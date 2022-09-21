FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

“My Way” — Musical tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra is at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079

Black Forest Star Party — Tonight at Cherry Springs State Park, Galeton. Fee. FMI: bfsp.org

Private Dark Sky Telescope Tour of the Gods — 7:45 p.m. at Cherry Springs State Park, Galeton. Fee. Registration required: 570-724-5155 or wildasaphoutfitters@gmail.com

Craft Time — Make and take home a craft project today at the Wellsboro Mini Mall. FMI: 570-439-1574

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Roseville Fall Fling Community Picnic — 1 p.m. at Roseville Community Center, rain or shine. Bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair; meat, drink and table service will be provided. Also car show and farmer’s market.

Basic Pistol Class — Two-day National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Class for 12 participants is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Doane Center on Mansfield University. Shooting practice is Sunday with group sessions in morning and afternoon at Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield. Fee: $50. Register: http://www.nra.org, search for Firearm Training, click on the MU and Mill Cove Range class

Dog and Cat Rabies and Microchip Clinic — Hosted by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries from 1-3 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville with Dr. Shaw, DVM. Fees apply. Bring proof of previous vaccination if available. All cats must be in a carrier and dogs on a leash. FMI: 570-376-3646

Sasquatch Scavanger Hunt — Meet today at AJ’s Outdoor Power Equipment, 3101 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. FMI: 570-662-1700 or pcatvutvclub.com

Craft Time — See Sept. 23 listing for details.

Austin Dam Pow-Wow & Gathering — Gathering of Native American peoples at Austin Dam Memorial Park, 5384 SR 872. FMI: 814-647-8401

Clays for Kids — At Thunder Ridge Sporting Clays, 619 Leon Brown Road, Middlebury Center. Fundraiser for youth recreation programs. FMI: claysforkidstiogacounty.com, 570-772-1299 or 570-337-8699

Triple D Farms Fall Roundup — Starts noon at the farm at 1601 French Hill Road, Middlebury Center. Horse and wagon rides, games, food, more. Free. FMI: 814-258-7690

Galeton Fall Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at John J. Collins Park. FMI: 814-655-6740

Understanding Elk Behavior — 2 p.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin. Free. FMI: sinnemahoningstatepark@pa.gov or 814-647-8401

Night Sky Tour — 8 p.m. at Cherry Springs State Park, Galeton. Free. FMI: 814-647-8401

My Way — See Sept. 23 listing for details.

Visit Lumber Museum for Free — Free admission day at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West. Also lumber story-time and craft at 11 a.m. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

Austin Community Fall Festival — 1 p.m. at the Town Square. Vendors, crafts, tractor rides, more. Free.

Austin Dam Pow-Wow & Gathering — See Sept. 24 listing for details.

Triple D Farms Fall Roundup — See Sept. 24 listing for details.

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club — Monthly meeting starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the clubhouse at 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. to discuss “Daughter of the Reich,” by Louise Fein. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Falling Leaves Festival — Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Courthouse Square at Coudersport. Vendors concessions, more. FMI: buckandcarol85@yahoo.com or 814-320-0466

Old Blind Dogs — Scottish folk band performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Fee. FMI: 570-724-6220

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Tri-County Tournament of Bands — High school band competition with concluding performance by Mansfield University is 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wellsboro High School, 227 Nichols St. FMI: 570-724-4424

Oktoberfest — 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Avenue and Luther Lane, Wellsboro. Roast pork dinner with sauerkraut, sides, beverage, dessert and entertainment. Cost: $12/adult, $10/senior citizens, $6/children 5-12, $35/nuclear family. Take out available.

Triple D Farms Fall Roundup — Starts noon Oct. 1 and 2, Oct. 8 and 9 at the farm at 1601 French Hill Road, Middlebury Center. Horse and wagon rides, games, food, more. Free. FMI: 814-258-7690

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Life Chain — 2-3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of Route 6 and Main Street, Mansfield. Open to everyone.

Wellsboro Art Club Exhibit Opening Reception — 2-4 p.m. today for “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” exhibit on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, Oct. 2–23. Free. Refreshments. FMI: 570-724-1917

Blessing of Pets — 2 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Peter’s Church, Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Free.

COMING SOON

Friends of the Library Booksale — Community Room of Blossburg Memorial Library on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sunday is bag day. FMI: 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com

Fall Dinner — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Saint Peter’s Church, Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Chicken with gravy and biscuits, sides, desserts. Cost: $10/all you can eat, $5/children 12 and under.

Fall Parade — Seeking groups, classic cars, or anyone wanting to show off their Halloween costumes in a community parade in Harrison Valley. Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 with all day festivities taking place. FMI: 814-367-8288

Fall Antique Show & Sawmill Run — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Pa. Lumber Museum, 5660 US 6 West, Ulysses. FMI: 814-435-2652

Fall Festival — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Shinglehouse. Vendors, concessions, photo package, gift certificate basket auction, more. Proceeds benefit Oswayo Valley Memorial Library.

First Fork Festival — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin. Celebrating the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley. FMI: 814-647-8401

Dead Letter Office — Tribute to R.E.M. performs 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Fee. FMI: 570-724-6220

Twitty & Lynn: Salute to Conway & Loretta — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, 2258 Charleston St., Wellsboro. Fee.

