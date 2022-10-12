FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Soup and Salad Supper — 5-7 p.m. at Nauvoo Schoolhouse, 90 Linck Hill Road, Morris. Homemade soups and dessert bar, tossed salad, rolls, and beverages. Sponsored by St. Paul’s/Nauvoo United Methodist Church for missions. Cost: $8/adults, $4/7-12 years, free/6 and under. FMI: 570-324-6331

Tioga County Early Days — Antique equipment, tractors, displays, more at Tioga County Fairgrounds between Wellsboro and Mansfield Oct. 14-16. Free. FMI: tiogacountyearlydays@yahoo.com

Grand Horizons — Theater production opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Optional: Arrive 45 minutes early for an introduction to the performance or stay after for an audience talk-back. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079

Wellsboro Community Concert Association — Presents the Hanneke Cassel Band at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Tickets: www.wellsborocca.org or 570-724-6220

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Shop Local Saturday — Shoppers at participating businesses can enter to win cash and other prizes. Sponsored by KC101. FMI: 570-662-9000.

Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro, to benefit the Wellsboro Shared Home. Includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Also on site will be a bake sale. Both events are by donation only.

Crooked Cross Gravel Ride — 9 a.m. start for long (67-70 miles) or short (40-43 mile) courses at Crooked Creek Campground, 112 John Deere Lane, Gaines. FMI: 814-433-6100

Daniel (Bud) Fitzwater Memorial Grove Dedication — 2 p.m. behind Billings Park, Knoxville, at the tennis court area to honor the deceased members of the Knoxville Community Association and/or the Northern Tier Recreation Authority board of directors. In case of incliment weather, ceremony at Community Center gymnasium.

Rock Art Workshop for Kids — 10 a.m. for kids age 6-12 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Pre-registration required. All materials provided. Register/FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Poured Painting Workshop for Kids — 1 p.m. for kids age 8-12 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Pre-registration required. All materials provided. Register/FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds — Documentary on George “Nessmuk” sears will be screened at 1 p.m. at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West, Ulysses. Free with admission. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Open House — 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the History Center in Mansfield, located at 61 North Main St., Mansfield. Tours, refreshments. Free.

Tioga County Early Days — See Oct. 14 listing for details.

Grand Horizons — See Oct. 14 listing for details.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Running Deer Shoot — At the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Fall Choral Collage — 2:30 p.m. in Steadman Theatre on Mansfield University campus. Free. Open to public. Performances by MU choirs and Hamilton-Gibson Youth Choir.

Chicken Barbecue — Begins serving around 11:30 a.m. at Galeton Firemen’s Pit Barbecue to benefit Galeton Youth Soccer.Cost: $6/half. Preorder: Potter County for Flatlanders on Facebook.

Tioga County Early Days — See Oct. 14 listing for details.

MONDAY, OCT. 17

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Board meeting is 5-6:45 p.m. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Tioga County Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wellsboro Area School District Administration Building Gymnasium at 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Free. Open to adults, students visit earlier. FMI: 570-724-1939

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Ladies Quarter Bingo — 6 p.m. at the HLW American Legion Post 235, 18536 PA-287, Tioga. Open to the public, bring a snack to share.

Grand Horizons — See Oct. 14 listing for details.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Pressed Flower Workshops for Kids — Two sessions, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., for kids age 6-16 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Pre-registration required. All materials provided. Register/FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Autumn Fest — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Jerome Park, Elkland. Vendors, food, music, games, more.

Ham Dinner and Bake Sale — 3-6:30 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville. Proceeds benefit Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618

Chicken Barbecue and Bake Sale — 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Cost is $5 for a leg/thigh quarter. All proceeds go to the Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew to assist with wildfire suppression efforts locally and statewide.

