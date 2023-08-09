FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Tioga County Fair — Aug. 7-12 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Livestock and agricultural exhibits, live music, special events, vendors, informational programs and booth, and more. FMI: www.tiogacountyfair.com
Free Concerts — Every Friday as part of the Deane Center’s outdoor summer concert series on the outdoor stage at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Concerts continue through Sept. 1: Autumn Sun on Aug. 11, Sweats on Aug. 18, Houston Baker on Aug. 25, Joe Stanky & The Cadets on Sept. 1. FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com
Community Paint Weekend — 6:30 p.m. at the Galeton Public Library for Jim Kjelgaard mural. Meet the artist Jonathan Laidacker and learn about the process.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Lee Boyer Memorial Scholarship Poker Run — Registration 10:30-noon at the Liberty VFW Post #6755. There is a fee to ride, which includes meals. Prizes, drawings, food.
National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Class — Two-day class, open to men and women, novice to experienced shooters, begins today. Class size is limited. Classroom instruction followed by shooting exercises. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
Wellsboro Comic Con — Town-wide festival celebrating comic arts and creativity is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Wellsboro Presentations by industry professionals, vendors, food concessions, family & kid activities, cosplay contest, more. FMI: www.wellsborocomiccon.com
Broadway Under the Stars — Musical performance of local talent at 7:30 p.m. at Stony Fork Creek Campground at 658 Stony Fork Creek Road, Wellsboro. There is a fee. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Community Paint Weekend — Painting from 9 a.m.-noon at the Galeton Area School District. Free. No training required. FMI: 814-435-7706
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
MONDAY, AUG. 14
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Picnic meeting at the Lakeside Pavilion, 710 Ives Run Lane at the Ives Run Recreation Area near Tioga, on at 6 p.m. Bring family, prospective members, a dish to pass and a place setting. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
Green Free Library Book Club — Meets 5:15 p.m. in the library to discuss “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. Free. FMI: 570-724-4876
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
Tioga Old Home Days — Aug. 17-19 in downtown Tioga. Family activities, concessions, rides.
PA Wilds Archery Festival — Aug. 17-20 at Ski Sawmill, 383 Oregon Hill Road, Morris. Formerly the Potter County Bowhunter Festival.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Adventures in Asian Jungle During Vietnam — 7 p.m., Kerry Gyeks will speak on this topic at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Handbag Sale — 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at UPMC Wellsboro/SSMH in the hospital Board Room. Proceeds benefit the new Mobile Medical Unit.
PennDOT Job Fair — 4-7 p.m. at the Bradford County Maintenance Office, 340 York Avenue, Towanda. FMI: 570-265-2181
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Rendezvous and Rifle Frolic — Aug. 18-20 at Whispering Pines Cap & Flint Club, 635 Haverly Hill Road, Wellsboro.
SUNDAY, AUG. 19
Rendezvous and Rifle Frolic — Aug. 18-20 at Whispering Pines Cap & Flint Club, 635 Haverly Hill Road, Wellsboro.
Ice Cream Social — 5 p.m. at the East Point Church Fellowship Hall, four miles east of Liberty on Route 414. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, banana splits, pies, etc.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
COMING SOON
Mansfield Final Friday Market — Community event for all ages 2-7 p.m. on last Friday of the month (Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27) in downtown Mansfield. Free. Vendors, children’s activities, live music, more.
Community Kids Day — 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Strohecker Vision Care, 8 South Main St., Mansfield. First 100 kids receive gift bags. Free food, vendors, bounce houses, farm activities, tractors, more. Bring a stuffed animal for an eye check. Vendor and child pre-registration requested: Stroheckervision.com/community-kids. FMI: 570-662-3891 or Stroheckervision@gmail.com
Hoofprints for HAVEN — 8 a.m. Aug. 26 up to 60 riders will leave from the Ole Covered Wagon Tours, 1538 Marsh Creek Road, Wellsboro. Bring your own horse. Lunch, silent auction and raffles. Pre-register: https://forms.gle/om5fQkjF5wbXd8uH8
Corn Roast — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church, Smith Park Road, Mainesburg. Cost: $10/adults, $5/kids 5-12, free/kids under 5.
King of the Mountain Summerfest — Aug. 26-27 at Ski Sawmill, 383 Oregon Hill Road, Morris, ATV, dirt bike, UTV classes.
