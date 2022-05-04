FRIDAY, MAY 6

The Fantasticks — 7:30 p.m. at the Arcadia Theatre in Wellsboro is the performance of this classic musical under the direction of Peter Davis. Tickets: $16/general, $10/students at www.arcadiawellsboro.com

Steps of Expression Dance Recital — 6:30 p.m. at Wellsboro Area School District Auditorium. Special appearance by Dance Rush.

Italian Dinner — 4:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Cost: $10/adults, $5/children 12 and under. Dine-in or take-out.

First Friday — 4-8 p.m. or dusk in downtown Wellsboro business district and stores. Art show, specials, chalk drawing, specials, live music, games, more. Free. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook.

Only The Lonely — Roy Orbison Tribute Show performs 7 p. m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/Reservations: 570-724-6220 or https://www.ticketleap.com

54th Annual Potter/Tioga Maple Festival — On the Courthouse Square in Coudersport. Events, vendors, parade at 3 p.m. Saturday. FMI: 814-331-5724 or kelly.bruno@jvbonline.com or 814-274-0219 or buckandcarol85@yahoo.com

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Chicken Barbecue to Benefit Wellsboro Odyssey of the Mind Teams — Pre-order by April 29, pick-up 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7 at Wellsboro High School parking lot. Cost: $7/half, $10/dinner (with roll and choice of macaroni and cheese or baked beans). FMI: awhitney@wellsborosd.org

Armed Women of American, Tioga County Shooting Chapter — Will meet at 8:15 a.m. May 7 at the CVS Plaza parking lot in Mansfield to carpool to East Smithfield and Meshoppen for a Gun Shop Hop for shopping and shooting practice. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com or at 570-404-7738 or annietackleberry@hotmail.com

Morning Bird Walks — Members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will lead at Hills Creek State Park located at 8 a.m. on Saturdays thru May 28. Registration is not required. Free. FMI: tasmember@yahoo.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com

The Hub Open House — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 210 W. Main St., Elkland. Vendors, chair massage, intuitive tarot readings, photography mini-sessions, art and craft demonstrations, live music.

Youth Fishing Derby — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

The Fantasticks — See May 6 listing for details.

54th Annual Potter/Tioga Maple Festival — See May 6 listing for details.

Guided Bird Walks — See April 30 listing for details.

McNett Country Band — 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Admission: $8/person

Build a Quack Workshop — 1 p.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center. FMI: Westfield Public Library on Facebook.

Vegas Days — Elvis impersonator, Vegas-style weddings, demonstrations, games, refreshments and more at Larry’s Sport Center west of Galeton on Route 6.

Chasing Rabbits — Fun and funky band to perform 6-8 p.m. on the lawn outside the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free; donations appreciated. FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com

“From Scratch, My Thoughts, Through Time” Art Exhibit — Opens with reception 2-4 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, featuring art of Lynn Kibbe, Letty Burd and Eileen Wilson. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

SUNDAY, MAY 8 MOTHER’S DAY

Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m.-noon at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex, 21 East Ave., Wellsboro to benefit Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew to assist with wildfire suppression efforts locally and across state. Cost: $6/adults, $3/moms, $4/children, free/children under 4. Walk0in or purchase in advance: 570-439-2840.

Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs — Spring Concert at 2:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street in Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

5-Stand Sporting Clays — Sign-up 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

The Fantasticks — See May 6 listing for details. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Book Signing — 5-6:30 p.m. at the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Local author Melissa Root will talk about and sign her book, “Enduring Hope.” FMI: 570-724-4876

Golden Afternoons — 1 p.m. the 3Ds will give a concert at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. Open to people age 55 and older. FMI: 570-724-6220

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Final meeting of the 2021-2022 season is at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 10:15 a.m. Performance by the Wednesday Morning Musicales Chorale. Free. Public welcome.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Creative Photography Class — 6:30–8 p.m. with instructor Curt Weinhold at the Potter County Education Council’s Coudersport office. Cost: $35. Class size is limited. Register: www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or 814-274-4877

SATURDAY, MAY 14

King of the Wing — Fundraiser for the Gale Hose Company is in

Acrylic Landscape Workshop — Artist Kathy Pilling-Whitney will offer an adult class 2-4 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro. Free, students must provide their own materials. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

North Sea Gas — Scottish folk band performs at 7 p.m. at the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/Reservations: 570-724-6220 or https://www.ticketleap.com

Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — The two-day tournament, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, is Saturday, May 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek. Prizes for tagged trout. Entry fee. FMI: 717-881-9358 or visit the club’s website

Silhouette Day & Club Pistol Shoot — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Guided Bird Walks — See May 7 listing for details.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Spring Smorgasbord — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Community Center. Cost: $12/adults, $6/children. Benefits Northern Tier Recreation Authority

Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — See May 14 listing for details. Fishing time today is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COMING SOON

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free and open to the public. Quilters of all abilities welcome. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org

Green Free Library Adult Book Club — Meets Tuesday, May 17, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Orhan’s Inheritance” by Aline Ohanesian in the Main Room of the library. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876

Financial Fraud Information Presentation — Wednesday, May 18, from 4-5 p.m. at The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org

“The May Queen” — Theatrical performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 20, 21, 27 and 28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Springfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hills Creek State Park in Charleston Township. Free activities unless noted otherwise. FMI/Schedule: www.stepoutdoors.com

Automobile Show — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Williamson High School at Tioga Junction. Food available. Trophies awarded. Admission: $3/adults, $1/children. Williamson High School’s Entrepreneurship class fundraiser for Harbor Counseling. Vehicle registration is $20. Register: Williamson Entrepreneurship Facebook page or call 570-418-2500

Totally ‘80s & ‘90s Gala — At the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro on Saturday, May 21 at 5 p.m. Refreshments, basket raffle, live auction, games, dancing and a Best Dressed Contest. Benefits HAVEN. Tickets: $40/individual or $70/couple. Tickets: 570-404-4529 or www.havenoftiogacounty.org

Spring Youth Turkey Hunt, Calling Competition, Fishing Derby and Field Day — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Arnot Spoortsman’s Club. Volunteer mentors will assist; must be accompanied by a parent/mentor. FMI: 570-326-1109 or blargey@wellsborosd.org

Fish for Free Day — Sunday, May 29 and Monday, July 4. No fishing license required; all other regulations apply. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com

Youth Ruck March — Hiking event on open trails at the LEEK Foundation, 494 State Route 2444, Oswayo. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Pack two canned items to donate to the veterans food pantry. FMI: https://www.savaw.org

No Tap Bowling Tournament — Benefits Kylee Cabisca at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Memory Lanes Bowling Alley, Shinglehouse. Pre-registration required by May 28: heather-pease8914@gmail.com. Raffles, food, more.

Smoked Country Jam — June 16-18 at the Quiet Oaks Campground at Cross Fork. Tickets: www.purplepass.com/scj2022

Wellsboro Vacation Bible School — The event, “Jerusalem Marketplace,” is open to children in pre-K through sixth grade Monday thru Friday, June 20-24, from 6-8 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Music, games, crafts, snacks and faith stories. Pre-register: https://bit.ly/3KnOiKB or find it on Facebook

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament — Aug. 6 at Tommasso’s in Waverly, N.Y. in memory of Lion Irma Chapman. Sign up sheets available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Shedden’s in Fassett or email southcreeklions@gmail.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Books 4U — On the carts on the porch of the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, beginning April 1. Books for all ages and interests. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

GriefShare — 5-7 p.m. for 13 weeks thru June 5 at the Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Route 6, Wellsboro. GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. FMI: 570-724-4884 or 717-818-7058

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

