R.B. Walter Elementary School first grader Kylie Blakeslee has won first place in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful 2022 Litter Hawk Youth Award Program.

The program provides a way for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to express their concerns about litter through art, words or video. Each participant completed a designated project specific to their grade level addressing the theme: How do you keep Pennsylvania beautiful?

Two entries were awarded in each grade level. First place winners received a $25 gift card. First runners-up received a $15 gift card. For their stories, visit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keeppabeautiful.

First place winners:

Bailee Pliska, Kindergarten (poster), Westmoreland County

Kylie Blakeslee, Grade 1 (poster), Tioga County

Paisun Wilt, Grade 2 (poster), Perry County

Zaniel Lowman, Grade 3 (poster), Westmoreland County

Likhit Nagh Boni, Grade 4 (poster), Chester County

Damian Stiffey, Grade 5 (essay), Cambria County

Leonora Orellana Antón, Grade 6 (video), Wayne County

Runners-up winners:

Chase Garnett, Kindergarten (poster), Cumberland County

Luke Goeckel, Grade 1 (poster), Perry County

Kyleigh Llacas, Grade 2 (poster), Brandywine Wallace Elementary, Chester County

Izabelle Fackler, Grade 3 (poster), Cumberland County

Emmelee Campbell, Niang Lun and Janiya Herrera Grade 4 (poster), Fritz Elementary, Lancaster County

Amber Drozdis, Grade 5 (video — tie), Lackawanna County

Andrew Haas, Grade 5 (video — tie), Philadelphia County

Guilianna De Maio, Grade 6 (video), Pike County

For more information, visit

.