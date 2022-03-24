FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Farmer Breakfast — 9 a.m. hosted by Reps. Martin Causer and Clint Owlett at Pine Creek Inn, 1637 Route 6 West, Galeton. Featured speaker is Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. Free. RSVP: 814-274-9769 or www.RepCauser.com, 570-724-1390 or Troy at 570-297-3045, or www.RepOwlett.com

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Musicians’ Choice Chamber Series — Featuring the Edgewood Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the North Presbyterian Church, Elmira, N.Y. FMI: https://www.osfl.org/subscriptions.html, osfl.org or 607-936-2873

Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson Melodrama — Eight women and five men needed for roles in “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...Foil That Villain!”, an old-fashioned melodrama at 6:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. at the Blossburg Fire Hall. Cost:$12 for fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance departments.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Chili Cookoff & Silent Auction — Chili contest starts at 11 a.m. (enter chilis 10-10:30 a.m.), silent auction 10 a.m.-2 p.m., both in the Liberty Borough Building. Food and drinks available. Benefits Liberty Blockhouse Festival. FMI: 570-404-4596

2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival — Doors open 4 p.m., films begin 6 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Door prizes, bucket raffle, swag, refreshments. Tickets required. FMI: deanecenter.com, https://www.showclix.com/event/if42022wellsboropa, Tiadaghton Trout Unlimited page on Facebook, tiadaghtontu@gmail.com or 570-439 5276

Children’s Art Class — On the seven symbols offered by artist Kathy Pilling-Whitney for ages 10-16 is 2-4 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Materials provided. Register/FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Railroads in Tioga County — Presentation by Jim McMullen is at 1:30 p.m. in the The History Center on Main Street in Mansfield. Free.

Chicken Barbecue — To benefit the Mansfield Public Library will be sponsored by Masonic Lodge #247. Pre-sales are available at the library until March 24.

Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson Melodrama — See March 25 listing for details. Time today is 10:30 a.m.

Fish Stocking — Starting 9:30 a.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson Melodrama — See March 25 listing for details. Time today is 1 p.m.

Mixed Media/Collage Workshop — 1-5 p.m. for adults in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro by artist Rita Bower. Cost: $60, materials included. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

FBLA Better Hearts 5K — Rescheduled from March 13. Walkers will depart from the North Penn-Mansfield High School athletic entrance at 1:45 and runners will leave at 2 p.m. Cost: $20. Register: betterhearts5K.org.

Lever Action & Fun Pistol Silhouette Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Meets 7 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Book Club — Meets at 4 p.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room to discuss Natasha Boyd’s “The Indigo Girl.” Free. FMI: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Soil Health Day — 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex, 21 East Ave. Free. Lunch and soil test kit will be provided to the first 75 people registering at 570-724-1801.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Artist Talk and Reception — Woodcut printmaker Jerry Walters will speak from 3-4 p.m. in Allen Hall, Room 104, Mansfield University. A reception will follow from 4-6 p.m. in the Loomis Gallery. FMI: mansfield.edu/loomis-gallery

Bag Sale — Of adult clothing at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, corner of Pearl and Charles streets, Wellsboro. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again April 7. FMI: 570-724-4771

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

“Into The Breeches” — Theatrical performance is at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. FMI: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079

The Seven Wonders — Fleetwood Mac tribute band performs at 7 p.m., at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com

“Works on Paper” — Exhibit by Corning, N.Y. artist Terry Oakden will open with an artist’s reception from 6-8 p.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Refreshments provided. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — At 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person

AMBA Blood Analysis — 6-10 a.m. at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14 in Gillett. Appointments and authorization from your personal physician are required; no walk-ins. Schedule an appointment at 1-800-234-8888, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Pork & Sauerkraut Supper — 3:30-6 p.m., drive-thru format at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, roseville. Cost: $10. Benefits Roseville UMC Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618

Rummage and Bake Sale — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 1523 Jackson Center Road, Millerton.

Into the Breeches — See April 1 listing for details.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Into the Breeches — See April 1 listing for details. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.

Art Exhibit Reception — 2-4 p.m. for Mansfield artist Paul Bozzo for his exhibit at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

COMING SOON





American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays: April 7 and June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Blossburg Fire Hall. Cost:$12 for fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance departments.

“Into The Breeches” — Theatrical performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 9, in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. FMI: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079

Roast Beef and Ham Dinner — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14, Gillet. Take outs available. Limited seating. Donation: $15.

Kettle Creek Valley Outdoor and Craft Show — Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kettle Creek Hose Company in Cross Fork.Admission: $3, kids 12 and under free. FMI: 814-435-2218

“Never Broken” Book Release — Author Lori Duffy Foster will celebrate the launch of her novel Monday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Knoxville library with a book signing and a reception. Copies of the book will be available. FMI: www.loriduffyfoster.com.

McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person

Acrylic Landscape Workshop — Artist Kathy Pilling-Whitneywill offer an adult class 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Free, students must provide their own materials. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

“The May Queen” — Theatrical performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 20, 21, 27 and 28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

RECURRING EVENTS

Art Exhibition — April 1-24 of digitally-layered photography by Mansfield artist Paul Bozzo and “Works on Paper by Corning, N.Y. artist Terry Oakden will be on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Gallery is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Art Exhibition — Woodcut prints by artist Jerry B. Walters is now on display at Mansfield University’s Loomis Gallery in Allen Hall, 135 Stadium Drive, through March 31. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. FMI: mansfield.edu/loomis-gallery

Lenten Luncheon Series — Noon every Wednesday until April 6 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro for a short service followed by a lunch in the Fellowship Hall.

Senior Yoga — Tuesdays thru April 19 at 9 a.m. in the Blossburg Memorial Library Community Room. Free. Registration forms available at the library and on Facebook. FMI: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197

GriefShare — 5-7 p.m. for 13 weeks thru June 5 at the Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Route 6, Wellsboro. GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. FMI: 570-724-4884 or 717-818-7058

Between Every Two Pines — Exhibit of art by Kathy Pilling-Whitney will be on display in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, thru Saturday, March 26. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre on Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Coudersport Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or coudycma@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

TO SUBMIT AN EVENT

The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is being held, location, cost or free, and contact information:

For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 or Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901

For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.