Every 10 years, pursuant to 42 Pa. CSA §1503, following the federal census, the courts are required to evaluate and reestablish, if necessary, the boundaries and caseloads of the magisterial district courts within a judicial district.

Tioga County has three magisterial district courts within the 4th Judicial District: Elkland, Wellsboro and Mansfield.

After evaluating the caseload numbers and current boundaries, the court plans to reestablish the three magisterial courts with no change.

The Elkland court includes Brookfield, Clymer, Farmington, Jackson, Lawrence, Nelson, Osceola, Tioga and Westfield townships and Elkland, Knoxville, Lawrenceville, Tioga and Westfield boroughs.

The Wellsboro court includes Liberty and Wellsboro boroughs and Charleston, Chatham, Delmar, Duncan, Elk, Gaines, Liberty, Middlebury, Morris and Shippen townships.

The Mansfield court covers Blossburg, Mansfield and Roseville boroughs and Bloss, Covington, Hamilton, Putnam, Richmond, Rutland, Sullivan, Union and Ward townships.

The reestablishment plan for Tioga County will be available for 30 days to allow for public comment. The plan can be viewed on the Tioga County Court Administration website at www.tiogacountypa.us.

The plan will also be available in the Tioga County Court Administrator’s office and within the three magisterial district courts.

The 30-day public comment will expire at the close of business on Feb. 20. Public comments regarding the reestablishment plan can be mailed to: Tioga County Court Administration, 118 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901, Attn: Randi L. Bubb, District Court Administrator.

Public comments can also be emailed to rbubb@tiogacountypa.us. All public comments must be in writing and must include the full name and address of the sender.

Comments specific to the proposed plan will be included with the final petition that is forwarded to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for approval.