“The May Queen” — Theatrical performance is 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com

Morning Bird Walks — Members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will lead at Hills Creek State Park located at 8 a.m. on Saturdays thru May 28. Registration is not required. Free. FMI: tasmember@yahoo.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com

“Let’s Get Loud” Dance and Voice Recital — Rhythms Academy students perform at 7 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus. Tickets: $15/adults, $10/children 12 and under, free/children under 3.

Springfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hills Creek State Park in Charleston Township. Free activities unless noted otherwise. FMI/Schedule: www.stepoutdoors.com

Automobile Show — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Williamson High School at Tioga Junction. Food available. Trophies awarded. Admission: $3/adults, $1/children. Williamson High School’s Entrepreneurship class fundraiser for Harbor Counseling. Vehicle registration is $20. Register: Williamson Entrepreneurship Facebook page or call 570-418-2500

Child Abuse Prevention & Foster Care Awareness Block Party — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Activities, food, games, music, more. Free.

NRA Basic Pistol Course — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 328 Sportsmen’s Club Road, Mansfield. FMI: 570-662-7850 or www.lambscreeksc.org

Totally ‘80s & ‘90s Gala — At the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro at 5 p.m. Refreshments, basket raffle, live auction, games, dancing and a Best Dressed Contest. Benefits HAVEN. Tickets: $40/individual or $70/couple. Tickets: 570-404-4529 or www.havenoftiogacounty.org

Wellsboro Women’s Chorus Spring Concert — 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 36 Main St., Wellsboro. Special guest is the Wednesday Morning Musicales chorus. Free; goodwill offering collected. FMI: 570-439-0923

Spring Youth Turkey Hunt, Calling Competition, Fishing Derby and Field Day — 1 p.m. at Arnot Spoortsman’s Club. Volunteer mentors will assist; must be accompanied by a parent/mentor. FMI: 570-326-1109 or blargey@wellsborosd.org

Chicken and Pork Benefit Dinner — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Arnot Hall. Cost: Donation. Take outs available. Proceeds to help with medical expenses of Chris Gilbert. Donations/FMI: 570-404-5677 570-404-1659

Folklore & Coal Mining Songs of Northeast PA — Musician Jay Smar performs in the Blossburg Memorial Library’s Community Room at 6 p.m. Free. FMI: 570-638-2197, blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or check Facebook

Public COVID-19 Rapid Test event — 9-11 a.m. in the Weis Markets parking lot, at 11798 on Route 6 in Wellsboro. Free. Pre-registration required: 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354)

30th annual Blossburg Coal Festival — Held in downtown Blossburg. Most activities on Island Park. FMI: www.coalfestival.com

Fish for Free Day — No fishing license required; all other regulations apply. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com

Canyon Pilots Association Fly-In Breakfast — Sunday morning, May 29, at the Grand Canyon Airport outside of Wellsboro. Cost: $10/adult, $5/children 3-8, free/children 2 and under. Airplanes, radio-controlled airplanes, flight simulator also available. FMI: av8slow@gmail.com

Chicken Barbecue — 11 a.m. until all sold Monday, May 30, at the Millerton United Methodist Church. Cost: $11/dinners and $9/half. Pre-order: 570-537-6087 and leave a message

Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club — Meets Tuesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room to discuss “Saving Simon,” a true story by Jon Katz. Free. FMI: 570-638-2197, blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or check Facebook

Ice Cream Social — Free from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Blossburg Memorial Library parking lot.

“Through the Years” Photography Exhibit — June 3-July 3 by members of the Grand Canyon Photography Club at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 145 Main St., Wellsboro. Opening reception on Friday, June 3 from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments provided; prizes awarded.

Spaghetti Benefit — For Mike Day who was in the I-81 pile-up, from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Wellsboro Moose Lodge, 36 Old Tioga St. Cost: $9. Also a chance auction.

Almost Famous Wellsboro Town Band — Concerts scheduled for 7 p.m. June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27 on The Green in Wellsboro (high school auditorium in case of rain). Free, but donations accepted. Instrumentalists wanted. FMI: drmarimba@gmail.com or 607-426-0420

Practical Nursing Program Information Session — June 9, June 23 and July 6, all at 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north

Youth Ruck March — Hiking event on open trails at the LEEK Foundation, 494 State Route 2444, Oswayo. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Pack two canned items to donate to the veterans food pantry. FMI: https://www.savaw.org

Ice Cream Social — Saturday, June 11 at the Roseville United Methodist Church.

