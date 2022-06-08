FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice — Performs classic 1950s and 1960s at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring snacks, beverages. FMI/Tickets: deanecenter.com or 570-724-6220

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Daughters of the American Revolution — Meets 1:30 p.m., Woodland Park, Upper Pavilion. Picnic, bring a dish to pass. FMI 570-724-4990

Community Knit — In celebration of Worldwide Knitting Day, this event will be held 10 a.m.-noon in Centertown Park, Galeton. Organized by the Galeton Library. FMI: galetonworldwideknittinginpublic on Facebook or cdfirestone@varison.net, lm.szymanik:@gmail.com or linda@artsyknits.com

Ice Cream Social — 4:30-7 p.m. at Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville. Dining room open; no pre-orders. Benefit the Roseville UMC Women’s Mission Projects FMI: 570-537-6618

Family Day and Children’s Health Fair — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. Free. Activities and information for families and children. FMI: 570-724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com

Silhouette Day & Club Pistol Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmen’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Youth Ruck March — Hiking event on open trails at the LEEK Foundation, 494 State Route 2444, Oswayo. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Pack two canned items to donate to the veterans food pantry. FMI: https://www.savaw.org

No Tap Bowling Tournament — Benefits Kylee Cabisca at 10 a.m. at Memory Lanes Bowling Alley, Shinglehouse. Pre-registration required by May 28: heather-pease8914@gmail.com. Raffles, food, more.

Rattlesnake Round-up — 7 a.m.-dusk at the Morris Firegrounds. Rattlesnake pit, one-pitch softball tournament, craft and flea market, chicken barbecue, concessions, bingo, live entertainment. FMI: https://www.facebook.com/events/1007510420159506

Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange — During open hours at the Mansfield Free Public Library. Free.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

5-Stand Sporting Clays — Sign-up 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmen’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Rattlesnake Round-up — See June 11 listing. Time today is 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Laurel Festival Pet Parade — For children 12 and younger, gather for judging in Packer Park by 12:25 p.m. Parade through downtown to The Green starting at 1:30 p.m. Free. FMI: www.wellsboropa.com, 570-724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Laurel Concert Series — Nightly concerts, 7 p.m. Today’s performer is Megan McGarry Trio. Free, donations accepted. FMI: 570-724-1926, info@ wellsboropa.com or www.wellsboropa.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Laurel Concert Series — See June 13 listing for details. Today’s performer is Drowsy Maggie.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — All genres and types of items inside the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 145 Main St., Wellsboro and under tents. Costs vary. Hours today are noon to 6 p.m. FMI: 570-724-4876

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Smoked Country Jam — June 16-18 at the Quiet Oaks Campground at Cross Fork. Tickets: www.purplepass.com/scj2022

Laurel Concert Series — See June 13 listing for details. Today’s performers are the Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s choruses.

Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...Foil That Villain! — Hamilton-Gibson melodrama/comedy will be performed in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro at 7 p.m. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079. FMI: 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com

Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — See June 15 listing for details. Hours today are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Laurel Concert Series — See June 13 listing for details. Today’s performance starts at 4:30 p.m. and features Yetsu for Queens Preview.

Arts & Crafts Fair & International Street of Foods — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro as part of the Pa. State Laurel Festival. FMI: 570-724-1926.

Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — See June 15 listing for details. Hours today are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...Foil That Villain! — See June 16 listing for details.

Smoked Country Jam — See June 16 listing for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Laurel 10K Foot Race and 2-mile Fun Run — Starts 9 a.m. from Packer Park. Entry: $25/10K and $5/Fun Run. Registration required by June 15. FMI: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Wellsboro/LaurelFestival10kFootRace

Arts & Crafts Fair & International Street of Foods — See June 17 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pa. State Laurel Festival Parade — Begins at 2 p.m. at Wellsboro High School, through downtown Wellsboro and residential areas. FMI: 570-724-1926

Chicken Barbecue — South Creek Lions will hold an event on Route 14, Gillett, on Saturday, June 18. Pre-order by June 10 by calling 570-637-2222. Cost: $10 per half. Ready at 11 a.m.

Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — See June 15 listing for details. Hours today are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NRA Basic Pistol Classes — Two-day course. Today’s portion, 8 a.m.-noon in Doane Center, Mansfield University. Register: www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx. Fee: $50. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection — 8 a.m.-noon at Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority Landfill and Recycling Center along Route 6 in Bradford County, West Burlington. Free. Pre-register by June 16 at www.NTSWA.org or 570-297-4177.

Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...Foil That Villain! — See June 16 listing for details.

Clothing Giveaway — 9-11 a.m. at the Valley Alliance Church at 4858 Route 6 wi. Also accepting clothing donations.

Smoked Country Jam — See June 16 listing for details.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19 FATHER’S DAY

Union Church Service — 10:30 a.m. service on the Green in Wellsboro wraps up the Pa. State Laurel Festival.

Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — See June 15 listing for details. Hours today are noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale.

Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...Foil That Villain! — See June 16 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.

NRA Basic Pistol Classes — See June 18 listing for details. Today’s portion is a shooting test at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club.

COMING SOON

Wellsboro Vacation Bible School — The event, “Jerusalem Marketplace,” is open to children in pre-K through sixth grade Monday thru Friday, June 20-24, from 6-8 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Music, games, crafts, snacks and faith stories. Pre-register: https://bit.ly/3KnOiKB or find it on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild Meets Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org

Green Free Library Book Club — Discusses “Behind Closed Doors” by B. A. Paris on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:15 p.m. at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro. Book copy/FMI: 570-724-4876

Almost Famous Wellsboro Town Band — Concerts scheduled for 7 p.m. June 22, July 13, July 27 on The Green in Wellsboro (high school auditorium in case of rain). Free, but donations accepted. Instrumentalists wanted. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, hosted by CBB and the Pine Creek Valley Church at the Galeton High School Library, 25 Bridge St., Galeton. FMI: 814-572-1699 or fourhearts.org

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 23, Aug. 18, Oct. 13, Dec. 8 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.

Auditions for “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” — 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, June 23 and 24, and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Song preparation required. No experience necessary. FMI/Schedule another time: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Auditions for “Grand Horizons” — 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, June 23 and 24, and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No experience necessary. FMI/Schedule another time: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Practical Nursing Program Information Session — June 23 and July 6, all at 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north

Roseville Community Yard Sale — Saturday, June 25, along with chicken barbecue and bake sale.

Tioga County Pride Day — Noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 in the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Information, activities, T-shirt dyeing, bake sale, art display, Drag Store Hour. Free.

Harrison Valley Community Breakfast — Saturday, June 25, 7-11 a.m. Cost: $10/adults, $6/children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit Harrison Valley Community Days.

Fish for Free Day — Monday, July 4. No fishing license required; all other regulations apply. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com

“Shakin’ Up Shakespeare” Summer Theatre Arts Camp — Hamilton-Gibson’s free camp for youth completing the fourth through ninth grades is at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyvillle, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14. On Saturday, July 9, campers will travel to the Sterling Renaissance Festival in Sterling, N.Y. Register by June 13. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

NRA Basic Pistol Classes — Offered on July 16-17 and Aug. 20-21. Saturday portion, 8 a.m.-noon, held in Doane Center, Mansfield University. Sunday shooting test at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club. Register: www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx. Fee: $50. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com

Wine & Design — Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Cost: $45. Limited seating; pre-registration required. Snacks and drinks provided. Register: https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library--1

South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament — Aug. 6 at Tommasso’s in Waverly, N.Y. in memory of Lion Irma Chapman. Sign up sheets available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Shedden’s in Fassett or email southcreeklions@gmail.com.

Community Kids Day — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Strohecker Vision Care, 8 S. Main St., Mansfield. Games, food and free. Pre-register: Stroheckervision.com. FMI: 570-662-3891

RECURRING EVENTS

Fiber Arts Residency — Muncy Valley artist Gail Jones is teaching students how to make batik fabrics in free classes from May 31-June 11 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St., Wellsboro. Three groups: core group meets three hours over 10 days, two two-hour “make and take” sessions, and a two-day session geared toward quilters. FMI/Register: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

“Through the Years” Photography Exhibit — June 3-July 3 by members of the Grand Canyon Photography Club at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St., Wellsboro.

“From Rocks and Streams to an Artist’s Dreams” Exhibit — Artist Sarah Wagaman exhibits artwork created using found rocks June 3-July 13 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St, Wellsboro.

Bradford County Historical Museum — Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

Wellsboro Growers Market — Open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or the Facebook page

GriefShare — 5-7 p.m. for 13 weeks thru June 5 at the Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Route 6, Wellsboro. GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. FMI: 570-724-4884 or 717-818-7058

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

Bradford County Historical Society Museum — Open Tuesdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and by appointment. Volunteers welcome; work days are Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and special events. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