Wellsboro School Orientation — Monday, Aug. 28 for Kindergarten, 5-6 p.m. and first grade, 6:30-7:30 p.m., both at Charlotte Lappla Elementary School, 32 Meade St.; and second grade, 4:30-5:30 p.m., third grade, 6-7 p.m. and fourth grade, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Don Gill Elementary School. FMI: 570-724-1941 or 570-724-1811
Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 to discuss “Sisters in Arms,” by Kaia Alderson. Free. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Millerton United Methodist Church at 5443 Main St., Millerton. Schedule an appointment: 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBood.org and enter Millerton UMC
Wellsboro First Friday — 4 p.m. to dusk Sept. 1, Oct. 6 in downtown Wellsboro. Family activities, live music, vendors, specials at retail stores and restaurants. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Class — Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, open to men and women, novice to experienced shooters. Class size is limited. Classroom instruction followed by shooting exercises. There is a fee. FMI/Register: jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-244-7989
Ball Drop — 400 balls will be released from a helicopter at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, on the 18th hole at the Tyoga Golf Course at 759 Route 660, Wellsboro. Prizes range from $250-$5,000. Games, live music, food concessions. For tickets: Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, 114 Main St., Wellsboro; Tyoga Golf Course’s Tyoga Bar & Grill or at the Tyoga Pro Shop. Proceeds benefit the Wellsboro Foundation.
Wellsboro Community Concert Series: Tusk — Wednesday, Sept. 13 for season subscribers and Thursday. Sept. 14 for the general public at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Future concerts: Saturday, Sept. 9 — Rory Block, slide guitarist, blues; Saturday, Oct. 21 — Kommuna Lux, Klezmer/Odesssa gangsta folk; Friday, Dec. 8 — Driftwood, Americana folk rock; Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 — John Jorgenson Quintet, gypsy jazz; Saturday, March 23, 2024 — The Gothard Sisters, Celtic singers, musicians and step dancers; and Saturday, April 13, 2024 — Fireside Collective, progressive bluegrass. FMI/Season Passes/Concert Tickets: www.wellsborocca.org or 570-724-6220
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: call 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Game Commission Night — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Wellsboro Fire Co. annex at 21 East Avenue. Free. Sponsored by Rep. Clint Owlett. RSVP required: repowlett.com, 570-724-1390 or 570-297-3045
Step Outdoors TRYathlon and 5K Trail Run/Walk — Starts 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. There is a fee. Register: www.stepoutdoors.org
Maker’s Market — By the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Sept. 16-17 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival. FMI: www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or 814-435-7706
“Elephant’s Graveyard” — Theatre performances are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 29 and 30, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com
Quilt Turning — Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. FMI: www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com.
Refuse To Be A Victim — Crime prevention and personal safety seminar is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Hickory Hall at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. The fee will cover the cost of the book and class materials. Register/FMI: 570-244-7989 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.Breakfast Meeting on Agriculture — With Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Clint Owlett is Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. RSVP required: repowlett.com, 570-724-1390 or 570-297-3045
Choosing the Right Gun for You Seminar — Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hickory Hall Multi-Purpose Room at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. Attendees are limited to 30. There is a fee to be paid at the door. Register/FMI: 570-244-7989 or jones_mk@yahoo.com
RECURRING EVENTS
Wellsboro Growers Market — Held 2:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Vendors welcome; contact wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com. FMI: Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com
Liberty Farmers Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 7 at 8586 Route 414 in Liberty.
Skeet Shooting — 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 27 at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, south of Wellsboro. There is a fee. Bring eye and ear protection. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop — Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays at the church, corner of Pearl and Charles streets, across from The Green in Wellsboro. Enter on Charles Street side. Donations accepted.
Art Exhibits — Two retrospectives Saturday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 27 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, featuring works of Alice Mickey Hard and Josh Crane. Reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. FMI: 570-724-1917, director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Writer’s Night Open Mic — 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Bradford County Historical Museum — Open for the season 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. Volunteers welcome; work days are Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and special events. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older does not meet in June, July or August. When the program resumes in September, sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vineyard Church, 45 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Tuesday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Will no longer have distribution 9-11 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month. Distribution will be by appointment only. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Monday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
