The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is accepting proposals for the Ives Run Recreation Area Concession lease until Monday, Jan. 31. The 10-year lease agreement encompasses the operation of the Ives Run camp store and campground laundry facility. In addition, the successful applicant will have the option to offer boat rentals.
The commercial concession is located at the Ives Run Recreation Area and the Ives Run Campground, a nationally recognized revenue-generating campground. During the 2020 recreation season, Recreation.gov listed Ives Run Campground as number three out of approximately 770 USACE campgrounds, generating $490,000 in total revenue. During the 2021 recreation season, Ives Run Recreation Area and Campground had approximately 126,500 visitors.
Ives Run Campground averages an occupancy rate of 75% while providing safe and memorable outdoor family experiences to over 16,000 registered campers annually.
“Ives Run Recreation Area and Campground is an extremely popular recreation spot during the summer months whether visitors come for the day or stay overnight in the campground,” said Stephen Sporer, Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes, supervisory park ranger. “It is essential that we find a concessionaire who can not only meet the needs of our visitors but enhance their experiences.”
The site may be inspected by prospective offerors Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., except for federal holidays. Arrangements for inspection must be made 24 hours in advance. To set up an appointment, contact Stephen Sporer, Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes, supervisory park ranger, at 570-835-0123 or by email at Stephen.p.sporer@usace.army.mil.
Potential Lessees may request Applications for Leasing, giving details of the lease terms, conditions and evaluation criteria by calling the Baltimore District Real Estate Division at 410-962-5173.
Proposals will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2022, at which time they will be opened and evaluated by the Baltimore District Real Estate Division at 2 Hopkins Plaza, 5th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.
More information about the Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes can be found on their respective web pages at: https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Tioga-Hammond/ and https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Cowanesque-Lake/.