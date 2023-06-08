FRIDAY, JUNE 9
“Grit and Mirrors” — Newest documentary by Gale Largey about Wellsboro movie star Kathryn “Kitty” Moran is 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Admission is by donation.
Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — Now through Sunday, June 11 at Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Hours today are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Family Day and Children’s Health Fair — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. information, activities, give-aways. FMI: 570-724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com
Morris Rattlesnake Round-up — Activities begin at 8 a.m. and run through dusk. Flea market, food and concessions, one-pitch softball tournament, snake education and hunt, live music. Free admission.
Ryan S. Ostrom Benefit Poker Run — At the Liberty VFW Post #6755. Register 9:30-11:30 a.m. with fee: $20/drivers, $10/passenger. Prizes, drawing, meal, more. Benefits the Veterans Courtyard Project in Liberty.
Ice Cream Social — 4:30-7 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville. Everything homemade. Proceeds benefit the Roseville UMC Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Mountain Laurel Hike — 10 a.m. traveling north on Pitch Pike Ski Trail, about 9.5 miles north of Waterville on PA Route 44 (41.3543760, -775009523). Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Mountain Laurel Hike — 1 p.m. traveling south on Broken Tip Ski Trail. Meet at the PennDOT picnic/rest area along Route 15 south of Williamsport. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — See June 7 listing for details. Hours today are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
World Wide Knitting in Public Day — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Centertown Park, Galeton. Demonstrations, fiber artists, vendors. FMI: “Galeton, Pennsylvania World Wide Knitting in Public” on Facebook
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Mountain Laurel Driving Tour — 1-4 p.m.; event may be rescheduled depending on weather. Must provide own transportation. Meet at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center. Free. Registration required. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Morris Rattlesnake Round-up — See June 10 listing for details. Events conclude late afternoon.
National Road Run — Wellsboro stop begins today with 130 members of the Allegheny Mountain Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America in Wellsboro through June 14. Expose at The Green from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday
Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — See June 7 listing for details. Hours today are noon-2 p.m. Bag sale day.
Laurel Festival Pet Parade — 1:30 p.m. start. Entries meet at Packer Park at 12:30 p.m. for judging. FMI: 570-724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Laurel Concert Series — Free concerts Monday through Friday; donations appreciated. Tonight is Olds Sleeper, Heath Hardin of York, 7 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1926, info@wellsboropa.com or www.wellsboropa.com
Gardening Presentation — 5 p.m. at the Green Free Library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Free.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
Laurel Concert Series — See June 12 listing for details. Tonight’s performance is Molly’s Boys Jugband on The Green at 7 p.m.
“Does God Exist?” Series — Every Tuesday through July 14, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Annex building of God’s family Fellowship, 249 Old Tioga St., Wellsboro. Those gathered will examine the evidence offered by sceptics and Christian apologists. Seating is limited. RSVP: 972-251-9595
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Laurel Concert Series — See June 12 listing for details. Tonight’s performance is Wellsboro Town Band’s jazz ensemble on The Green at 7 p.m. Rain location: Auditorium, Wellsboro School District Administration Building, 227 Nichols Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Laurel Concert Series — See June 12 listing for details. Tonight’s performance is Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s Choruses at 7 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro.
“Grit and Mirrors” — Newest documentary by Gale Largey about Wellsboro movie star Kathryn “Kitty” Moran 8 p.m. in the Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Admission is by donation.
“The Old Cookie Shop” or “Nellie was a Baker ‘Cause She Kneaded the Dough” — Hamilton-Gibson’s comedic melodrama performances in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 15, 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Adult & Kid Combined Craft Night — 4:30-6 p.m. at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Supplies and snack provided. Free. FMI: . Craft Nights will be held on Thursdays, June 15 and 22 and Aug. 3 and 10 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Barbour Rock Botany and Vista Hike — 4-6 p.m. along Barbour Rock Trail near Colton Point State Park to learn about botany, especially wildflowers, of the Tioga State Forest, and to see the Barbour Rock vista overlooking the Pine Creek Gorge. Free. FMI: sschenck@pa.gov or 814-435-3580
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Laurel Concert Series — See June 12 listing for details. Today’s concert is Yetsu opening the Queens Preview at 4:30 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage.
