Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting the 17th Annual “Messiah: A Community Sing” this Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street in Wellsboro.
Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741, the “Messiah” is the signal work of the Christmas season for millions of people around the world, primarily because of the “Hallelujah” chorus.
Coordinating the community sing is Thomas Putnam, HG artistic director.
“It lasts about an hour,” Putnam said. “Handel took text from the Bible to tell the Christmas story. The music is beautiful. There are five choruses that those attending can sing together. Mansfield University choral program students sing the solos. Everyone is welcome to come and sing--or listen.”
Peggy Dettwiler, Mansfield University’s Choral Activities director, will conduct. At Mansfield, she directs the Concert Choir, Festival Chorus and Chamber Singers and teaches choral conducting and methods.
Audience members who want to join in singing the choruses are encouraged to sit in the soprano, alto, tenor and bass vocal sections. Musical scores will be provided or participants can bring their own.
There will be plenty of room for audience members who choose to listen.
Vocal soloists from Mansfield University include: sopranos, Emma Criswell of Milton, Madison Felpel of Lititz, Deanna Mogianesi of Macungie and Lily Jean Woughter of Binghamton N.Y.; mezzo-soprano Taylor Stevens of Waynesboro; tenor, Carter Route of Canton; and baritones, Tyler Boyles of Williamsport and Andrew Clark of Owego, N.Y. The students are vocal performance, music education and/or music technology majors.
Ken Myers of Port Allegheny, an MU alumnus, will play the organ. Also featured will be a string quartet including Ashley and John Paul Tobin of Williamsport; Jared Vamvakias of Boyertown, a sophomore music education and performance major at MU; and Garet Holdren who teaches cello at MU.
Admission at the door is pay-what-you-can. Proceeds will benefit the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs. No reservations are required.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.