No Tap Bowling Tournament — Benefits Kylee Cabisca at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Memory Lanes Bowling Alley, Shinglehouse. Pre-registration required by May 28: heather-pease8914@gmail.com. Raffles, food, more.

Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale — Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 19 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, Wellsboro. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale. FMI: 570-724-4876

Smoked Country Jam — June 16-18 at the Quiet Oaks Campground at Cross Fork. Tickets: www.purplepass.com/scj2022

Wellsboro Vacation Bible School — The event, “Jerusalem Marketplace,” is open to children in pre-K through sixth grade Monday thru Friday, June 20-24, from 6-8 p.m. on The Green in Wellsboro. Music, games, crafts, snacks and faith stories. Pre-register: https://bit.ly/3KnOiKB or find it on Facebook

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Masonic Lodge #317, 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org, code: Wellsboro

Roseville Community Yard Sale — Saturday, June 25, along with chicken barbecue and bake sale.

Fish for Free Day — Monday, July 4. No fishing license required; all other regulations apply. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com

South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament — Aug. 6 at Tommasso’s in Waverly, N.Y. in memory of Lion Irma Chapman. Sign up sheets available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Shedden’s in Fassett or email southcreeklions@gmail.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Wellsboro Growers Market — Open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., weather permitting, on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. FMI: wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or the Facebook page

Books 4U — On the carts on the porch of the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Books for all ages and interests. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

GriefShare — 5-7 p.m. for 13 weeks thru June 5 at the Valley Alliance Church, 4864 Route 6, Wellsboro. GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. FMI: 570-724-4884 or 717-818-7058

H-G’s Acting Up! Readers Theatre — Fully-vaccinated individuals ages 55 and older meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month thru May at 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 219 of the Deane Center on Main Street, Wellsboro. Face coverings and other CDC guidelines apply. FMI: www.hamiltongibson.org or 570-724-4586

Bradford County Historical Society Museum — Open Tuesdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and by appointment. Volunteers welcome; work days are Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and special events. FMI: 570-250-3070 or 570-297-3410

PA Grand Canyon Repeater Group & TCARC — NET 147.060/147.195 PL-127.3 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Goodies for Our Troops — Packing by appointment only in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations and volunteers needed. Opportunities for stay-at-home volunteering. FMI: Goodies@ptd.net or 570-662-5601

Heart of Tioga Pregnancy and Parenting Support —Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and more at 14072 Route 6, Mansfield. FMI: heartoftioga@gmail.com, 570-948-2020, www.heartoftioga.org

Mansfield Shoe Bank — For children ages 0-18 receive a new pair of socks and sneakers every 3-6 months, depending on age, 9:30 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of the month August-May. FMI: 570-662-2411, mansfieldmethodist@susumc.org or 570-662-2225

Thursday Night Runs — 6-7 p.m. Meet at Wellsboro’s Packer Park lot. Multiple pace groups. Bring headlamp/lights;. FMI: Tyoga Running Club on Facebook

MEETINGS

Wellsboro Lions Club — Meets 6 p.m. first and third Monday at the Native Bagel, Wellsboro

Seeds of Hope Partners — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at the Department of Human Services, Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-8648

American Legion Post 235 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday in Tioga

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 — Meets 7 p.m. first Tuesday at post in Wellsboro

Wellsboro Knitters and Spinners — The group meets informally every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the Studio at the Ossea Masonic Lodge at 8 Kelsey St., Wellsboro. FMI: 570-724-6320

Wellsboro Art Club — Meets 10:30 a.m. first Thursday in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro (new members welcome). The Club meets informally at 10 a.m. on every other Thursday. Informal workshop time available 6 p.m. on second and fourth Thursday.

American Legion Post 167 — Meets 6 p.m. first Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt Post in Morris Run. FMI: 570-638-2854

Mountain Modelaires RC Club — Meets every Thursday evening at the Charlotte Lappla Gym in Wellsboro from 6-8 p.m., starting Nov. 18 running through to April. FMI: 570-439-7759

Quilting Group — Meets 9 a.m.-noon every Friday at the Liberty Lutheran Church. Completed quilts donated to charity. Help is welcome.

Grand Canyon Photography Club — Meets 6 p.m. second Tuesday of month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Fiber Arts Workshop — Quilters and fiber artists meet 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Bring your own project or work on charity projects.

Wednesday Morning Musicales — Meets 10 a.m. second Wednesday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir practices at 9 a.m. every Wednesday.

