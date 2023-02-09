FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Wellsboro Winter Celebration — Feb. 10-12 in downtown Wellsboro. Ice carvings, winter games, sales, music, and more. FMI: www.wellsboropa.com

Sip, Savor and Sounds — The event scheduled for this date has been postponed. FMI: www.benedictsbus.com

Disney’s The Lion King Jr. — Theatrical production by students at the Rock L. Butler Middle School will be performed at 7 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium, Nichols Street, Wellsboro. Tickets: $5, free for children under 5.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Kids Cross Country Skiing Intro — Noon-2:30 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Equipment for borrowing. Tubing races at 2 p.m. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Winter Celebration — All day in downtown Wellsboro. Ice carvings, live music, games, sales, and more. FMI: 570-724-1926 or www.wellsboropa.com

Chili with a Chance for Chocolate — Chili cook-off with basket prizes from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro. Tasting passport: $5 at the Wellsboro Chamber before event or in front of Penn Oak Realty, 65 Main St. Benefits Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

Disney’s The Lion King Jr. — See Feb. 10 listing for details. Performance times today are 2 and 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

Mt. Tom Challenge — 9 a.m.-noon at Mt. Tom Trails. Meet at Darling Run Parking area. FMI: sites.google.com/site/mttomchallenge/home

Disney’s The Lion King Jr. — See Feb. 10 listing for details. Performance time today is 2 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Lego Mania Night — 5 p.m. at the Green Free Library, Main Street, Wellsboro. Open to all ages; free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org

TUESDAY, FEB. 14 VALENTINE’S DAY

Valentine’s Dinner and Raffle — To raise funds for an elevator at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street, Wellsboro. Reservations required by Sunday Feb. 5. Two seatings: 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431

History of Watershed Thinking Zoom class — Association for Lifelong Learnings hosts online 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 14-March 7 on how water shaped settlement, transportation, entrepreneurship and environmental protection on the Chesapeake Watershed. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

Grand Canyon Photography Club — 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, with program by Bruce Dart on “A Brief History of Photography.” FMI: lstager021@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Nursing Information Session — 6:30 p.m. in-person at 22 Walnut St., Wellsboro and via Zoom at Potter County Education Council office at 5 Water St., Coudersport. Three program options. Register/FMI: 570-724-7703 or mvaness@pct.edu

Legal Information Program — 5-6 p.m. at the Green Free Library, Main Street, Wellsboro, with the North Penn Legal Service speaking on housing and other topics from patrons. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Frontier Communication Informational Meeting — 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Company Annex, East Avenue, Wellsboro, by state Reps. Tina Pickett and Clint Owlett to discuss the formal complaint filed by two state advocacy organizations against Frontier Communications. RSVP by Feb. 14: www.RepPickett.com, www.RepOwlett.com, 570-724-1390 or 570-297-3045

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Chili Cook-Off and Game Night — 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, 25 Central Ave. All are welcome, including non-competitors. FMI: pastorchris@firstbaptistwellsboro.com, spina0531@gmail.com or 570-724-4681

Snow-Mobility Weekend — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17-19. Snowmobile to the Pa. Lumber Museum. Cross country ski, hike in to visit. Saturday only for pancake breakfast 10:30a.m.-1 p.m. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Acrylic Painting Class — 1-3 p.m. by artist Filomena Jack will be in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Class size limited to 10, ages 13 and older. There is a fee, which includes materials. Register: FilomenaJackStudio@gmail.com

Winter Historical Series — 1 p.m., Ellen Williams will present a picture show on “Cigars & Cheese: Cowanesque Valley Agriculture in the B&O Era” at the Knoxville Public Library. Free.

Dine-in Pork & Sauerkraut Supper — 3-6:30 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville with bake sale. Benefits Women’s Mission Projects. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: 570-537-6618

Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament — Registration 2 p.m., play begins at 3 p.m. at the Harrison Valley Community Building. Food available. Benefits Harrison Valley Bicentennial Celebration in June.

Snow-Mobility Weekend — See Sept. 17 listing for details. Saturday only is a pancake breakfast 10:30a.m.-1 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Nest Box Building — At the Tioga County Woodland Owners meeting 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Cummings Wood Shop, Tioga. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Snow-Mobility Weekend — See Sept. 17 listing for details.

COMING SOON

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Business meeting, member show and tell and trunk show by Marnae Gigee Fee. Free. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org

Green Free Library Book Club — Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the library at Main Street, Wellsboro. This month: “The Librarian of Crooked Lane.” Free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, Walnut Street, Wellsboro. Cost: $7/adults, $3/kids under 12, $18/family of four.

Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Millerton United Methodist Church Social Hall, 5443 Main St., Millerton. Free. Drop in or make an appointment: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or RedCrossBlood.org and enter Millerton UMC

Spaghetti Dinner — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church, Smith Park Road. Includes spaghetti, homemade meatballs, lasagna, salad, bread, dessert, beverage. Cost: $10/adults, $5/kids 5-12, free/under 5. Bake table available.

Lego Mania Night — 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Green Free Library, Main Street, Wellsboro. Open to all ages; free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org

Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com

“Phantom of the Opera” — March 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Straughn Auditorium on Mansfield University campus. Tickets: https://mansfield.booktix.com/ or at the door.

Exit Laughing — Theatrical comedy is 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 10, 11 and 2:30 p.m. March 5, 12 at the Warehouse Theatre, Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-2079 or www.hamiltongibson.org

Winter Adventure Hike — 1-3 p.m. March 5 at Lyman Run State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Telescopes & Planetarium Open House — 7-8:30 p.m. March 10 at Mansfield University’s Strait Planetarium. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Wellsboro Kindergarten/First Grade Registration — Friday, March 10 at Charlotte Lappla Elementary School, 32 Meade St., Wellsboro. Call 570-724-1941 to schedule an appointment. Online registration required before in-person visit.

Writer’s Conference of Northern Appalachia — March 10-11 at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. FMI: www.wcona.com

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12 at the Pa. Lumber Museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Keeping Jazz Alive Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts an online class about how festivals, concerts, goodwill tours and live recordings kept jazz artists performing in the rock and roll era from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 4. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

Maple Weekend — March 18-19 at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

Winter Historical Series — Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke, at the Knoxville Public Library. Free

Horse Tack Swap & Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25 at the Wellsboro Fire Annex on East Avenue. Vendor tables available. Kitchen open. Reserve table/FMI: 607-302-2200

Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.

RECURRING EVENTS

Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5, 2023.

Art Exhibits — “The Persistence of Flowers” by Filomena Jack and “Life in Miniature” by Maureen Babb are on display Feb. 4-26 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Gallery open 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com

Bradford County Historical Museum — Closed for the season. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals. Sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May 2023. CDC Guidelines apply. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-916-9357 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015

Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

