up at Parish Hall entrance. Cost: $9 includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert. Reservations appreciated: 570-724-4771 or 570-439-3768
Wellsboro Riding Club Barrels & Poles Series — Friday: Sign-up 4-6:15 p.m., exhibition 4:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday: Sign-up 8-9:30 a.m., exhibition 8:30 a.m., show starts 10 a.m. Upcoming dates: Oct. 1-2 (finals). Classes: $5-$20 each plus $5/grounds fee per horse/rider. Stalls and camping available. Earn points for year-end awards.
Barrels Save Boobies Benefit — Wellsboro Riding Club show is Sunday, Oct. 3. Sign-up 9 a.m. Leadline and pee-wee classes start at 10:30 a.m., then exhibition, show begins at noon at 140 Cherry Flats Road, Wellsboro. Wear pink. Cash prizes, high point, award, chance auction, raffles, more. FMI: trescottd@gmail.com or 607-857-0874
Ham Dinner — Doors open 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the South Creek Fire Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, vegetables, baked beans and home baked bread, pie and cake plus coffee or lemonade. Cost: $12. FMI: South Creek Lions Club on Facebook
13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge — Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township. Register online at www.stepoutdoors.org. FMI: 570-835-5281
Red Cross Blood Drive — Oct. 14 and Dec. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Call for appointment 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) Walk-ins are welcome.
RECURRING EVENTS
Senior Yoga — Tuesdays Sept. 14 to Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available on the library’s Facebook page and the library.
Yoga & Art — Thursdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1 through 6 in the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Pre-registration required; forms can be found on Facebook and at the library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Offered every other Wednesday (Sept. 29 next date) by appointment in the board room at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Register: Vaccine.UPMC.com or 844-876-2822
Arnot Historical Society Museum — Open noon-3 p.m. third Sunday, May to October, or by appointment. Free. FMI: 570-638-2512 or 570-638-3629
Art Exhibit — Chad Andrews of Montoursville exhibit, “About Three Hours from Being Somewhere,” is on display Aug. 11-Sept. 24 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Troy Town Cruisers Weekly Show — Every Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Community Bank in Troy. FMI: 570-637-7683
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
MEETINGS
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
A Hope for Lyme — Meets monthly. FMI: ahope4lyme@yahoo.com or 570-537-6616
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club — Noon on the first Thursday of the month, April thru December. Dues: $7.50 for nine months. Drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
TOPS PA 1205 Stoney Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695
Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-662-2130
Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Open second and fourth Wednesday 2-6 p.m.
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org
