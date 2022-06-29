FRIDAY, JULY 1

Goodyear Hose Red Suspender — Opens 6 p.m. with live music, food, carnival ride, parade (Saturday), fireworks (Saturday) and more in Collins Park, Galeton. FMI: 814-655-6740

The Jamcrackers — 7 p.m. will be music of the Adirondak Mountains at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: www.deanecenter.com or 570-724-6220

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Goodyear Hose Red Suspender — See July 1 listing for details. Park opens after parade at 11 a.m.

Bark Peelers’ Festival — 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. are food and craft vendors, live music, kid’s games, demonstrations, and door prizes. Wood hick skill competitions, all at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, 5660 US 6 West, Ulysses. FMI: 814-435-2652

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Bark Peelers’ Festival — See July 2 listing for details.

MONDAY, JULY 4 INDEPENDENCE DAY

Fish for Free Day — No fishing license required; all other regulations apply. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com

Independence Day Celebration — Activities start at 10 a.m. in and around Smythe Park, Mansfield. Bike decorating parade, silent art auction, chicken barbecue, children’s carnival, baseball games, fireworks and more.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Practical Nursing Program Information Session — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north

Little Hickory Concert Series — 7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, with Grammy nominee Verlon Thompson. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220, littlehickory.org or deanecenter.com

FRIDAY, JULY 8

The Cadillac Cats — Perform at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Theatre, 222 Main St., Blossburg. Tickets: $20. FMI: victoriablossburg.com or 570-638-3456

Gabe Stillman Band — Performs 6 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for Performing Arts, Wellsboro. Free; donations welcome. FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com

“Trompe L’oeil and Beyond” — A collection of surrealist oil paintings by Bloomsburg University professor Vincent Hron will be on display July 8-31 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St., Wellboro. Artist’s reception is 6-8 p.m. today. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

COMING SOON

Almost Famous Wellsboro Town Band — Concerts scheduled for 7 p.m. July 13 and 27 on The Green in Wellsboro (high school auditorium in case of rain). Free, but donations accepted. Instrumentalists wanted. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420

Journey Through the Amazon Rainforest — Exhibit of paintings by Russell Richard in the Atrium Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, July 8-31. Open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Richard will give a presentation about his journey on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Strawberry Festival — 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield. Serving shortcake, homemade ice cream, salads, hotdogs, beans & beverages. Proceeds to benefit the Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618

NRA Basic Pistol Classes — Offered on July 16-17 and Aug. 20-21. Saturday portion, 8 a.m.-noon, held in Doane Center, Mansfield University. Sunday shooting test at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club. Register: www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx. Fee: $50. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com

Wine & Design — Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Cost: $45. Limited seating; pre-registration required. Snacks and drinks provided. Register: https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library--1

Author Reading — Noon on Wednesday, July 20, the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 145 Main St., Wellsboro will host local children’s author, Kevin Coolidge. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Endless Mountain Music Festival — Series of concerts in the Twin Tiers of New York State and Pennsylvania July 22-Aug. 7. Classical, jazz, Celtic, choral, percussion, piano, tango, brass, orchestra styles. For a full schedule and ticket costs: www.endlessmountain.net or 570-787-7800

Marx Brothers’ Animal Crackers — Musical comedy performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 28, 29 and 30, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus. FMI: 570-724-2079 or info@hamiltongibson.org

South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament — Aug. 6 at Tommasso’s in Waverly, N.Y. in memory of Lion Irma Chapman. Sign up sheets available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Shedden’s in Fassett or email southcreeklions@gmail.com.

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 18, Oct. 13, Dec. 8 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.

Community Kids Day — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Strohecker Vision Care, 8 S. Main St., Mansfield. Games, food and free. Pre-register: Stroheckervision.com. FMI: 570-662-3891

RECURRING EVENTS

Backpack Drive — Mountain Valley Realty, Inc. is collecting new and gently used backpacks and school supplies for students this fall. Bring donations to 477 Tioga St., Wellsboro between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. FMI: 570-723-8484

Glass Pop-Up Museum — The Wellsboro Glass Historical Association Pop-Up Museum is open on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 17 Crafton St., Wellsboro. With advance notice, group tours can be arranged. FMI: wellsboroglass@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Wellsboro-Glass-Historical-Association

Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt — The public is invited to find the raccoons hiding in 25 Wellsboro area businesses July 1-30. Pick up a passport at any of the 25 participating businesses to play, then turn in the passport by 6 p.m. July 30 at From My Shelf Books & Gifts. Prizes will be drawn at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. FMI: 570-724-5793

“Through the Years” Photography Exhibit — June 3-July 3 by members of the Grand Canyon Photography Club at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St., Wellsboro.

“From Rocks and Streams to an Artist’s Dreams” Exhibit — Artist Sarah Wagaman exhibits artwork created using found rocks June 3-July 13 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St, Wellsboro.

Bradford County Historical Museum — Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

Wellsboro Growers Market — Open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 13 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or the Facebook page

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays September thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Adams Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month from 10-11 a.m. FMI: 814-544-7315

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