Tioga County FFA Alumni Group — Meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, odd months at Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville and even months at Sabinsville Township Building in Sabinsville. FMI: Find the page on Facebook

Advocates for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group — Meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The location is subject to change. FMI: Maria@benedictsbus.com or at 570-651-5517

Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild — Meets, with a “show and tell,” at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — This Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet starts at 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS PA 1205 Stony Fork — Meets Tuesday at Stony Fork’s Baptist Church Annex. Weigh-in 8 a.m. with meetings at 8:30 a.m. FMI: 570-724-1230 or 570-724-1647

Weight Watchers Reimagined Workshops — Saturdays with weigh-in at 8 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Microtel Inn on Dorsett Drive, Mansfield (across from Perkins. FMI: drubin@ptd.net

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — For a meeting or schedule, visit www.tops.org or 1-800-932-8677

ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS

Elkland Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday for adults 60 and over at 101 Forestview Drive, Elkland. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-258-5650

Millerton Active Living Center — Open every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Back Street, Millerton. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-537-6550

Mansfield Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 1103 South Main St,. Mansfield. Socialization, activities, educational programs, outings and lunch. FMI: 570-662-2130

Wellsboro Active Living Center — Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 570-724-3991

Westfield Active Living Center — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday for adults 60 and over at 250 Race St., Westfield. Socialization, activities, lunch and educational programs. FMI: 814-367-5695

FOOD PANTRIES

Blossburg UMC Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Blossburg UMC on Williamson Road. FMI: 570-638-3046

Alliance Food Pantry — Located in the lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving Potter County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Elkland/Osceola/Nelson Emergency Food Pantry — Call 570-502-4965 for assistance. If there is no answer, leave a message and phone number. Do not text. The Food Pantry is located in Elkland in the HUB Mission Center at the old Clark Wood School on Coates Avenue

Liberty Area Food Pantry — Open 9-11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month or by appointment at the Liberty Lutheran Church. FMI: 570-447-4516

Mansfield Area Food Pantry — PO Box 5, Benson Drive and Route 6, Mansfield. Winter hours food disbursements are second and fourth Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

Millerton Food Pantry — Every third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at the Millerton UMC, Route 328, Millerton. FMI: 570-537-2444 or leopar@empireaccess.net

Sister Jenny’s Drive-Thru Supplemental Food Pantry — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday at 14 Plaza Lane, Middlebury Center. Serves all 21 zip codes in Tioga County. FMI: 570-206-2075

Strait From The Heart — Food pantry (clothes closet unavailable at this time) at 18 Academy St., Lawrenceville every third Thursday of the month 4-6 p.m. FMI: 607-684-4298 or mlgiardina@frontier.com

Tioga Community Food Pantry — Last Saturday (third Saturday November and December only) 9-10 a.m. at 9 Main St. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tioga. FMI: 570-418-0341 or dburnside09@aol.com

Trinity Food Bank — Managed by the Valley Trinity Parish of the United Methodist Church, this pantry provides emergency, short-term food assistance to those who seek it regardless of income. If you have a need, call 570-259-8846 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FMI: nerlc4cpl33@aol.com

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — Open the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in the lower level of the United Methodist Church Wellsboro, 36 Main St. FMI: wellsborofoodpantry.org or wellsborofoodpantry@gmail.com

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Narcotics Anonymous — FMI: 570-404-8333

Narcotics Anonymous — Open meeting 6 p.m. every Monday at Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main St., Millerton. All welcome. FMI: 570-537-3028

Alcoholics Anonymous — Meetings held daily: www.aa46.org

Monday-Friday at noon — Harbor Counseling annex at Route 287, Wellsboro.

Monday at 6 p.m. — Methodist Church at Queen Street, Wellsboro

Monday at 7 p.m. — Seventh Day Adventist, Old Route 15, Blossburg.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. — United Christian Ministries at 2 Berry St., Tioga.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Blossburg Library at 307 Main St., Blossburg.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Franklin Street, Lawrenceville.

Thursday at 7 p.m. — Zoom meeting only.

Friday at 6 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave.

Friday at 7 p.m. — Post office at Main Street, Westfield.

Friday at 8 p.m. — First Baptist Church at Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

Saturday at 8 a.m. — Methodist Church at Main Street, Covington.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Methodist Church at Wellsboro.

Saturday at 7 p.m. — Church of Christ at Union Street, Canton.

Sunday at 8 a.m. — Harbor Counseling group room at 206 Main St., Blossburg.

Sunday at 5 p.m. — Troy Library at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.

Sunday at 7 p.m. — Morris Fire Hall at Route 287, Morris.

Al-Anon — FMI: pa-al-anon.org. Meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

