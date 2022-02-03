FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Pastor’s Appreciation Brunch — 9-11 a.m. at New Covenant Academy in Mansfield for local pastors and their spouses. Free. Brunch is provided by the NCA Parent Teacher Fellowship. RSVP: 570-662-2996

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

McNett Country Band — Starts 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Admission: $8/person

Family Climbing Day — 2-6 p.m. at Mansfield University’s Kelchner Fitness Center. Registration is required and opens Jan. 24. FMI: www.mansfield.edu/kfc or adelozieratmansfield.edu

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Eagle Watch — 9-10 a.m. at Ives Run Mixing Channel. Matt West will lead the watch and answer questions.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Will host Dr. Sheryl Monkelien and her MU students in the cast of “Hello Dolly” at 10:15 a.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Free and open to the public. Mask wearing requested.

“Old Geezer II” Hike — Hike the 3.1 mile Lakeside Trail. Plan for three hours. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Tauscher trailhead on Kelly’s Swamp Lane just off Spill Way Road, Hills Creek State Park. Free. Open to anyone.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Wellsboro Winter Celebration — Activities in Wellsboro’s downtown. Enjoy ice carvings, winter games, chili cook-off, music and winter sales. FMI: www.wellsboropa.com or 570-724-1926

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Mansfield University Visit Days — Explore campus and learn about education opportunities on campus on Saturday, Feb. 12, Friday, March 4, and Saturday, April 9 with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is available at mansfield.edu/visit.

Wellsboro Winter Celebration — See Feb. 11 listing for details.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Wellsboro Winter Celebration — See Feb. 11 listing for details.

Mt. Tom Challenge — 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 13, at Mt. Tom Trails near Darling Run Parking Area. ChaFmI: https://sites.google.com/site/mttomchallenge/home

COMING SOON

“Beautiful—The Carole King Musical” — Premiers in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center for a one-night performance on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. FMI: caclive.com or 570-326-2424

John Rogers, Sculptor — Presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 by collector George Mechling in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. In case of inclement weather, date will be Feb. 24 at same time. FMI: https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org, 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

Snow-Mobility Weekend — Ride your snowmobile to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum all weekend Feb. 18-20. Cross-country ski/ hike to the museum on Saturday (only) for a pancake breakfast from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Snowshoe/Hike/Sledding Hill — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Nessmuk Recreation Area Parking Area. Take a guided tour of the trails. Hike or borrow limited snowshoes if conditions allow. Kids can make some runs on the sledding hill.

Tioga County Woodland Owners — Meets for a woodworking project at noon on Feb. 20 at Marwin Cumming’s workshop, Tioga Junction, followed by a shared luncheon.

Alex’s Army Spaghetti Dinner Benefit — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Bloss Fire Hall to benefit Alex Cleveland. Dinner: $8. Silent auction, life music, bake sale and more. Curbside pick-up available: 570-439-9659

Tales by Lantern Light — Winter series at the Knoxville Public Library will be 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 21 on “Panthers and Bears” and March 21, to be announced. FMI: knoxvillepubliclibrary.com

Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Community Room. Participants to discuss Harlen Coben’s, “Caught.” Free. FMI: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197

Soil Health Day — Registration opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex at 21 East Avenue. Event includes lunch and free soil kit for those pre-registering by Feb. 18 at 570-724-1801.

Canyon Sled Dog Challenge — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Pine Creek Trail (Darling Run Parking Area for spectators). FMI: www.pasleddogclub.com/races-events-source/2019/2/23/canyon-sled-dog-challenge

Grand Canyon FFA Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex on East Avenue in Wellsboro. Price: $6/adults, $3/children ages 6 to 12 and free/farmers and children 5 and under.

Martin Luther King Jr. Choral Remembrance — Area choirs will perform Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro.

Pennsylvania Forestry Association’s 2022 Conservation Dinner — On March 5 at the Ramada Inn, State College.

McNett Country Band at Tioga County Fairgrounds — March 5, April 2, May 7, all at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $8/person

Mansfield University Production of “Hello Dolly” — March 3–5 at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Straughn Auditorium. Tickets: $16/adults, $12/seniors/students, $6/children (12 and under), free/MU students with ID at https://mansfield.booktix.com/.

WASD Kindergarten Registration — Friday, March 11 by appointment only. FMI: 570-724-1941

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13 at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. Free admission. Guided tours.

Maple Open House Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20 at multiple locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays: April 7 and June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

RECURRING EVENTS

“Color the World a Beautiful Place” — Exhibit of poured paintings by mother and daughter artists Amy Wilston and Elizabeth Colegrove on display Feb. 5-26 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Welcome reception 2-4 p.m. Feb. 5. Refreshments. Free.

“Abandoned Art” — An exhibit of works left in storage at the Gmeiner Art Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, will be on display through Saturday, Jan. 29. People are encouraged to come pick up any art they may have left there over the years.

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month through May at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre on Central Avenue, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Informal Studio Time — Artists are invited to attend an informal work time in the studio of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets informally every Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon in the Studio at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-1917

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10 a.m. first Thursday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at the same time on every other Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Coudersport Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month.FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or coudycma@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

TO SUBMIT AN EVENT

The Community Calendar is a listing of free and low-cost events, meetings, services and groups that take place in and around Tioga County. To have your event listed in the calendar, submit the event name, a brief description, date and time it is held, location, cost or free, and contact information as indicated below:

For the newspaper — news@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 or Community Calendar, PO Box 118, 25 East Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901

For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.