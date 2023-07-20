Mansfield’s Rhythms Academy of Dance’s Competitive Dance Teams, Footwork and Jr. Footwork, finished their season at Nationals in the Poconos the week of July 9-14 with Beyond the Stars. The Poconos Nationals brought in 37 dance studios from all over the East Coast.
Results in order of performance:
- Caidence Faughnan of Liberty, modern solo, Long Long Time Ago, received High Gold and a Stand Out Showmanship Judges Award.
- Mortal Kombat tappers Jewel Beck and Audrina Faughnan of Liberty, Mia Brooks of Blossburg and Alexis Hutcheson of Tioga received Platinum, 7th place Overall High Score in division and an Ultimate Precision Award to their choreographer Michelle Auman for the piece.
- Jewel, Audrina, Mia and Alexis performed next to Pound the Alarm receiving another Platinum, 1st place in Category, and 5th place Overall High Score in division.
- Big Noise dancers Aerilyn Gehringer and Mila Olson of Blossburg and Willow Mortimer of Tioga received High Gold, a Tapping Clean and Classy Judges Award and 5th place Overall High Score in division. This trio performed last to Dancin’, receiving also a High Gold.