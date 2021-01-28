Eroding streams are an issue for landowners, but they also indicate that the stream is not as healthy as it could be. Sediment lost from banks can harm fish and other life in the stream. While some erosion and meandering is normal, banks that quickly fall can be a result of recent or past human changes to the watershed (the land that drains to the stream).
If this sounds like your property, the Conservation District has a cost-share program that can help. Shell Energy has provided the Conservation District a grant to help mitigate the cost of streambank stabilization projects. This grant allows the Conservation District the ability to provide technical assistance and pay 50% of the total project’s cost.
The Tioga County Conservation District has been working with the Trout Unlimited, Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Department of Environmental Protection, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and local groups to secure streambanks and prevent sediment pollution.
The projects use devices made from larch or hemlock logs and stone to direct the water towards the middle of the stream and to protect the bank.
These structures are also considered fish habitat and they provide overhead protection for organisms living in the stream.
This program is designed for smaller projects in the $2,000-$10,000 range and requires 50% matching funds or materials from the landowner.
The funds are limited, and matching contributions help to increase the number of people assisted. There is an application to be considered for funding, and applicants will be ranked to determine what projects receive funding.To apply for the Tioga County Stream Protection Cost-Share Program, applications are available at the Conservation District Office or on the Facebook page.
All applications must be turned in by Friday, March 5. If you have questions about the program or application, contact Tyler Upham byemail (tupham@tiogacountypa.us) or call 570-724-1801 ext. 1304.