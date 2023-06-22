FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Flickering Fireflies — 8:30 p.m. at the Black Walnut Bottom Campground. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Airmen of Note — U.S. Air Force group performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University, 35 Straughn Drive. Free. Tickets required: bit.ly/aon-mansfield
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Community Yard Sales, Chicken Barbecue & Bake Sale — In Roseville and surrounding community. Sales run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hold a sale in the park by calling 570-549-2840 and leave a message. Chicken and a bake sale at the community center from 11 a.m. until gone. Proceeds benefit the Roseville Community Improvement Fund.
Pride Day — Offers a variety of activities from noon to 9 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Theme: “A Celebration of Unity and Peace.” To participate during day: bookmonkey9@gmail.com. Afternoon activities are free. Evening activities include Poetry Slam at 6:30 p.m. and drag show from 7-9 p.m. for a fee. To participate in evening: yoliecanoli@gmail.com.
Fantastic Ferns Hike — 11 a.m. at the Pine Bog Ski Trail, south of the Black Forest Inn on PA-44 (41.490796, -77.581.385). Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Millerton Strawberry Festival and Community Yard Sales — Along State Route 328 and the surrounding streets. Sales throughout the borough; Strawberry Festival at the Millerton United Methodist Church 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rummage and bake sale in the parking lot.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection — 8 a.m.-noon at Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority Landfill and Recycling Center along Route 6 in Bradford County in W. Burlington. Free to all residents of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties. Pre-registration by June 22 required: www.NTSWA.org or by 570-297-4177
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Adult Beginner Watercolor Class — 10 a.m.-noon at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. There is a fee; class limited to 12 students. Register: director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or 570-724-1917
Mansfield Dairymen’s League — Presentation at 2 p.m. at the Museum of Us at 61 North Main St., Mansfield. Free ice cream sundaes.
Motorcycle Benefit Ride — Register for 100-mile ride to benefit Wellsboro Shared Home starting at 9 a.m. at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County-Harley Davidson at 2911 S. Main St., Mansfield. Ride begins at 11 a.m., ends at Eisenhauer’s with a meal. FMI: 570-724-2300 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays
Summer Music Camps — For junior high and high school students is at Commonwealth University-Mansfield. Individual and small group instruction in specific instruments: percussion and saxophone camps June 25-30; flute, clarinet, oboe and bassoon camps June 25-29. FMI: www.mansfield.edu/camps/music-camps
MONDAY, JUNE 26
Gardening Together — 1:30-3 p.m. for kids of all ages and their caregivers at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. All supplies included.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Charity Sew Days — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheetz Sew Creative on Round Top Road, Wellsboro. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Community Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the social hall of the United Methodist Church at 5443 Main St., Millerton. Schedule an appointment: 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org and enter Millerton UMC.
Rain Barrel Workshop — The Tioga County Conservation District is holding the workshop at 4 p.m. at the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Free. Free rain barrel kit for first 20 registrants. FMI/Register: 570-724-1801
“Nessie, Tartans & Brigadoon...Exploring the Wilds of Scotland” — Summer theatre arts camp for youth’s public performances are 3 and 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Forest Stewards Regional Summer Meeting — 4-7:30 p.m. at the Dale Spitzer woodlands at 183 Sugar Ridge Lane, Lawrenceville. Tour, information, dish-to-pass meal after. Entree and drinks provided. Free. Reservations by June 15: 814-867-5982 or jao5194@psu.edu
Mansfield Final Friday Market — Community event for all ages 2-7 p.m. in downtown Mansfield. Free. Vendors, children’s activities, live music, more.
Red Suspender Weekend — Opens 5 p.m. Friday with vendors, games, live music, food and carnival attractions in Centertown Park, Galeton and culminating Saturday with a fireworks show at dusk. Proceeds support the Goodyear Hose Company & Fireworks Committee.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Bark Peelers’ Festival — 9 a.m-5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum on Route 6, Ulysses. Special events, contests, and demonstrations that celebrate “woodhick” skills, food and craft vendors, live music, kid’s corner, more. There is an admission fee.FMI: 814-435-2652
Where are the Totally Ninja Raccoons? — Month-long scavanger hunt begins today. Sponsored by From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Ave., Wellsboro, searchers have until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 to find the three raccoon brothers at local stores. Open to residents and visitors of all ages. Prizes awarded. FMI: 570-724-5793
Red Suspender Weekend — See July 1 listing for details. Today: 5K at 8:30, parade at 11 a.m., park opens at noon.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Bark Peelers’ Festival — See July 1 listing for details.