“The Old Cookie Shop” or “Nellie was a Baker ‘Cause She Kneaded the Dough” — See June 15 listing for detaiils.
Harrison Valley Bicentennial — June 16, 17 and 18 in and around the community building. Chicken barbecue, cornhole tournament, children’s movie, live music, vendors, parade Saturday at 1 p.m., playground dedication, games, contests, fireworks, and more.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Donna The Buffalo — Performs danceable songs at 7:30 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
CCC 90th Anniversary Talk — 1 p.m. June 17 at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West by museum curator, Josh Fox, then tour temporary exhibit. Free with museum admission.
Christian Illusionist Phil Crosson — Performs at the Community of Grace Fellowship at 4109 Lambs Creek Road in Mansfield on Saturday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments. Freewill offering will be taken. FMI: 570-452-5000
Family Fishing Tournament — 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., at Hills Creek State Park, located about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. Free. Weigh-ins: noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Prizes awarded after 8 p.m. FMI: 570-724-4246
“The Old Cookie Shop” or “Nellie was a Baker ‘Cause She Kneaded the Dough” — See June 15 listing for details.
Harrison Valley Bicentennial — See June 16 listing for details.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
“The Old Cookie Shop” or “Nellie was a Baker ‘Cause She Kneaded the Dough” — See June 15 listing for details. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.
Harrison Valley Bicentennial — See June 16 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, in the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Show-and-tell, Quilter’s Jeopardy. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com
Gardening Together — 1:30-3 p.m. for kids of all ages and their caregivers at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Dates: June 19 and 26; July 24 and 31; Aug. 7 and 14. All supplies included.
Green Free Library Adult Book Club — Meets Tuesday, June 20 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss Kristin Harmel’s “The Book of Lost Names.” Free.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Aug. 17, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Tioga County Women’s Shooting Society — Meets 5 p.m. at the Hillside Rod and Gun Club’s range at 625 Gulick St., Blossburg. Meet at 4:45 p.m. at the parking lot. There is a range fee. FMI: 570-244-7989, jones_mk@yahoo.com, 570-404-7738 or annietackleberry@hotmail.com
Flickering Fireflies — 8:30 p.m. June 23 at the Black Walnut Bottom Campground. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Airmen of Note — U.S. Air Force group performs on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University, 35 Straughn Drive. Free. Tickets required: bit.ly/aon-mansfield
Community Yard Sales, Chicken Barbecue & Bake Sale — June 24 in Roseville and surrounding community. More details coming soon.
Pride Day — Saturday, June 24 will offer a variety of activities from noon to 9 p.m. in the Deane Center at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Theme: “A Celebration of Unity and Peace.” To participate during day: bookmonkey9@gmail.com. Afternoon activities are free. Evening activities include Poetry Slam at 6:30 p.m. and drag show from 7-9 p.m. for a fee. To participate in evening: yoliecanoli@gmail.com.
Fantastic Ferns Hike — 11 a.m. June 24 at the Pine Bog Ski Trail, south of the Black Forest Inn on PA-44 (41.490796, -77.581.385). Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Millerton Strawberry Festival and Community Yard Sales — Saturday, June 24 along State Route 328 and the surrounding streets. Sales throughout the borough; Strawberry Festival at the Millerton United Methodist Church 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rummage and bake sale in the parking lot.
