FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Church Rummage Sale — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Wellsboro United Methodist Church at the intersection of Queen and Water streets.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Church Rummage Sale — See Sept. 8 listing for details. Time today is 9 a.m.-noon.
National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Class — Two-day event open to men and women, novice to experienced shooters. Class size is limited. Classroom instruction followed by shooting exercises. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
Ball Drop — Is canceled at the Tyoga Golf Course at 759 Route 660, Wellsboro.
Wellsboro Community Concert Series: Rory Block — 7:30 p.m. the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Season Passes/Concert Tickets: www.wellsborocca.org or 570-724-6220
Knoxville Fall Fest — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Knoxville Firemen’s Field. Food, games, chance basket raffle and more. Vendors wanted: 814-258-5121
Ossea Masonic Super BBQ — 10 a.m.-Sold out at the Wellsboro Fire Department Annex. A variety of barbequed meats and meals will be available for purchase.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Jemison Valley Church 75th ‘Birthday’ — 1-4 p.m. open house at church on Route 249, Westfield. Refreshments, games and activities for all ages and also meet the new pastor. FMI: 814-367-5403
MONDAY, 11
What is Global Church? — The Rev. Ed Rodarmel will address this question at 6 p.m. at the Middle Ridge Church on Route 660 west of Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-404-5354
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro for a meeting and presentation on composition by Medford Barton. Free.
Course on Northeast Exotic and Recovering Species — Noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom. First of four sessions, examines how “come-here” species were introduces, their impact and how some were eliminated from this region. Free. FMI/Registration: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
Wellsboro Community Concert Series: Tusk — For season subscribers at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Season Passes/Concert Tickets: www.wellsborocca.org or 570-724-6220
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Wellsboro Community Concert Series: Tusk — For the general public at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI/Season Passes/Concert Tickets: www.wellsborocca.org or 570-724-6220
Liberty Fall Fest — Events start at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Ballpark. Carnival rides, games, pie-eating contest, vendors, food, live music. FMI: 570-404-4596
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: call 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Co. Annex at 21 East Avenue. Free. Sponsored by Rep. Clint Owlett. RSVP required: repowlett.com, 570-724-1390 or 570-297-3045
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
POW/MIA Ceremony — 6 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro by the Wellsboro American Legion and VFW. Free. Open to public.
Waste Management STPR Super Regional Car Rally — At the Tioga County Fairgrounds, Waste Management Complex, downtown Wellsboro and new spectator points along the 103 mile race. FMI: www.americanrallyassociation.org/stpr
Liberty Fall Fest — See Sept. 14 listing for details.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Waste Management STPR Super Regional Car Rally — At the Tioga County Fairgrounds, Waste Management Complex, downtown Wellsboro and new spectator points along the 103 mile race. FMI: www.americanrallyassociation.org/stpr
Step Outdoors TRYathlon and 5K Trail Run/Walk — Starts 10 a.m. at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. There is a fee. Register: www.stepoutdoors.org
Maker’s Market — By the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival. FMI: www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or 814-435-7706
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Alparon Park, 231 Gate 2 Lane, Troy. Crafts, living history, flea market, children’s activities and more. Free admission. FMI: 570-297-3410 or heritagevillage231@gmail.com
Liberty Fall Fest — See Sept. 14 listing for details. Time today is noon-7 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Maker’s Market — By the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival. FMI: www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or 814-435-7706
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Alparon Park, 231 Gate 2 Lane, Troy. Crafts, living history, flea market, children’s activities and more. Free admission. FMI: 570-297-3410 or heritagevillage231@gmail.com
COMING SOON
Master Plan for Older Adults — Listening session is Monday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tokishi Training Center, 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Free. RSVP: 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121
Green Free Library Book Club — Will discuss “The Alice Network” Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:15 p.m. at the library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876
Bingo — Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at The Ven-You, 6 Broad St., Tioga. Proceeds benefit Classroom Enrichment Grants for Potter & Tioga County Teachers. FMI: The Ven-You Facebook events page or 814-367-5637
“Elephant’s Graveyard” — Theater performances are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 29 and 30, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.co
Brayden’s Benefit — Music festival, 5K run/walk and kid’s fishing derby Sept. 22-24 at Stony Fork Creek Campground, 658 Stony Fork Creek Road, Wellsboro. Proceeds benefit the Chromosome 18 Registration and Research Society. Music fest all three days, 5K Saturday and fishing derby Sunday. Food vendors, camping, more. FMI: braydens-benefit.com or 570-787-3490
Tioga County Historical Society Annual Meeting — 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bob Cunningham’s pavilion located at 9043 Route 249, Knoxville. Speaker: Dr. Gale Largey about his books and video documentaries. There is a fee; RSVP by Monday, Sept. 18. FMI: tiogachs@gmail.com or 570-724-6116
Block Party — 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 by the Tioga County Council of Republican Women on Central Avenue between Water and Main streets (between the Chamber of Commerce and the Warehouse Theatre). Food, music, organizations, Republican candidates, more. FMI: 570-404-2326 or mseymour@ptd.net
Hometown Science Festival — Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. Hands-on science activities and demonstrations for children and families. Free. FMI: hometownscience@gmail.com or Hometown Science Series & Festival on Facebook
Mansfield Final Friday Market — Community event for all ages 2-7 p.m. on last Friday of the month (Sept. 29, Oct. 27) in downtown Mansfield. Free. Vendors, children’s activities, live music, more.
