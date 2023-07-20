The Wellsboro Community Concert Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special seventh concert in the 2023-2024 season plus six traditional concerts with a season subscription.
“Our subscribers have been asking us to bring Tusk, the World’s Number One Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, to Wellsboro ever since Tusk’s sellout performances in 2019 on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 13 and 14,” said Russ Dodson, concert association president.
“As a thank you to subscribers and to celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are bringing Tusk back by popular demand for two nights this year, Wednesday, Sept. 13 for season subscribers and Thursday. Sept. 14 for the general public,” Dodson said. Seating is theatre style on both dates.
The five-member band Tusk, including Tom Nelson on drums, was “formed by accident,” said Nelson who lives in Liberty. “In March of 2008, a friend of ours asked if we would do a tribute to Fleetwood Mac for one night at his club. We are now in our 15th year as Tusk.”
The group leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands.
On or before Monday, Aug. 14, season subscribers can opt for an “Early Bird Combo” package, which includes the Tusk concert.
“Tusk is a separate concert and not part of our traditional six-concert series,” said Dodson.
All seven concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Students 18 and younger will not be admitted for a reduced price or for free to the Tusk concerts on Sept. 13 or 14.
Season passes are available for adults 19 and older, for students age 13-18 and free to youngsters 12 and under when accompanied by a paying adult.
Non-subscribers can purchase individual tickets for concerts.
The six concerts are:
- Saturday, Sept. 9 — Rory Block, slide guitarist, 7-time blues award winner and one of the world’s top female blues performers
- Saturday, Oct. 21 — Kommuna Lux, direct from Ukraine, this Klezmer/Odesssa gangsta folk band is fun for all ages
- Friday, Dec. 8 — Driftwood performing their style of Americana folk rock with a nod to 1960s R&B, 1970s country rock, contemporary pop, folk and traditional Appalachian music
- Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 — the John Jorgenson Quintet performing gypsy jazz with Jorgenson on guitar, solo clarinet and bouzouki
- Saturday, March 23, 2024 — The Gothard Sisters, a trio of Celtic singers, musicians and step dancers
- Saturday, April 13, 2024 — Fireside Collective, a progressive bluegrass group
For more information, a printable season ticket subscription form or to buy an “Early Bird Combo” package, a regular season subscription or for individual concert tickets, go to www.wellsborocca.org; stop in at the Deane Center office on the second floor at 104 Main St., Wellsboro or call 570-724-6220.
Checks should be made payable to the Wellsboro Community Concert Association and mailed with the printable order form to: WCCA, PO Box 453, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Order form tickets will be mailed before the season begins.