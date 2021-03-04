There are currently more than 37 scholarship funds administered by the Community Foundation of the Twin Tiers. In 2020, more than $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to 45 students.
Scholarships are available to high school seniors with plans to continue their post-secondary education by attending a four-year college or university, community college or two-year trade or technical school.
Applicants for all scholarships demonstrate individual excellence in areas such as community service, leadership, sports, music, academics and other unique characteristics.
Each year, educational scholarships impact the community by providing financial support to students to pursue careers.
“College tuition rates are on the rise and the cost to attend college is becoming increasingly difficult to meet. Higher education isn’t just critical for our children, but it’s also the key to North Central PA’s future,” said Michael Bridgham, whose Troy Lions Club is a scholarship donor. “This generation of students deserves the same opportunity so many of us have already had… the chance to learn, to explore and understand what inspires and stimulates them. In the end, the passions and skills they develop through higher education will only serve all of us for years to come.”
In Tioga County, the foundation administers the Dr. Donna L. Mettler Scholarhip, two $5,000 awards for Wellsboro High School graduates; Dr. Harry S. Williams Memorial Scholarship, two $1,150 awards for Cowanesque Valley and Williamson High School students; John F. Bush Scholarship, one $1,000 award to a Cowanesque Valley High School student; and the Kyle B. Lenhardt Scholarship, one $600 award to a Wellsboro High School student.
For scholarship information and applications visit www.twintierscf.org.