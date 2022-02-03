The Tioga County Conservation District will host Soil Health Day 2022 on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex at 21 East Ave.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with registration followed by speakers: Troy Bishopp on “Getting More Grazing Days,” Kevin Brown on “Cover Crops — What Really Works in NE PA,” Mike Hanawalt with “NRCS Funding and Assistance Opportunities” and Mason Tate on “Importance of Soil Testing Now More than Ever.”
The day includes lunch at noon and a Farmer Panel before adjourning at 2:30 p.m. Lunch is free for those who RSVP by Feb. 18 to 570-724-1801.
Organic matter testing will be available and a soil test kit will be given away to the first 75 people who register.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/tiogaconservation.