FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Soup Supper — 5-7 p.m. all you can eat at Nauvoo Schoolhouse, off Route 414 between Liberty and Morris. Soups, salad, dessert, rolls and beverages. Sponsored by St. Paul/Nauvoo UMC. Cost: $8/adults, $4/7-12 years, free/6 and under. FMI — 570-324-6331
“The Moons of Jupiter” — Theatrical performance is 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.org. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Earth Day at Mill Cove — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mill Cove Environmental Area near Mansfield. Free. Vendors wanted; must register by Friday, April 14: 570-404-8607 or logman@epix.net. FMI: millcoveinc.org
Wellsboro Community Concert Series: Matthew Ball aka The Boogie Woogie Kid — Performs 7:30 p.m., in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: www.wellsborocca.org or 570-724-6220
Spaghetti Dinner — TIME CHANGE: 6-9 p.m. at the Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department. Cost: $10/adults, $8/children 12 and under, $30/families. Take out available: 570-376-3831. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
Eagle Watch — Noon-2:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run Access located 5 miles from the park on Route 362. Free.
Trinity Lutheran School Auction — Doors open 4:30 p.m. for live and silent auction at the school on West Avenue, Wellsboro. Food available inside and outside. Proceeds support education for students, pre-K to sixth grade.
Mansfield Public Library Friends of the Library Book Sale — April 22-29 at the Covington Community Center. Books, puzzles, other items. Proceeds benefit the library.
“The Moons of Jupiter” — See April 21 listing for details.
Saturday Morning Bird Walks — Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 8 a.m. every week through May 27 led by members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society. Free. FMI: 570-948-9052, tasmember@yahoo.com, tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
“Transforming Stress Into Hope” — Christian-based series meets three Sundays, April 16, 23, 30 at 10 a.m. in the Jemison Valley Church, 5870 RT 249, Westfield.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
“The Moons of Jupiter” — See April 21 listing for details. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Lego Night — 5-6 p.m. at the Green Free Library on Main Street, Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Candidates’ Forum — 6-9 p.m. at the Wellsboro School District Administration Building. Meet the candidates for Tioga County offices. Free. FMI: 570-723-8232 or info@developtioga.org or www.developtioga.org
Best Practices for Farmer & Service Professionals Webinar — Noon provided by PA Farm Link, in collaboration with Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Free. Register: https://pafarmlink.org/register-online
Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. at the library to discuss “The Island of Sea Women,” a historical novel by Lisa See. Free. FMI: FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Mary Poppins Musical Auditions — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 and Friday, April 28 and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Select two songs from list at www.hamiltongibson.org to sing during audition. FMI: hamgib@gmail.com or 570-724-2079
Estate Planning & Related Legal Issues — 5 p.m. at the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, by North Penn Legal Services. FMI: 570-724-4876
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Community Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Millerton United Methodist Church at 5443 Main St., Millerton. Schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Millerton UMC
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Arbor Day Tree Walk — 6 p.m. at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville. Free. Registration required: 570-753-5409 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Jesse McCartney Concert — Headlines Mansfield University’s Spring Fling at Karl Van Norman Field. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the concert at 8 p.m. Tickets: tix.com and at the Mountie Spirit Store in Alumni Hall
Mary Poppins Musical Auditions — See April 26 listing for details.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Art’s Friends Auction Fundraiser Finale — Saturday, April 29, at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, people can view the auction items in-person and get assistance with making bids online. FMI: 570-724-1917
Wellsboro Combined Chorus Concert — 7 p.m. by the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus, Wellsboro Women’s Chorus and the Wellsboro Wednesday Morning Musicales at the Wellsboro Methodist Church. Free, donations welcome.
Mansfield University Concert Choir — Under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler, will perform in Mansfield’s Steadman Theatre on the Commonwealth University campus at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Roast Beef Dinner — 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church.
Bell Bottom Blues’ “Live Eric Clapton Experience” — 7:30 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or deanecenter.com
Cornhole Tournament — Registration starts at 2 p.m. with play at 3 in the Harrison Valley Community Center. Blind draw with double elimination. Fee to play, proceeds go toward the bicentennial celebration.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Mary Poppins Musical Auditions — See April 26 listing for details. Audition time today is 10 a.m.
COMING SOON
Community/Family Game Night — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Board games, pizza, snacks; open to all ages. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Potter Tioga Maple Festival — In Coudersport Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. Details coming soon.
Tenant and Landlord Rights — 5 p.m. May 3 at the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, by North Penn Legal Services. FMI: 570-724-4876
Warrior Ride Auto Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 13 at the Williamson High School (Rain date May 14). Register vehicles: Williamson Entrepreneurship on Facebook. Registration and admission fees benefit Partners In Progress. FMI: WHS-Sharks@ntiogasd.org.
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — Saturday, May 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek. Tagged trout can be redeemed for prizes. Pre-registration and fee required. FMI: 717-881-9358, 570-724-2888 or www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Aug. 17, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Motorcycle Benefit Ride — Register for 100-mile ride to benefit Wellsboro Shared Home starting at 9 a.m. June 25 at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County-Harley Davidson at 2911 S. Main St., Mansfield. Ride begins at 11 a.m., ends at Eisenhauer’s with a meal. FMI: 570-724-2300 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays
RECURRING EVENTS
Sock Recycling Collection — Drop off clean, unwanted socks at Wild Asaph Outfitters during April. Socks will be recycled into dog beds. Partners In Progress is assisting. FMI: Wild Asaph Outfitter’s Facebook page or 570-724-5155
Master and Grasshopper Art Exhibit — Now through Friday, April 28, in the Loomis Gallery in Allen Hall on the Mansfield campus. Free, showcasing work of high school students and their teachers. Awards reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. View online: mansfield.meritpages.com/news/High-School-Students-Teachers-Exhibit-Art-at-Mansfield-University/34702
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5, 2023.
Art Exhibits — Work by Westfield sculptor Mark English and his exhibit “Metal MetaMorphic” and Galeton photographer Sherry Elliot are on display during April at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Art Exhibit — “Kilnformed Colors of Nature” by Kathleen Schell and “Nature in Painting and Glass” by Margaret Kemmerer and Catheal Weiser is on display at the Gmiener Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from May 6-28. Opening reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 with refreshments and artist’s talk at 3 p.m. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Writer’s Night Open Mic — 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Bradford County Historical Museum — Closed for the season. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals. Sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May 2023. CDC Guidelines apply. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
