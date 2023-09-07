Pennsylvania 4-H has announced this year’s recipients of the Allen L. and Richard H. Baker Memorial 4-H Scholarship. Receiving awards are Nina Coolidge of Tioga County, Caleb Antram of Somerset County, Elizabeth Bruner of Indiana County and Taylor Rafferty of Jefferson County.
The annual scholarship was established to honor a father, Professor Allen L. Baker, and his son, Richard H. Baker, for their years of dedicated service to the University.
Professor Allen L. Baker was involved in 4-H club work for 38 years and was the state 4-H club leader for 37 years. Starting in 1946, Richard H. Baker worked for the University for 38 years, serving as assistant treasurer and director of financial management from 1976 to 1984.
Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences awards the scholarship to current or former Pennsylvania 4-H members who have completed at least one semester and are enrolled as full-time undergraduate students at Penn State’s University Park campus or at Commonwealth campuses.
In the scholarship application, applicants highlight their 4-H project, activity, citizenship and leadership experiences and describe what they learned and how those experiences contributed to their personal growth throughout their 4-H career. Many also describe how 4-H influenced their field of study and/or career choices.
Coolidge, who was awarded $1,935, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and extension education. During her time in 4-H, Coolidge engaged in a variety of market and breeding livestock projects and community service. As a summer intern at the Tioga County 4-H office, she assisted in organizing youth programs. In college, Coolidge serves as a Farm Show junior committee member and a Global Learning in Agriculture intern and participates in campus clubs.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Pennsylvania 4-H website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.