COMING SOON
July 4th Celebration — In downtown Mansfield on Independence Day with parade at 5 p.m. Games, vendors, concessions, free swim, veterans salute, fireworks, live music, more. FMI: 570-404-0446 or 570-916-4647 (vendors) or 607-857-8076 (vendors)
Wellsboro First Friday — 4 p.m. to dusk July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6 in downtown Wellsboro. Family activities, live music, vendors, specials at retail stores and restaurants. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
Adult Advanced Watercolor Classes — 10 a.m.-noon July 9, 16 and 23 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. There is a fee; class size is limited. FMI: director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or 570-724-1917
Summer Music Camps — For junior high and high school students is at Commonwealth University-Mansfield. Individual and small group instruction in specific instruments: honors band camp July 9-15; — youth music camp July 16-22. FMI: www.mansfield.edu/camps/music-camps
“Mary Poppins” — Hamilton-Gibson Productions presents this musical at Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13, 14 and 15 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com, 570-724-2079 or at door. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Theatre Production Auditions — For Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Elephant’s Graveyard” are at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 20 and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No experience necessary. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Strawberry Festival — 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield. Serving shortcake, homemade ice cream, salads, hotdogs, beans and beverages. Proceeds benefit Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Gardening Together — 1:30-3 p.m. for kids of all ages and their caregivers at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Dates: July 24 and 31, Aug. 7 and 14. All supplies included.
Charity Sew Days — July 26, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheetz Sew Creative on Round Top Road, Wellsboro. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com
Mansfield Final Friday Market — Community event for all ages 2-7 p.m. on last Friday of the month (July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27) in downtown Mansfield. Free. Vendors, children’s activities, live music, more.
National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Class — Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, open to men and women, novice to experienced shooters. Class size is limited. Classroom instruction followed by shooting exercises. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Maker’s Market — By the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Sept. 16-17 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival. FMI: www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or 814-435-7706
“Elephant’s Graveyard” — Theatrical production performances are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 22 and 23 and Sept. 29 and 30, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Refuse To Be A Victim — Crime prevention and personal safety seminar is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hickory Hall at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. Open to men and women. Non-gun, non-shooting seminar. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
RECURRING EVENTS
Wellsboro Growers Market — Held 2:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Vendors welcome; contact wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com. FMI: Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com
Liberty Farmers Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 7 at 8586 Route 414 in Liberty.
Skeet Shooting — 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 27 at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, south of Wellsboro. There is a fee. Bring eye and ear protection. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5.
100 Miles: The 2023 Regional Juried Exhibition — June 1-July 20 at The Gallery at Penn College, showcasing artwork by 101 artists living within 100 miles of the Pennsylvania College of Technology. FMI: www.pct.edu/gallery, gallery@pct.edu or 570-320-2445
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop — Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays at the church, corner of Pearl and Charles streets, across from The Green in Wellsboro. Enter on Charles Street side. Donations accepted.
Art Exhibits — “The World Around Us” exhibit of photographs by the Grand Canyon Photography Club members and “It’s a Small World: Creations in Miniature for Equine and Man” by Michelle Sepiol of Wellsboro will be on display from June 3-25 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Art Exhibits — “Rustic Beauty” display of paintings by Berks County artist Jon Bond is at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, July 8-30. Opening reception is 2-4 p.m. July 8. Gallery hours: Tuesday through Sunday, noon–6 p.m. FMI: https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org, 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org, 610-756-4490, bondart@ptd.net or http://jonathanbond.com
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Writer’s Night Open Mic — 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Bradford County Historical Museum — Open for the season 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. Volunteers welcome; work days are Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and special events. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older does not meet in June, July or August. When the program resumes in September, sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vineyard Church, 45 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Tuesday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