Adult Beginner Watercolor Class — 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, June 25 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. There is a fee; class limited to 12 students. Register: director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or 570-724-1917
Motorcycle Benefit Ride — Register for 100-mile ride to benefit Wellsboro Shared Home starting at 9 a.m. June 25 at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County-Harley Davidson at 2911 S. Main St., Mansfield. Ride begins at 11 a.m., ends at Eisenhauer’s with a meal. FMI: 570-724-2300 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays
Summer Music Camps — For junior high and high school students is at Commonwealth University-Mansfield. Individual and small group instruction in specific instruments: percussion and saxophone camps June 25-30; flute, clarinet, oboe and bassoon camps June 25-29; honors band camp July 9-15; — youth music camp July 16-22. FMI: www.mansfield.edu/camps/music-camps
“Nessie, Tartans & Brigadoon...Exploring the Wilds of Scotland” — Summer theatre arts camp for youngsters is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-30 plus two performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Offered by Hamilton-Gibson Productions. Register: download the flyer and application at www.hamiltongibson.org; return to: Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Charity Sew Days — June 28 and July 26, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheetz Sew Creative on Round Top Road, Wellsboro. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com
Community Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the social hall of the United Methodist Church at 5443 Main St., Millerton. Schedule an appointment: 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org and enter Millerton UMC.
Rain Barrel Workshop — The Tioga County Conservation District is holding the workshop at 4 p.m. at the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Free. Free rain barrel kit for first 20 registrants. FMI/Register: 570-724-1801
Forest Stewards Regional Summer Meeting — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at the Dale Spitzer woodlands at 183 Sugar Ridge Lane, Lawrenceville. Tour, information, dish-to-pass meal after. Entree and drinks provided. Free. Reservations by June 15: 814-867-5982 or jao5194@psu.edu
Mansfield Final Friday Market — Community event for all ages 2-7 p.m. on last Friday of the month (June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27) in downtown Mansfield. Free. Vendors, children’s activities, live music, more.
July 4th Celebration — In downtown Mansfield on Independence Day with parade at 5 p.m. Games, vendors, concessions, free swim, veterans salute, fireworks, live music, more. FMI: 570-404-0446 or 570-916-4647 (vendors) or 607-857-8076 (vendors)
Wellsboro First Friday — 4 p.m. to dusk July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6 in downtown Wellsboro. Family activities, live music, vendors, specials at retail stores and restaurants. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
Adult Advanced Watercolor Classes — 10 a.m.-noon July 9, 16 and 23 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. There is a fee; class size is limited. FMI: director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or 570-724-1917
National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Class — Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, open to men and women, novice to experienced shooters. Class size is limited. Classroom instruction followed by shooting exercises. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
Maker’s Market — By the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Sept. 16-17 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival. FMI: www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or 814-435-7706
Refuse To Be A Victim — Crime prevention and personal safety seminar is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hickory Hall at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. Open to men and women. Non-gun, non-shooting seminar. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
RECURRING EVENTS
Wellsboro Growers Market — Held 2:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Vendors welcome; contact wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com. FMI: Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com
Skeet Shooting — 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 27 at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, south of Wellsboro. There is a fee. Bring eye and ear protection. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5.
100 Miles: The 2023 Regional Juried Exhibition — June 1-July 20 at The Gallery at Penn College, showcasing artwork by 101 artists living within 100 miles of the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Opening reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with awards at 3. FMI: www.pct.edu/gallery, gallery@pct.edu or 570-320-2445
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop — Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays at the church, corner of Pearl and Charles streets, across from The Green in Wellsboro. Enter on Charles Street side. Donations accepted.
Art Exhibits — “The World Around Us” exhibit of photographs by the Grand Canyon Photography Club members and “It’s a Small World: Creations in Miniature for Equine and Man” by Michelle Sepiol of Wellsboro will be on display from June 3-25 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Writer’s Night Open Mic — 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Bradford County Historical Museum — Closed for the season. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older does not meet in June, July or August. When the program resumes in September, sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vineyard Church, 45 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Tuesday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events and meetings that are open to the public in and around Tioga County. To list your event, submit the event or group’s name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost to attend, if any, and contact information:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.