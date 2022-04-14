FRIDAY, APRIL 15

“Animal Crackers” Auditions — 7 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. All ages, genders and identities are welcome. FMI/Sides: www.hamiltongibson.org or hamgib@gmail.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

“Animal Crackers” Auditions — See April 13 listing for details. Time today is 1 p.m.

Wellsboro Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. at Don Gill Elementary School, Wellsboro. More than 4,000 eggs. Four hunting areas for different ages. The Easter Bunny will attend.

Morning Bird Walks — Members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will lead at Hills Creek State Park located at 8 a.m. on Saturdays thru May 28. Registration is not required. Free. FMI: tasmember@yahoo.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com

Breakfast with Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt — 9-11:30 a.m. at the Liberty Community Building.

Easter Egg Hunt & Healthy Family Day — Presented by the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Island Park in Blossburg. Games, dental care, K9 demonstration, vaccinations, drug and alcohol prevention information, fire and ambulance, more.

Sugar Mountain — Celebrating The Genius Of Neil Young — 7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Admission is $25. Bring beverages and snacks. Tickets: 570-724-6220 or Ticketleap

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Happy Easter

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Community Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Millerton UMC Social Hall, 5443 Main St., Millerton. Free. Masks are required for all donors, staff and volunteers. Bring photo ID. Appointment/FMI: 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org and enter Millerton UMC to schedule an appointment

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Business meeting, Show & Tell and a program will be presented. Free. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Green Free Library Book Club — 5:15 p.m. in the library at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro. Discussed will be “Home Reading Service” by Fabio Morábito. FMI: 570-724-4876

Program on Documentary “Nessmuk in Defense of Nature” — 7 p.m., Gale Largey will discuss his film at The Green Free Library in Wellsboro. Free. Copies of DVD available for purchase.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Showcase of Student Scholarship — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Alumni Hall on the Mansfield University campus. Free. FMI: lib.mansfield.edu/studentshowcase

Wednesday Morning Musicales — 10:15 a.m. at the United Methodist Church at 36 Main St., Wellsboro, on the corner of Main and Queen streets. The Wellsboro Methodist Bell Ringers are the featured performers.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Mansfield University Colleges Against Cancer Relay for Life — 5-9 p.m. at Kelchner Fitness Center on campus. FMI: relayforlife.org/mansfielduniversity

“Double Exposure” Photography Workshop — Mansfield artist Paul Bozzo demonstrates his technique on Friday, April 22 from 5-6 p.m. in the Main Gallery at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Little League Opening Day — Parade starts 10 a.m. at Packer Park, Wellsboro down Main Street, followed by opening ceremonies at noon at Charleston Ball Fields.

Morning Bird Walks — See April 16 listing for details.

Mansfield University Festival Chorus — Presents “The Creation” by Franz Joseph Haydn 7:30 p.m. in Steadman Theatre on the university campus.Free.

Friends of the Mansfield Free Public Library’s Legendary Book Sale — New location at Covington Community Center (old school) April 23-30, hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Lunch available Saturday.

Double Book Signing — 4-6 p.m. at the Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport. Logan Gorg will read 4-5 p.m. for kids, followed by James Baumgrantz from St. Marys to discuss his research, take questions and sign copies of his latest book, “Murders and Mysterious Deaths in the Pennsylvania Wilds.” Refreshments. Free. Books available for sale.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Relay for Life of Tioga County Kick-Off — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex on East Avenue. FMI: tiogactyrelay@gmail.com or Relay for Life of Tioga County, PA on Facebook

Mansfield University Festival Chorus — See April 23 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.

Armed Women of American, Tioga County Shooting Chapter — Meets at 9:45 a.m. at the CVS Plaza parking lot at 197 North Main St., Mansfield and carpool to the National Range and Armory at 531 Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com, 570-404-7738 or annietackleberry@hotmail.com

COMING SOON

“Friends of the Gmeiner — Inaugural meeting to determine interest in forming a group to support the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at noon on Monday, April 25 in the studio at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free.

Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — Meets Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” a novel by Gail Honeyman to be discussed. FMI: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197

Practical Nursing Information Sessions — Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. in-person at Penn College at 22 Walnut Street in Wellsboro and via Zoom at the Potter County Education Council building at 5 Water Street in Coudersport. Free. FMI: 570-724-7703

Chi Rho Singers — Gospel performers sing at 7 p.m. at Mainesburg United Methodist Church. Freewill offering accepted.

Wellsboro Men’s Chorus Anniversary Concert — Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the chorus will perform along with six other choirs at 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Free. Donations appreciated.

Nightscapes Photography Workshop — 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. Fee: $60. Register: https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park

Steps of Expression Dance Recital — 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Wellsboro Area School District Auditorium. Special appearance by Dance Rush.

54th Annual Potter/Tioga Maple Festival — May 6-7 at the Courthouse Square in Coudersport. Events, vendors, parade at 3 p.m. Saturday. FMI: 814-331-5724 or kelly.bruno@jvbonline.com or 814-274-0219 or buckandcarol85@yahoo.com

Armed Women of American, Tioga County Shooting Chapter — Will meet at 8:15 a.m. at the CVS Plaza parking lot in Mansfield to carpool to East Smithfield and Meshoppen for a Gun Shop Hop for shopping and shooting practice. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com or at 570-404-7738 or annietackleberry@hotmail.com

McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person

Creative Photography Class — Thursday, May 12, from 6:30–8 p.m. with instructor Curt Weinhold at the Potter County Education Council’s Coudersport office. Cost: $35. Class size is limited. Register: www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or 814-274-4877

Acrylic Landscape Workshop — Artist Kathy Pilling-Whitney will offer an adult class 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Free, students must provide their own materials. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Green Free Library Adult Book Club — Meets Tuesday, May 17, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Orphan’s Inheritance” by Aline Ohanesian in the Main Room of the library. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876

“The May Queen” — Theatrical performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 20, 21, 27 and 28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Springfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hills Creek State Park in Charleston Township. Free activities unless noted otherwise. FMI/Schedule: www.stepoutdoors.com

Spring Youth Turkey Hunt, Calling Competition, Fishing Derby and Field Day — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Arnnot Spoortsman’s Club. Volunteer mentors will assist; must be accompanied by a parent/mentor. FMI: 570-326-1109 or blargey@wellsborosd.org

Fish for Free Day — Sunday, May 29 and Monday, July 4. No fishing license required; all other regulations apply. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

RECURRING EVENTS

Books 4U — On the carts on the porch of the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, beginning April 1. Books for all ages and interests. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Art Exhibition — April 1-24 of digitally-layered photography by Mansfield artist Paul Bozzo and “Works on Paper by Corning, N.Y. artist Terry Oakden will be on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Gallery is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Lenten Luncheon Series — Noon every Wednesday until April 6 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro for a short service followed by a lunch in the Fellowship Hall.

Senior Yoga — Tuesdays thru April 19 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available at the library and on Facebook. FMI: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197

GriefShare — 5-7 p.m. for 13 weeks thru June 5 at the Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Route 6, Wellsboro. GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. FMI: 570-724-4884 or 717-818-7058

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

