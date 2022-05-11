Tioga County will roll out electronic poll books at the General Primary Election on May 17.
Tioga County uses Election System & Software election equipment. The electronic poll books, which are updated on a closed system, resemble a tablet computer. They are loaded with each precinct’s full list of registered voters.
When the voter arrives at the polls, they will provide the poll worker with their name and the poll worker can search for them by name or date of birth. The poll worker will then review the voter’s information including name, date of birth, party affiliation and address, they will then turn the poll book screen around for the voter to sign with the stylus.
The poll worker will then turn the screen and verify the voter’s signature and issue a ballot. This process will help speed up the lines and wait times at the polling places. It will be easier for the poll workers to verify the voter’s information right in front of them instead of going through several pages of the paper poll books.
The voter will be required to sign both the paper and electronic poll book as the county voter registration office will use the paper poll books as a backup method if needed.
The county is confident this new upgrade will advance the election process to a new level and reduce the waiting times at the polling places. This will help the County Voter Registration office to get faster results downloaded instead of spending hours scanning every signature in the paper poll books.
If you have any questions, contact the Tioga County Voter Registration Office at 570-723-8230 or 570-723-8231.