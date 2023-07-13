The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces the 2023 scholarship recipients in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Local recipients, by school, are listed below:
• Canton Area High School — Guinevere Ritter Scholarship Fund to Bailey Ferguson, attending Alfred State College, $1,000; Donald & LaRene Ayers Scholarship to Camille A. McRoberts, attending Juniata College, $4,350; Dorothy Kemp Leonard Scholarship to Jazmyn L. Hickok, attending Altoona Beauty School, $639.39; Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science Award to Camille A. McRoberts, attending Juniata College, $1,000; Dr. John Kirkowski Scholarship to Gracie Fitch, attending Lycoming College, $2,000; Guthrie Community Credit Union Scholarship to Allyson V. Butcher, attending Pennsylvania College of Technology, $1,000; John H. Hyde Jr. and Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship to Olivia G. Kulp, attending Pennsylvania State University, $3,500; Leo K. Shedden Scholarship to Camille A. McRoberts, attending Juniata College, $1,850.00
• Troy Area High School — Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Scholarship to Kory Schucker, attending Southeast Lineman Training Center, $1312.50; Troy Lions Club Huck Scholarship Fund to Madison J. Vargas, attending Mansfield University, $1,500.
• Cowanesque Valley High School, Westfield — Alan B. Carr Memorial Scholarship to Cody A. Peers, attending Pennsylvania College of Technology, $1,000; Dr. Harry S. Williams Memorial Scholarship to Ali M. Bieser, attending University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, $1,100; John F. Bush Scholarship Fund to Bryson M. Fuhrer, attending Bucknell University, $1,000.
• Wellsboro Area School District — Dr. Donna L. Mettler Scholarship to Molly K. Ingerick, attending Slippery Rock University, $5,000; Dr. Donna L. Mettler Scholarship to Mackayla L. Patterson, attending Lock Haven University, $5,000.
• Williamson High School, Tioga — Dr. Harry S. Williams Memorial Scholarship to Lena M. Lewis, attending Shippensburg University, $1,100; Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Scholarship to Trent Achey, attending Pennsylvania College of Technology, $1,312.50
• Northern Potter High School, Ulysses — Darlene J. Sitler Memorial Scholarship to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $1,050; Jon R. Cowburn Scholarship to Riley S. Thompson, attending Oregon State University, $500; Northern Potter Scholarship Fund to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $ 1,175; Northern Potter Scholarship Fund to Riley S. Thompson, attending Oregon State University, $ 1,175; Potter County Farm & Forestry Family Scholarship to Riley S. Thompson, attending Oregon State University, $1,000; Raymond, Tristan and Evan Erway Memorial Scholarship to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $1,000; Reiman Family Scholarship to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $2,000; Rose Marie Tubbs Memorial Scholarship to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $1,000; Ruth Agar Memorial Scholarship to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $1,025; Tomb Family Scholarship to Rebecca M. Martin, attending Penn State Eberly College of Science, $1,100.
