FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. at the Blossburg Fire Department, 324 Main St., Blossburg. Cost: $12 includes fried or broiled fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and roll. Take-out only. FMI: Find it on social media by searching @blossfireems
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Cat & Dog Microchip Clinic — The Tioga County Cat Project is offering microchipping from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Middlebury Fire Department at 16935 Route 287. Cost: $15 for dogs and cats 8 weeks and over. No registration fee; walk-in. Benefits pet rescue and cat spaying and neutering.
Spaghetti Dinner Benefit — 4-8 p.m. at the Tioga County fairgrounds, 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro, to benefit Lehman & Brooks family following barn fire that killed farm and 4-H livestock. Meal: $10/adults, $5/children 8 and under. Also chance auction and bake sale. FMI: 570-423-08634 or 570-418-2595
St. Patrick’s Day Hike — 1 p.m. March 18 at the Pitch Pine Ski Trail, Waterville. Look for all things green in the forest. FMI: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Maple Weekend — Today and Sunday at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. See maple syrup production, purchase products, and other special events at maple producers. FMI: www.pamaple.com
Pancake Breakfast — 7 a.m.-noon today and Sunday at Masonic Lodge, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Tickets: $10/adults, $5/kids 6-12, free/kids 5 and under.
Let It Be: The Music of The Beatles — Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs, joined by local vocalist Penny Eckman and Houston Baker and his band, will sing at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Supports the HG Choirs’ Spring Performance Tour. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Winter Historical Series — 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke, at the Knoxville Public Library. Free
Fowl Weather Chicken Barbecue — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Halves: $8. Supports Wellsboro Men’s Chorus.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Winter Walk and Talk: Logging History — 2 p.m. March 19 at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom road, Waterville. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Maple Weekend — See March 18 listing for details.
Pancake Breakfast — See March 18 listing for details.
Let It Be: The Music of The Beatles — See March 18 listing for details.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
Game Night — 5-6 p.m. at the Green Free Library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — 1 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
Craft & Hobby — 4 p.m. in the Westfield Public Library to make paper napkin Easter eggs. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Gale Largey Film Festival — 7 p.m. showing “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds” at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free; donations appreciated. FMI: 570-724-6220
Hump Day Hike — 6 p.m. at the Waterville Pine Creek Rail Trail Recreational Parking Area. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
First-Time Home Buyer’s Event — 6 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Learning about home buying, financing, inspections, closing, Q&A, giveaways, refreshments, more. RSVP: 570-723-8484
Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Member Mixer — 5-7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro. Free, open to public. Accepting donations for auction. FMI: 570-724-1926 or JulieH@wellsboropa.com
Pennsylvania Predators — 6 p.m. virtual program by the Tiadaghton State Forest. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Memories of Patsy — Tribute show of Patsy Cline is 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame Induction — New members inducted and high school athletes will be recognized during a banquet at Tioga County Fairgrounds, Whitneyville. Social hour: 5 p.m., dinner at 6. Tickets. Tickets/FMI: 570-349-1075
Horse Tack Swap & Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Annex on East Avenue. Vendor tables available. Kitchen open. Reserve table/FMI: 607-302-2200
Fit & Fab — 9-11 a.m. provided by UPMC’s Renew You program for ages 18-54 at the Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Health and wellness education, exercise opportunities, fun activities, refreshments and a giveaway. Pre-register/FMI: 814-274-5550 UPMC.com/RenewYou
Bluebird Bonanza: An Intro to Cavity Nesters — 11 a.m. at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Art Exhibit Closing Reception — 2-4 p.m. to recognize artists Partners in Progress and students from Potter, Tioga and Bradford County at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Refreshments. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
“Beethoven in Beijing” — Documentary explores Philadelphia Orchestra’s legacy in China both then and now at 3 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, Main Street, Wellsboro. Free. Refreshments and a Q&A. Donations appreciated. FMI: 570-724-6220
COMING SOON
Chicken & Biscuit Dinner — Take-out only 4:30 p.m. until gone Tuesday, March 28, at the Westfield Methodist Youth Center. No pre-orders; first come, first serve. Cost: $10. For delivery to shut-ins, call 814-367-2315 by 4 p.m. March 28.
Mr. Pennygaff’s One Man Cirkus — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
Coffee with a Cop — 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at The Native Bagel at 1 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Get to know state and local police and have questions answered. Free. FMI: 717-562-1193
Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Blossburg Fire Department, 324 Main St., Blossburg. Cost: $12 includes fried or broiled fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and roll. Take-out only. FMI: Find it on social media by searching @blossfireems
April Fool’s Day Hike — 11 a.m. April 1 at the Black Walnut Bottom Campground, Waterville. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Easter Party — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 for ages 12 and under at the Liberty VFW. Easter Bunny onsite 11 a.m.-noon, Snacks, games, Easter egg hunt.
Easter Egg Hunt — Starts promptly at 11:30 a.m. April 1 at Woodland Park in Wellsboro. Come at 11 to enjoy hot dogs and drinks. Prizes and candy. Open to all. Sponsored by Wellsboro Lions Club. (Rain date: 1 p.m. April 2)
Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. at the Mansfield YMCA, 40 Besanceney Drive. Egg hunt, goodie bags, Easter bunny, prizes. Registration recommended but not required: 570-662-2999
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, June 22, Aug. 17, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Little Naturalist Storytime — 11 a.m. April 6 at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville. Story, craft/activity for children ages 6 and under. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and through Zoom at the Potter County Education Council, Coudersport. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Build Your Own Habitat: Making Glass Jar Terrariums — 1 p.m. April 8 at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville. Bring a jar; all other materials provided. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Morning Nature Hike — 10 a.m. April 14 at Bear Paw Ski Trail. Meet at intersection of Sand Spring, Krape and Kalbfleish roads off Route 880 (GPS: 41.094261.-77.225243). Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Open House — April 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Mansfield Public Library to highlight the new computers received last year. Performance by Miller Singers, refreshments provided.
Old Crow Medicine Show “Paint the Town” Tour — Stops at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport Thursday, April 20 for their Paint This Town tour. Tickets: CACLive.com/OldCrow or 570-326-2424
Mansfield Public Library Friends of the Library Book Sale — April 22-29 at the Covington Community Center. Books, puzzles, other items. Supports the library.
Earth Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Mill Cove Environmental Area, near Mansfield. Free. Shuttle service available from university and downtown. Become a vendor: millcoveinc.org. FMI: millcoveinc.org
Candidates’ Forum — 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Wellsboro School District Administration Building. Meet the candidates for Tioga County offices. Free. FMI: 570-723-8232 or info@developtioga.org or www.developtioga.org
Arbor Day Tree Walk — 6 p.m. April 28 at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
RECURRING EVENTS
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5, 2023.
Art Exhibits — Work by clients of Partners in Progress in the Atrium and the Regional Student Art Exhibit (Potter, Tioga and Bradford County students) in the Main Gallery is on display March 4-26 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Hours: 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Morning Yoga — Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through April 18 at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Bradford County Historical Museum — Closed for the season. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals. Sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May 2023. CDC Guidelines apply. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
