In the excitement and anticipation of planning your hiking outing,edly include a list of equipment and food, plus some information about the trail you’re looking forward to hiking. But, do you consider safety as a subject to be addressed in those plans?
First and foremost is to let someone at home know where you are going, how long you’ll be gone and how to contact you. It’s also a good idea to contact someone who has some firsthand knowledge of recent changes to the trail. Park rangers, recent hikers, state forest departments and commercial outfitters can help.
Secondly, bring at least one friend. There’s more than one reason for this. Aside from the companionship and camaraderie, if a dire event occurs, like a serious injury, one of you can go get help.
Third, have a workable emergency plan. Assuming you carry a cell phone, be sure it is fully charges and know whether or not there will be reliable cell service. If you have an emergency, know who to call — perhaps the park emergency number (if they have one) or 911.
Prepare for unexpected weather events. Even the best weather forecasts can miss a short violent thunderstorm or a short heavy snow shower that leaves several inches of the slippery stuff on the trail. Should you get caught with lightening flashing around you, the best ploy is to avoid high and open areas, tall objects (don’t seek shelter under a tall tree), bodies of water and anything that’s a conductor of electricity.
A list of 10 Emergency Essentials to include in your pack was created by the Pacific Northwest Mountaineers. The objective of these Essentials is “to ensure that you can respond to an emergency and spend at least one night outdoors.”
- First aid kit
- Navigation: map, compass, GPS
- Sun protection
- Insulation: jacket/raincoat, extra clothing layers
- Illumination: headlamp, flashlight
- Fire: matches, lighter, fire starter
- Repair kit: duct tape, multifunctional tool
- Nutrition: at least one extra day’s supply of no-cook food
- Hydration: a means of water purification
- Emergency shelter: tent, space blanket, tarp
Now that you are well prepared for a safe trip, go out and have a blast.
Happy trails.