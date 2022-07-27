The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will host a combined Atrium and Main Gallery exhibit for August, presented by Holly and Fred Lawrenson. The exhibit, “Roads Less Traveled,” will combine Holly’s photography and Fred’s realistic nature paintings.

This exhibit will open with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on First Friday, Aug. 5 to celebrate the artists and hear about their inspirations. Friends, former colleagues, and students are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be provided. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, Aug. 28.

Carl Frederick Lawrenson grew up in Susquehanna. He attended Mansfield State College from 1967 to 1971 ,majoring in art education. Since graduation he has spent much of his life teaching art, coaching basketball and painting in northern Tioga County.

Fred’s paintings have placed in several regional juried exhibits ,along with receiving six viewer’s choice awards. In 2003, Fred was juried into the World Nature Artist Group, aka Artists for Conservation. He is also a juried Pennsylvania Wilds Artisan and a juried member of the Elmira Regional Art Society. Fred paints extremely detailed nature scenes in acrylic on masonite boards.

“In painting, a realist is merely an impressionist with a little more patience…and a smaller brush,” he said.

Born and raised in Tioga County, Holly Lawrenson graduated from Williamsport School of Commerce in 1979, with a dual major in medical and executive secretarial. She spent 26 years working for the United States Postal Service. She is currently retired and pursuing her passion of photography.

Holly has had a love of photography her entire life. Her favorite pastime is hiking and biking the paths and trails of Tioga County with her camera around her neck. Holly loves to shoot landscapes, butterflies, wildlife, children, senior portraits and sometimes weddings.

She was juried into the Elmira Regional Art Society in the spring of 2016. She has had three photos chosen in Pop’s Culture Shoppe Photo Contest that were made into puzzles. Her photo “Great Blue” won a Best of Show award at The Franklin Street Gallery in Watkins Glen, N.Y. in 2017.

The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission to the gallery is free.