This fall, Robert and Amanda Miller, from Sugar Branch Farms at 900 Besley Road, Columbia Cross Roads, will open their corn field to the public to enjoy Noah’s Ark Corn Maze. The five-acre maze is open to the public starting on Oct. 1.
The maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch and pumpkin bowling are available every weekend in October, except for Halloween. Saturday, Oct. 2 is the Community Day with vendors, fire departments, petting zoos, etc.
Sugar Branch will have flash light nights, camp fires and live music in the evening hours. Bring a flashlight.
Details of each weekend’s schedule can be found at www.millerscornmaze.weebly.com.
The Noah’s Ark theme will feature pairs of animals to find in the maze. The maze also takes private bookings during the week and evenings.