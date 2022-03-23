R.B. Walter Elementary School first grader Kylie Blakeslee has won first place in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful 2022 Litter Hawk Youth Award Program.
The program provides a way for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to express their concerns about litter through art, words or video. Each participant completed a designated project specific to their grade level addressing the theme: How do you keep Pennsylvania beautiful?
Two entries were awarded in each grade level. First place winners received a $25 gift card. First runners-up received a $15 gift card. For their stories, visit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keeppabeautiful.
First place winners:
- Bailee Pliska, Kindergarten (poster), Westmoreland County
Kylie Blakeslee, Grade 1 (poster), Tioga County
- Paisun Wilt, Grade 2 (poster), Perry County
- Zaniel Lowman, Grade 3 (poster), Westmoreland County
- Likhit Nagh Boni, Grade 4 (poster), Chester County
- Damian Stiffey, Grade 5 (essay), Cambria County
- Leonora Orellana Antón, Grade 6 (video), Wayne County
Runners-up winners:
- Chase Garnett, Kindergarten (poster), Cumberland County
- Luke Goeckel, Grade 1 (poster), Perry County
- Kyleigh Llacas, Grade 2 (poster), Brandywine Wallace Elementary, Chester County
- Izabelle Fackler, Grade 3 (poster), Cumberland County
- Emmelee Campbell, Niang Lun and Janiya Herrera Grade 4 (poster), Fritz Elementary, Lancaster County
- Amber Drozdis, Grade 5 (video — tie), Lackawanna County
- Andrew Haas, Grade 5 (video — tie), Philadelphia County
- Guilianna De Maio, Grade 6 (video), Pike County
For more information, visitwww.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/awards/litter-hawk
.