Ives Run Trail Challenge — Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township. Register online: www.stepoutdoors.org. Fee: $25, for for 12 and under. Check-in: 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Start: 10 a.m. Awards presented. FMI: 570-835-5281

Mansfield University Homecoming — Alumni celebrate Oct. 8. Paint and Sip, breakfast, parade through downtown 10:30 a.m., football game kick-off at 1 p.m., more. FMI: https://ssl.mansfield.edu/cll/homecoming.cfm

Ham & Roast Beef Dinner — Saturday, Oct. 8 at the South Creek Lions Club on route 14, Gillett. Donation: $15 includes dessert. Take out available 4 p.m.; doors open 4:30 for sit-down meal.

5-Stand Sporting Clays — Sign-ups from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Green Monster Trail Challenge — Oct. 9 on Pine Creek Rail Trail, 176 Straight Run. 15K, 25K or 50K through Tioga State Forest. Register/FMI: www.gm50k.com or run4trc@gmail.com

Blossburg Fall Festival — Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Blossburg. FMI: vibe@blossburg.org

History Comes Alive: Doc Holliday — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Kids under 12 admitted free with paying adult. FMI: 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13, Dec. 8 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro; Walk-ins welcome.

Tioga County Early Days — Antique equipment, tractors, displays, more at Tioga County Fairgrounds between Wellsboro and Mansfield Oct. 14-16. Free. FMI: tiogacountyearlydays@yahoo.com

Crooked Cross Gravel Ride — 9 a.m. start Oct. 15 for long (67-70 miles) or short (40-43 mile) courses at Crooked Creek Campground, 112 John Deere Lane, Gaines. FMI: 814-433-6100

Running Deer Shoot — Sundays, Oct. 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6 and 13 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Tioga County Job Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Wellsboro Area School District Administration Building Gymnasium at 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Free. Open to adults, students visit earlier. FMI: 570-724-1939

Ham Dinner and Bake Sale — Saturday, Oct. 22, 3-6:30 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 Route 549, Roseville. Proceeds benefit Roseville United Methodist Women’s Mission Projects. FMI: 570-537-6618

Spooky Lantern Tours — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Pa. Lumber Museum, 5560 US6 W, Ulysses. Admission: $3/adult, $1/kids, free for members.

Childhood Heroes Purse Bingo — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Wellsboro Fire Department Annex on East Avenue, Wellsboro. Tickets online sales only at: givebutter.com/pursebingochildhoodheroes. Proceeds split 50/50 between Tioga County CASA (an I’mPACT program) and the Wellsboro Fire Department.

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS

Blossburg — Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Mansfield — Trunk or Treat will be held in Smythe Park Monday, Oct. 31 5-7 p.m. Mansfield Trick or Treat will be from 5-7 p.m. the same day.

Nelson Twp. — Annual Trick or Treat was set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Osceola Twp. — Trick-or Treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The fire department is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat.

Wellsboro — Parade line up at Packer Park for 6:30 p.m. start Oct. 31; trick-or-treating until 8:30 p.m.

Send in your community’s Halloween celebration to news@tiogapublishing.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Wellsboro Art Club Exhibit — “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” exhibit is on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, Oct. 2–23. Free. Open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Book Donation — Donations of gently used books now accepted by the Friends of the Green Free Library, Wellsboro. Bag or box can be placed in the bin at the rear of the library. No magazines, text books, encyclopedias or vinyl records. Next book sale: week of June 5, 2023.

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild Exhibit — At the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main S., Wellsboro, through Saturday, Sept. 24. Free. Open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Skeet Shoots — 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 4-Oct. 16, weather permitting, at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club at 4646 Route 287 south of Wellsboro. Open to members and non-members. Fee: $6/round of 25 clays and $3/youth ages 12 to 17. FMI: johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300.

Witches Dance Group — Practices begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20-Oct. 25, at the Wellsboro Moose Lodge, Old Tioga Street, and marching/dancing in Wellsboro Halloween Parade Oct. 31. Fee: $10 for music, party. Sign up: Enchanted Hollow Boutique on East Avenue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or 570-724-1155

Glass Pop-Up Museum — The Wellsboro Glass Historical Association Pop-Up Museum is open on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 17 Crafton St., Wellsboro. With advance notice, group tours can be arranged. FMI: wellsboroglass@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Wellsboro-Glass-Historical-Association

Bradford County Historical Museum — Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

Wellsboro Growers Market — Open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 13 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or the Facebook page

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Program for ages 55 and older will resume for fully vaccinated individuals effective Sept. 13. Sessions will be held 2-3:30 pm in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro through May 2023. CDC Guidelines apply. Check www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586 for updates.

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support — Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Trout Unlimited — Meets first Tuesday at 7 p.m., September thru May, at the Wellsboro Community Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro and via Zoom. FMI: 570-662-2167 or whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Knoxville Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 301 E. Main St., Room 5, Knoxville. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 814-326-1015

Millerton Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 37 Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Canoe Camp Church, 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs for folks 60 and over: 570-724-3991

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Adams Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month from 10-11 a.m. FMI: 814-544-7315

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

TO SUBMIT AN EVENT

The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that are open to the public in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is being held, location, cost or free, and contact information:

For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901

For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.