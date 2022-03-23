Art by Kylie Blakeslee

First grader Kylie Blakeslee from Tioga County won first place in the Litter Hawk poster contest.

R.B. Walter Elementary School first grader Kylie Blakeslee has won first place in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful 2022 Litter Hawk Youth Award Program.

The program provides a way for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to express their concerns about litter through art, words or video. Each participant completed a designated project specific to their grade level addressing the theme: How do you keep Pennsylvania beautiful?

Two entries were awarded in each grade level. First place winners received a $25 gift card. First runners-up received a $15 gift card. For their stories, visit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keeppabeautiful.

First place winners:

  • Bailee Pliska, Kindergarten (poster), Westmoreland County

Kylie Blakeslee, Grade 1 (poster), Tioga County

  • Paisun Wilt, Grade 2 (poster), Perry County
  • Zaniel Lowman, Grade 3 (poster), Westmoreland County
  • Likhit Nagh Boni, Grade 4 (poster), Chester County
  • Damian Stiffey, Grade 5 (essay), Cambria County
  • Leonora Orellana Antón, Grade 6 (video), Wayne County

Runners-up winners:

  • Chase Garnett, Kindergarten (poster), Cumberland County
  • Luke Goeckel, Grade 1 (poster), Perry County
  • Kyleigh Llacas, Grade 2 (poster), Brandywine Wallace Elementary, Chester County
  • Izabelle Fackler, Grade 3 (poster), Cumberland County
  • Emmelee Campbell, Niang Lun and Janiya Herrera Grade 4 (poster), Fritz Elementary, Lancaster County
  • Amber Drozdis, Grade 5 (video — tie), Lackawanna County
  • Andrew Haas, Grade 5 (video — tie), Philadelphia County
  • Guilianna De Maio, Grade 6 (video), Pike County

For more information, visit

www.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/awards/litter-hawk

.

