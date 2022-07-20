FRIDAY, JULY 22

Endless Mountain Music Festival — Series of concerts in the Twin Tiers of New York State and Pennsylvania July 22-Aug. 7. Classical, jazz, Celtic, choral, percussion, piano, tango, brass, orchestra styles. For a full schedule and ticket costs: www.endlessmountain.net or 570-787-7800

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Clam Bake — Noon-6 p.m. at Schifty’s Bar & Grill, 203 E. Main St., Westfield. Live music, vendors, more. Tickets required and can be purchased at Schiffty’s. Vendors wanted: 607-368-8395.

Molly’s Boys Jugband — Performs at 6 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free; donations appreciated. FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com

Strawberry Festival — 4:30-7 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield. Serving shortcake, homemade ice cream, salads, hotdogs, beans & beverages. Proceeds to benefit the Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618

Chicken Barbecue by Sleezy — 10:30 a.m. until gone at Riverside Plaza, Blossburg. Cost: $10/dinners (chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll) or $8/half only. No pre-orders. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The Dynamic Friendship of Grant and Sherman — Presentation by Kenneth J. Serfass, General U.S. Grant, at 10 a.m., at the Bradford County Library. Free. FMI: 570-297-2436

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Women’s Rights March — Rally begins at 1 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Speakers, health care and political information. Signs encouraged.

Endless Mountain Music Festival Chorus — Join the chorus by attending the first rehearsal at 7 p.m. in the Butler Music Center on the Mansfield University campus. Rehearsals continue to concert on July 29, featuring the music of Irving Berlin under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler. FMI/Express interest: pdettwil@mansfield.edu

MONDAY, JULY 25

Enchanted Yoga — Week-long program for kids ages 6-12 will be held Monday to Friday, July 25 through 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Free. Snacks and prizes included. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com

Food Truck Party Community VBS — 6-8:15 p.m. July 25-29 at the Elkland United Methodist Church, 120 N. Buffalo St., for ages 3-13 and adult. Busing available. FMI: elklandumc@yahoo.com

Troy Fair — Weeklong event packed full of food, rides, agricultural shows and exhibits, and entertainment held in the Alparon Community Park. FMI: info@troyfair.com, 570-297-3648 or troyfair.com

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. to discuss “The End of Your Life Book Club,” by Will Schwalbe. Free. Open to anyone. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com

Enchanted Yoga — See July 25 listing for details

Food Truck Party Community VBS — See July 25 listing for details

Troy Fair — See July 25 listing.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Almost Famous Wellsboro Town Band — Concerts scheduled for 7 p.m. July 27 on The Green in Wellsboro (high school auditorium in case of rain). Free, but donations accepted. Instrumentalists wanted. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420

Enchanted Yoga — See July 25 listing for details

Food Truck Party Community VBS — See July 25 listing for details

Troy Fair — See July 25 listing.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Marx Brothers’ Animal Crackers — Musical comedy performances are 7:30 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus. FMI: 570-724-2079 or info@hamiltongibson.org

Enchanted Yoga — See July 25 listing for details

Food Truck Party Community VBS — See July 25 listing for details

Troy Fair — See July 25 listing.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Enchanted Yoga — See July 25 listing for details

Food Truck Party Community VBS — See July 25 listing for details

Craft Time — Different craft created at the Wellsboro Mini Mall. FMI: 570-439-1574

Troy Fair — See July 25 listing.

Marx Brothers’ Animal Crackers — See July 28 listing for details.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Wreaths Across America Charity Ride — Parade style poker run registration is 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Eisenhauer’s Harley Davidson, Mansfield. Kick stands up at 11 a.m. Open to all vehicles. Prizes, raffles, door prizes, meal in Blossburg. There is a charge. FMI: 570-787-0488.

Marx Brothers’ Animal Crackers — See July 28 listing for details.

Book Talk & Signing — 1 p.m. at the Pa. Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West. Join author William Marcum to discover what life was like at a Civilian Conservation Corps camp from the stories of numerous people from Camp S-63 Poe Valley. Free with museum admission. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Craft Time — Different craft created at the Wellsboro Mini Mall. FMI: 570-439-1574

Troy Fair — See July 25 listing.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Marx Brothers’ Animal Crackers — See July 28 listing for details. Performance time today is 2:30 p.m.

