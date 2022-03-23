A new exhibit of varied “Works on Paper” by Corning, N.Y. artist Terry Oakden will open with an artist’s reception on Friday, April 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Main Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center. Light refreshments will be provided by the Wednesday Morning Musicales.
Oakden’s works include charcoal portraits, watercolor cityscapes and landscapes, and mixed media pieces on a variety of papers. Items in this exhibit will be hung without frames for two reasons – so that the unique papers can be appreciated and to keep the cost of the artwork lower so that anyone can afford to purchase a piece to take home.
Oakden was born and raised in the valleys and hills of the Finger Lakes Region. Drawing inspiration from the natural and man-made beauty of the area, Oakden feels extremely fortunate to have an upbringing that allowed him to spend time exploring both city and country. Many of his works are part of his family tradition of backroad travels and small-town exploration that he continues today.
To express his vision, Oakden works in watercolors, acrylics, oils, charcoal, and graphite. His current works are primarily watercolor and dry media on paper. His tools consist of, but are not limited to: brushes, pallet knives, old credit cards, feathers, rags, or whatever is available to bring the image to fruition.
Oakden has shown his work in galleries and venues throughout New York State and has works in private collections throughout the country. He is currently represented by West End Gallery.
Starting with this show in April, the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. This exhibit will be on display from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 24. The Gallery will be closed on Mondays, and when changing exhibits. The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the Gmeiner is always free.
For more information, contact the director at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.