Spooky Lantern Tours — 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West, Ulysses. Tour site by lantern light, listen to ghost stories and trick-or-treat. Crafts, refreshments. Admission: $3/adult, $1/youth. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Childhood Heroes Purse Bingo — 11:30 a.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Department Annex on East Avenue, Wellsboro. Tickets online sales only at: givebutter.com/pursebingochildhoodheroes. Proceeds split 50/50 between Tioga County CASA (an I’mPACT program) and the Wellsboro Fire Department.

Honest John — Comedian performs live at the Hilton Garden Inn, Horseheads, N.Y. at 7 p.m. FMI/Tickets: 917-716-3611

Grand Horizons — See Oct. 14 listing for details.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Running Deer Shoot — At the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Grand Horizons — See Oct. 14 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.

COMING SOON

Running Deer Shoot — Sundays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and 13 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Route 6, Gaines. Holiday gift items, decorations, soup and bake sale.

Baked Potato Bar — 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, includes toppings, dessert and beverage, at the Millerton United Methodist Fellowship Hall. RSVP: 570-537-6087 by Oct. 30. Benefit: Millerton United Methodist Women In Faith Missions.

AMBA Blood Analysis — 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14 in Gillett. Schedule a time: 1-800-234-8888 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. A physician’s authorization is required to have the blood test.

Chicken and Biscuit Benefit — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Ohhh That Place, Westfield, to benefit Westfield TNR program. Raffles, chance auction, more.

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS

Blossburg — Trick or treat 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Knoxville — Trick or treat 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Children’s Halloween Party — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Liberty VFW Post 6755 at 1616 Beautertown Road, Liberty. Games, food and fun for children of all ages.

Mansfield — Trunk or treat will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in Smythe Park. Borough trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. the same day.

Nelson Twp. — Trick or treat is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Osceola Twp. — Trick or treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The fire department is sponsoring a trunk or treat.

Roseville Borough — Trick or treat 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Tioga Borough — Trick or treat 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

UPMC Halloween Path — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the Walnut Street side of the UPMC Wellsboro campus, 32-36 Central Ave., Wellsboro.Theme: “Children’s Books – A World of Imagination.” Free, rain or shine.

Wellsboro — Parade line up at Packer Park for 6:30 p.m. start Monday, Oct. 31; trick or treat until 8:30 p.m.

Send in your community’s Halloween celebration to news@tiogapublishing.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Winter Coat Drive — Mountain Valley Realty, Inc. is collecting new and gently-used winter-related items for adults and children of all ages October through December. Drop off at 477 Tioga St., Wellsboro any time. FMI: 570-723-8484

Wellsboro Art Club Exhibit — “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” exhibit is on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, Oct. 2–23. Free. Open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5, 2023.

Skeet Shoots — 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 4-Oct. 16, weather permitting, at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287 south of Wellsboro. Open to members and non-members. Fee: $6/round of 25 clays and $3/youth ages 12 to 17. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300.

Witches Dance Group — Practices begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20-Oct. 25, at the Wellsboro Moose Lodge, Old Tioga Street, and marching/dancing in Wellsboro Halloween Parade Oct. 31. Fee: $10 for music, party. Sign up: Enchanted Hollow Boutique on East Avenue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or 570-724-1155

Glass Pop-Up Museum — The Wellsboro Glass Historical Association Pop-Up Museum is open on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 17 Crafton St., Wellsboro. With advance notice, group tours can be arranged. FMI: wellsboroglass@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Wellsboro-Glass-Historical-Association

Bradford County Historical Museum — Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

Wellsboro Growers Market — Open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 13 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or the Facebook page

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals effective Sept. 13. Sessions will be held 2-3:30 pm in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May 2023. CDC Guidelines apply. Check www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586 for updates.

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Adams Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month from 10-11 a.m. FMI: 814-544-7315

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. Come to the front door of Fellowship Hall; masks are required. Bring bags or boxes; none will be provided. Backpacks will be distributed inside Fellowship Hall. FMI: 570-537-2987, 570-537-2444 or 570-537-6406. Backpack FMI: 570-537-6947 or 570-2293

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015

Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

