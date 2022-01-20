Community singers from high school age through senior citizens are invited to sing in the Mansfield University Festival Chorus under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler for the spring semester beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in Steadman Theatre. The performances will be held on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2:30 p.m.
The chorus will prepare “The Creation” by Franz Joseph Haydn. This great oratorio was written between 1796 and 1798 after Haydn had visited England and heard the oratorios of George Frideric Handel. It shares with Handel’s Messiah a swift succession of recitatives, arias and choruses along a dramatic theme. The text is based upon Milton’s “Paradise Los”t and the book of Genesis and tells the story of the creation with some of the most picturesque music of its time. It is an uplifting work featuring soprano Alissa Rose, tenor Jordan Schreiner and baritone Todd Ranney, all members of the voice faculty at Mansfield.
The Festival Chorus is a mixed chorus of about 70 voices, which is open to all university students as well as community singers. Large-scale performances with orchestra and professional soloists have included Handel’s Messiah, Orff ‘s Carmina Burana, Haydn’s Creation and Mass in Time of War, Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Bach’s Mass in B Minor, and the Requiems by Brahms, Fauré, Mozart, Rutter, and Verdi. The Festival Chorus has produced numerous recordings.
The Chorus meets on Tuesday evenings in Steadman Theatre from 7 to 9 p.m. Participation in the rehearsals and performances is open to all persons at the university and area high school students and community singers. Singers only need to vocalize for placement in the soprano, alto, tenor or bass sections. Sectional rehearsals will take place on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. for students. Volunteer members are encouraged, but not required, to participate in sectional rehearsals.
The challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic for community singing continue and the university has protocols for activities on campus. Participants will be asked to show vaccination status and/or a negative Covid test. All singers also wear masks for rehearsals and performances.
The score for Haydn’s Creation is available for purchase at the campus bookstore check-out counter for $16.95. Purchase the Peters English Version Edition #7333. For more information, call Dettwiler at 570-662-4721 or email pdettwil@mansfield.edu.