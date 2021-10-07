Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis M. Davin announced that the final batch of payments under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program has been sent to qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities.
“The effects of the pandemic have impacted municipalities across the commonwealth. The nearly $500 million that has been distributed over the past 10 weeks will help communities respond to the challenges they’re facing,” Garrity said. “Municipalities have a great deal of flexibility in how to use these funds, and Treasury’s goal was to issue payments promptly so that municipalities can decide how to best meet their local needs. It has been a pleasure to work with Secretary Dennis Davin and his team at DCED.”
Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
The 2,445 Pennsylvania municipalities have received more than $489.7 million distributed by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.
Current payment information can be found on an interactive map on Treasury’s website. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, a second round of payments is scheduled to begin in May 2022.
Tioga County municipalities receiving funds are: Bloss Township, $17,689.1; Blossburg Borough, $77,559.89; Borough of Mansfield, $15,2660.05; Borough of Wellsboro, $16,8883.77; Brookfield Township, $21,143.18; Charleston Township, $17,9664.7; Chatham Township, $30,563.41; Clymer Township, $29,359.71; Covington Township, $53,171.96; Deerfield Township, $34,017.49; Delmar Township, $14,6379.89; Duncan Township, $11,565.95; Elkland Borough, $91,009.88; Farmington Township, $34,593.17; Gaines Township, $28,051.35; Hamilton Township, $25,382.28; Jackson Township, $97,708.71; Knoxville Borough, $31,348.43; Lawrence Township, $86,038.09; Lawrenceville Borough, $32,028.78; Liberty Borough, $12,246.3; Liberty Township, $53,590.64; Middlebury Township, $59,696.52; Morris Township, $30,458.74; Nelson Township, $29,307.38; Osceola Township, $32,970.8; Putnam Township, $21,928.2; Richmond Township, $11,9584.57; Roseville Borough, $96,29.57; Rutland Township, $42,338.7; Shippen Township, $26,952.32; Sullivan Township, $75,885.18; Tioga Township, $50,293.56; Union Township, $51,968.26; Ward Township, $91,06.22; Westfield Borough, $54,218.65; Westfield Township, $51,654.26