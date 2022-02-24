FRIDAY, FEB. 25

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — High school students perform 7 p.m. at the North Penn-Mansfield High School. Tickets: $8/adults and $5/students. FMI/Tickets: 570-662-2674 or showtix4u.com.

Soil Health Day — Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex at 21 East Avenue. Event includes lunch and free soil kit for those pre-registering by Feb. 18 at 570-724-1801.

Polish Dinner — 4-6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Take-out only. Cost: $10.

“The May Queen” Auditions — Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding auditions to cast three roles for women and two for men in this comedy at 6:30 p.m. or by appointment. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — See Feb. 25 listing for details.

Sled Dog Demonstration — 9 a.m.-noon at Pine Creek Trail (Darling Run Parking Area for spectators) and noon at the Burning Barrell. FMI: www.pasleddogclub.com/races-events-source/2019/2/23/canyon-sled-dog-challenge

Grand Canyon FFA Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex on East Avenue in Wellsboro. Price: $6/adults, $3/children ages 6 to 12 and free/farmers and children 5 and under.

Winter Pruning Demonstration — 2 p.m. at 203 Detweiler Road, Mansfield. Hosted by the Penn State Master Gardeners. Free. Refreshments provided.

Jacob Jolliff Band — Bluegrass band performs at 7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Tickets/FMI: 570-724-6220 or www.deanecenter.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — See Feb. 25 listing for details. Performance time today is 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Choral Remembrance — Six area choirs will perform at 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Free; donations accepted at door.

“The May Queen” Auditions — See Feb. 25 listing for details. Audition time today is 1 p.m.

Lever Action & Fun Pistol Silhouette — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

MONDAY, FEB. 28

“The Jungle Book KIDS” Winter Theater Arts Camp — Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding auditions after school today for 4th-10th grade students at Clark Wood Elementary School at 110 Addison Hill Road, Elkland. Free for any student living in Northern Tioga School District. Every student who auditions is guaranteed to be in the show. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Young Guns Storytelling Members Meeting — 7 p.m.at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 328 Sportsmens Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wellsboro. All you can eat pancakes, sausage and eggs. Cost: $7/adults, $3/children (under the age of 12), and a$18/family of four. FMI: 570-724-4771 or 570-280-9582

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

“The Jungle Book KIDS” Winter Theater Arts Camp — See Feb. 28 listing for details. Auditions today are after school at R.B. Walter Elementary School at 65 Junction Cross Road, Tioga.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Mansfield University Production of “Hello Dolly” — 7:30 p.m. at the Straughn Auditorium. Tickets: $16/adults, $12/seniors/students, $6/children (12 and under), free/MU students with ID at https://mansfield.booktix.com/.

“Shrew: A Tale Retold” — Hamilton-Gibson Productions presents this play at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, Wellsboro. Tickets: hgp.booktix.com or 570-724-2079

“The Jungle Book KIDS” Winter Theater Arts Camp — See Feb. 28 listing for details. Auditions today are after school at Westfield Elementary at 1355 State Route 49, Westfield.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Pastor’s Appreciation Brunch — Rescheduled to Friday, March 4, 9-11 a.m. at New Covenant Academy in Mansfield for local pastors and their spouses. Free. Brunch is provided by the NCA Parent Teacher Fellowship. RSVP: 570-662-2996

Hello Dolly! — See March 3 listing for details.

“Shrew: A Tale Retold” — See March 3 listing for details.

Cabin Fever Jazz Weekend — Endless Mountains Music Festival event returns to the Historic Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro, at 7:30 p.m. with Jackie Gillette & Friends including Bram Wijnands. The Penn Wells is accepting dinner reservations before the show. Tickets/FMI: 570-787-7800

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Cabin Fever Jazz Weekend — See March 4 listing for details. Tonight’s performance features pianist Bram Wijnands.

Hello Dolly! — See March 3 listing for details.

“Shrew: A Tale Retold” — See March 3 listing for details.

McNett Country Band — 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. Admission: $8/person

Between Every Two Pines Artist Reception — 2-4 p.m. for artist Kathy Pilling-Whitney in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917

Celebrate Recovery Workshop — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Ulster United Methodist Church, 80 Second St. Reservations required. Training materials and lunch provided. Free will offering collected. Reservation/FMI: 814-326-6141 by Feb. 25

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Hello Dolly! — See March 3 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.

“Shrew: A Tale Retold” — See March 3 listing for details. Performance today is 2:30 p.m.

Música Diversa — Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents a celebration of Music in Our Schools Month and diversity in classical music on Sunday, March 6, at 4 p.m. at the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. Tickets/FMI: https://clemenscenter.org or 607-734-8191

COMING SOON

Kindergarten Registration — For Trinity Lutheran School is by appointment on Thursday, March 10. FMI/Appointment: 570-724-7723

Wellsboro Kindergarten Registration — Friday, March 11 by appointment only. FMI: 570-724-1941

Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 11, March 25 and April 8 at the Blossburg Fire Hall. Cost:$12 for fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and roll. Proceeds benefit Blossburg Fire and Ambulance departments.

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13 at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. Free admission. Guided tours.

Better Hearts 5K Run/Walk — Register 1:15-1:45 p.m. March 13 at the North Penn-Mansfield High School athletic entrance. Walk begins 1:45 p.m., run at 2 p.m. Cost: $15/with T-shirt, $10/without T-shirt, $20/after Feb. 26. Proceeds support Building Better Community Service Project specifically the Care Closets in the school, Shoe Bank and Mansfield Area Food Pantry. FMI: betterhearts5k.org or npmhsfbla@gmail.com. In case of inclement weather, the event may be rescheduled or go virtual.

Southern Tioga Kindergarten Registration — To register a kindergarten student for the 2022-23 school year, register online or call by March 14 to make an appointment. FMI: 570-638-2183, ext. 306 or www.southerntioga.org

Green Free Library Adult Book Club — Meets Tuesday, March 15, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover at library in Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org

Forage Crop Workshop — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in Wysox, Bradford County. Fee: $20, includes lunch. Register by March 10 at https://extension.psu.edu/forage-production-workshop.

“Moana the Musical” — Presented by North Penn-Liberty High School at 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 in the school. Admission: $8/adults, $5/students and free/lap children.

Celebrate Recovery Workshop — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Blossburg United Methodist Church, 315 Granger St. Reservations required. Training materials and lunch provided. Free will offering collected. Reservation/FMI: 814-326-6141 by Feb. 25

Maple Open House Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20 at multiple locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

Adult Art Class — Offered by artist Kathy Pilling-Whitney on acrylic landscapes on a colored ground from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Adults will purchase materials. Register/FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Farmer Breakfast — 9 a.m. Friday, March 25 hosted by Reps. Martin Causer and Clint Owlett at Pine Creek Inn, 1637 Route 6 West, Galeton. Featured speaker is Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. Free. RSVP: 814-274-9769 or www.RepCauser.com, 570-724-1390 or Troy at 570-297-3045, or www.RepOwlett.com

Children’s Art Class — Offered by artist Kathy Pilling-Whitney for ages 10-16 on the seven symbols is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Materials provided. Register/FMI: 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — April 2, May 7, all at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays: April 7 and June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

“The May Queen” — Theatrical performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 20, 21, 27 and 28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

RECURRING EVENTS

Between Every Two Pines — Exhibit of art by Kathy Pilling-Whitney will be on display in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from Saturday, March 5 through Saturday, March 26. Free. FMI: 570-724-1917

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month through May at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre on Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Coudersport Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month.FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or coudycma@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