COMING SOON

Rep. Clint Owlett’s Senior Citizens Expo — Friday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsboro Senior High School Gym and Commons, 225 Nichols St. for people 55 and older. Free. FMI: www.RepOwlett.com or 717-772-5371

Wellsboro Young Entrepreneurs Children’s Business Fair — 4 p.m.-dusk Friday, Aug. 5, on the Green in Wellsboro. Become part of event or FMI: rachelwellsboro27@gmail.com

Free Outdoor Concerts — Bands perform at 6 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free; donations appreciated. Upcoming performances: Richie and Rosie on Friday, Aug. 5; Organ Fairchild on Friday, Aug. 12; Stage Fright on Friday, Aug. 19; Like a Hurricane on Friday, Aug. 26; and South Penn Dixie on Friday, Sept. 2. FMI: 570-724-6220, office@deanecenter.com or deanecenter.com

Chicken Barbecue — 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday Aug. 6 at Grammas’ Kitchen parking lot (across from Mansfield Walmart). Sponsored by Delta Kappa Gamma, Women Educators Benefits Scholarship Fund. Cost: $8/half, $10/dinner (chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dessert. Pre-orders accepted: 570-404-2204

South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament — Aug. 6 at Tommasso’s in Waverly, N.Y. in memory of Lion Irma Chapman. Sign up sheets available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Shedden’s in Fassett or email southcreeklions@gmail.com.

NRA Women On Target — Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. Check-in before 8 a.m. Fee: $45, includes lunch, firearms, ammunition, and eye and hearing protection. Register at Cooper’s Sporting Goods at 5 West Wellsboro St., Mansfield or call 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com

Craft Time — Upcoming dates at the Wellsboro Mini Mall are Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 12 & 13, Aug. 26 & 27, Sept. 9 & 10 and Sept. 23 & 24. FMI: 570-439-1574

Special Effects Makeup Class — Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, featuring Heather Bohner of Columbia Crossroads. Free. Limit: 15 students. FMI/Register: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Ronald McDonald Benefit Ride — Saturday, Aug. 13 starting from Tyoga Royal Arch Chapter 194 at 9 Meadow St., Tioga. Register 9-11 a.m., kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. Raffles. There is a charge.

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 18, Oct. 13, Dec. 8 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.

NRA Basic Pistol Classes — Offered Aug. 20-21. Saturday portion, 8 a.m.-noon, held in Doane Center, Mansfield University. Sunday shooting test at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club. Register: www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx. Fee: $50. FMI: 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com

Community Kids Day — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Strohecker Vision Care, 8 S. Main St., Mansfield. Games, food and free. Pre-register: Stroheckervision.com. FMI: 570-662-3891

RECURRING EVENTS

Backpack Drive — Mountain Valley Realty, Inc. is collecting new and gently used backpacks and school supplies for students this fall. Bring donations to 477 Tioga St., Wellsboro between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. FMI: 570-723-8484

Journey Through the Amazon Rainforest — Exhibit of paintings by Russell Richard in the Atrium Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, July 8-31. Open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

“Trompe L’oeil and Beyond” — A collection of surrealist oil paintings by Bloomsburg University professor Vincent Hron will be on display July 8-31 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Glass Pop-Up Museum — The Wellsboro Glass Historical Association Pop-Up Museum is open on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 17 Crafton St., Wellsboro. With advance notice, group tours can be arranged. FMI: wellsboroglass@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Wellsboro-Glass-Historical-Association

Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt — The public is invited to find the raccoons hiding in 25 Wellsboro area businesses July 1-30. Pick up a passport at any of the 25 participating businesses to play, then turn in the passport by 6 p.m. July 30 at From My Shelf Books & Gifts. Prizes will be drawn at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. FMI: 570-724-5793

Bradford County Historical Museum — Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

Wellsboro Growers Market — Open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 13 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or the Facebook page

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays September thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Adams Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month from 10-11 a.m. FMI: 814-544-7315

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

