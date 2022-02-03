Today

Expect periods of freezing rain. High 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.