St. Peter’s Polish Dinner — 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until sold out Friday, Sept. 28 at St. Peter’s Parish Center in Wellsboro. Dine in or take out. There is a fee. Pierogi, sauerkraut, kielbasa, halupki, hot dogs, applesauce, homemade desserts, beverage.
Quilt Turning — Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com.
Wellsboro First Friday — 4 p.m. to dusk Oct. 6 in downtown Wellsboro. Family activities, live music, vendors, specials at retail stores and restaurants. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
Refuse To Be A Victim — Crime prevention and personal safety seminar is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Hickory Hall at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. The fee will cover the cost of the book and class materials. Register/FMI: 570-244-7989 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Breakfast Meeting on Agriculture — With Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Clint Owlett is Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. RSVP required: repowlett.com, 570-724-1390 or 570-297-3045
Tioga County Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the gymnasium at the Wellsboro Area School District Administration Building at 227 Nichols Street in Wellsboro. Students welcome at 9:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1939 ext. 227, TTY: 570-724-6356 or dedler@bradfordcountyaction.org
Choosing the Right Gun for You Seminar — Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hickory Hall Multi-Purpose Room at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. Attendees are limited to 30. There is a fee to be paid at the door. Register/FMI: 570-244-7989 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
RECURRING EVENTS
Wellsboro Growers Market — Held 2:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Vendors welcome; contact wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com. FMI: Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com
Liberty Farmers Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 7 at 8586 Route 414 in Liberty.
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records.
Art Exhibit — Rock art and rock jewelry by Sarah Wagaman is on display in the first floor gallery at UPMC Wellsboro, formerly Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, now through Sept. 30. Free to visitors. To purchase/FMI: 570-723-0191
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Adult Yoga Class — 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 31 at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Beginners Tai Chi Class — 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 30 at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Writer’s Night Open Mic — 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Bradford County Historical Museum — Open for the season 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. Volunteers welcome; work days are Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and special events. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
Hamilton-Gibson’s Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume Sept. 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. and continue on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May. FMI/Updates: 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
Herbert Lee Webster American Legion Post 235 — Meets 6 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Tioga County Conservation District at 1867 Shumway Hill Road, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vineyard Church, 45 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Tuesday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday. The 2023-24 theme: “A Countdown to our 90th Anniversary.” Season opens Sept. 13 with accordion playing by Cindy Mosher and Vicki Campbell. Free, public welcome.
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Post 235 Ladies Auxiliary — Quarter bingo at 6 p.m. on third Friday at post in Tioga. Open to public; bring snack to share.
Post 235 Dances — Held third Saturday of month at Herbert Lee Webster American Legion Post in Tioga. Doors open 5:30 p.m., buffet dinner at 6, dance from 7-10. Open to public.
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Will no longer have distribution 9-11 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month. Distribution will be by appointment only. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Monday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
TO SUBMIT AN EVENT
The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events and meetings that are open to the public in and around Tioga County. To list your event, submit the event or group’s name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost to attend, if any, and contact information:
For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 3006 Princeton St., Wellsboro, PA 16901
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.