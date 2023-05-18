FRIDAY, MAY 19
Wellsboro Community Concert Association: The Revelers — 7:30 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.wellsborocca.org
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Wellsboro Chapter DAR — Meets 1 p.m. in the social hall of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 29 Charles St., Wellsboro. Program: Eldred WWII Museum with curator Steve Appleby. Free. FMI: 609-529-8734 (leave message)
We Got the Beat — Singers and dancers from Rhythms Academy of Dance will perform at 7 p.m. in the Blossburg Elementary Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Collage Self-Portrait Class for Teens — 10 a.m.-noon for students ages 12 to 16 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, Main Street, Wellsboro. All materials provided. Class limited to 12 students; pre registration required. Sign up: director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or 570-724-1917
“People of Honor: Tioga County and WWII” — Documentary viewing at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-6220
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek. Tagged trout can be redeemed for prizes. Pre-registration and fee required. FMI: 717-881-9358, 570-724-2888 or www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com
Jakes Youth Field Day — Youth turkey hunt, turkey calling competition, fishing derby and field day are May 20 at the Arnot Sportsman’s Club. Fishing derby and youth turkey hunt are daylight-1 p.m., turkey calling starts at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Demonstration and shooting activities. Prizes and lunch provided. Free. FMI/Register: 570-362-1109 or blargey@wellsborosd.org
Saturday Morning Bird Walks — Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 8 a.m. every Saturday through May 27. Free. FMI: 570-948-9052, tasmember@yahoo.com, tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon
SUNDAY, MAY 21
We Got the Beat — See May 20 listing for details. Today’s performance is at 5 p.m.
Springfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hills Creek State Park, located seven miles outside Wellsboro. Kayak, bike, bird watching, native plants, environmental education and more. Free. FMI: hillscreeksp@pa.gov or 570-724-4246
Dairy Promotion Court & Princess — Announced at 6 p.m. in the Tokishi Training Center, Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Free. Public invited. FMI or express interest in serving: tioga.county.dairy@gmail.com or message Tioga County Dairy Princess Promotion Program on Facebook
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — See May 20 listing for details. Fishing time today is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hamilton-Gibson Children’s Choirs — Perform 2:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets available at door. FMI:
Youth People’s Orchestra — Season finale concert. is 4 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church in Horseheads, N.Y. Free. FMI: info@osfl.org, or at 607-936-2873
FRIDAY, MAY 26
Woodland Wildflower Hike — 6 p.m. at Browns Run Trail along Route 414 in the Tiadaghton State Forest. Free. Hiking poles recommended. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Special Olympics Spring Track & Field Event — Begins 9 a.m. with parade of athletes onto VanNorman Field at Mansfield University campus. Athletes will compete in a variety of events. Free.
Blossburg State Coal Festival — Starts 5 p.m. at Island Park, Blossburg. Today includes vendors, prince and princess pageant, ghost stories, more. FMI: www.coalfestival.com/schedule
SATURDAY, MAY 27
Blossburg State Coal Festival — Starts 9 a.m. at Island Park, Blossburg. Car and bike show, vendors, concessions, parade at 11 a.m., exotic animals, live music, more. FMI: www.coalfestival.com/schedule
Giving Back 5K — At Arnot Ballfield. Registration: 7:45-8:45 a.m. Race begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network. Awards, T-shirts to first 50 registrations, refreshments after race. Fee: $15/online (closes May 24) or $20/day of event. FMI: www.givingback5k.com or 570-787-3490
Saturday Morning Bird Walks — Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 8 a.m. every Saturday through May 27. Free. FMI: 570-948-9052, tasmember@yahoo.com, tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon
Woodland Wildflower Hike — See May 26 listing for details. Time today is 10 a.m.
Birding for Beginners — 1 p.m. at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center. Free. Registration required. Binoculars provided or bring your own. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
SUNDAY, MAY 28
All-You-Can-Eat Fly-In Breakfast — 8 a.m.-noon at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro. Requested donation: $10/adults and $5/youngsters ages 3 to 8, free/children 2 and under. FMI: canyonpilots@gmail.com.
COMING SOON
Rewritten of Tioga County Gala — Thursday, June 1 at Red Barn Hollow outside Wellsboro. Music, food and networking. FMI/Tickets: Rewritten of Tioga County’s Facebook or www.mightycause.com/event/Ws3xef
Wellsboro First Friday — 4 p.m. to dusk June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6 in downtown Wellsboro. Family activities, live music, vendors, specials at retail stores and restaurants. FMI: Wellsboro First Friday on Facebook
Public Hearing on Frontier Communications — 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex, 21 East Avenue, Wellsboro. To testify, register at 800-684-6560 or consumer@paoca.org.
Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass — 7 p.m. concert Wednesday, June 7, at the First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Free will offerings accepted.
Eagle Watch — 9 a.m.-noon June 7 at Tomb Flats Campground, one mile south of Slate Run on PA-414. Free. Hiking poles recommended. Binoculars provided or bring your own. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — Wednesday to Sunday, June 7 to 11 at Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Sale hours: Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (bag sale)
Pine Creek Nature Book Club — 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center to discuss “A Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold. Some books available for borrowing; refreshments provided. Registration required. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Ryan S. Ostrom Benefit Poker Run — Saturday, June 10 at the Liberty VFW Post #6755. Register 9:30-11:30 a.m. with fee: $20/drivers, $10/passenger. Prizes, drawing, meal, more. Benefits the Veterans Courtyard Project in Liberty.
Ice Cream Social — 4:30-7 p.m. June 10 at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville. Everything homemade. Proceeds benefit the Roseville UMC Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618
Mountain Laurel Hike — 10 a.m. June 10 traveling north on Pitch Pike Ski Trail, about 9.5 miles north of Waterville on PA Route 44 (41.3543760, -775009523). Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Mountain Laurel Hike — 1 p.m. June 10 traveling south on Broken Tip Ski Trail. Meet at the PennDOT picnic/rest area along Route 15 south of Williamsport. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Mountain Laurel Driving Tour — 1-4 p.m. June 11; event may be rescheduled depending on weather. Must provide own transportation. Meet at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center. Free. Registration required. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Flickering Fireflies — 8:30 p.m. June 23 at the Black Walnut Bottom Campground. Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
Community Yard Sales, Chicken Barbecue & Bake Sale — June 24 in Roseville and surrounding community. More details coming soon.
Fantastic Ferns Hike — 11 a.m. June 24 at the Pine Bog Ski Trail, south of the Black Forest Inn on PA-44 (41.490796, -77.581.385). Free. FMI: 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Aug. 17, Oct. 12 and Dec. 7 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.
Motorcycle Benefit Ride — Register for 100-mile ride to benefit Wellsboro Shared Home starting at 9 a.m. June 25 at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County-Harley Davidson at 2911 S. Main St., Mansfield. Ride begins at 11 a.m., ends at Eisenhauer’s with a meal. FMI: 570-724-2300 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays
Maker’s Market — By the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Sept. 16-17 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy in conjunction with the PA Heritage Festival. FMI: www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or 814-435-7706
RECURRING EVENTS
Wellsboro Growers Market — Held 2:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Vendors welcome; contact wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com. FMI: Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com
“Wipe-Out” — Baby wipe collection from May 1-31, sponsored by the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health to benefit the Wellsboro First Presbyterian Church’s Diaper for Darlings Program. Drop off donations at any C&N branch (Wellsboro, Mansfield, Tioga, Knoxville, Elkland or Liberty. FMI: 570-724-3431 or fpcdiapersfordarlings@gmail.com
Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5, 2023.
Art Exhibit — “Kilnformed Colors of Nature” by Kathleen Schell and “Nature in Painting and Glass” by Margaret Kemmerer and Catheal Weiser is on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from May 6-28. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Mahjong — Plays every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Beginners welcome. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com
Writer’s Night Open Mic — 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Bradford County Historical Museum — Closed for the season. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410
H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals. Sessions will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May 2023. CDC guidelines apply. FMI/Updates: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586
PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601
Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org
Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225
Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook
MEETINGS
Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Wellsboro Social Club.
Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648
American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro
Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320
Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net
Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday (no meeting January or February) in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on second, third, fourth Thursday.
American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday in the Hospice Suite, third floor at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-723-0760
Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759
Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.
Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 7 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects. Informal workshop at 2 p.m. on fourth Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday September to May in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday.
Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook
Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 1 p.m. (November-March) or 7 p.m. (April-October) on the third Monday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vineyard Church, 45 Charleston Road, Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517
Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Tuesday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
WEIGHT LOSS
TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647
Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677
FOOD PANTRIES
Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046
Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue.
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516
Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. FMI: 607-857-0160
Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 8-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444
Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075
Strait From The Heart — Food pantry serving Lawrenceville, Tioga, Elkland and Osceola, located at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 3-5 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com
Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com
Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS
Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015
Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550
Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130
Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org
Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.
Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro
Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Tioga.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.
Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.
Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.
Friday at 7 p.m. — Wellsboro United Methodist Church
Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.
Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Senior Center, 3 Queen St., Wellsboro.
Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.
Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.
Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.
Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
