The Covington Church of Christ honored their graduates on Sunday, June 20, at the the “Dads & Grads” celebrations. The Pastor Kathy Hindman presented each graduate with a Bibles.
The graduates are:
Ethan Weiskopff, son of Brion and Laura Weiskopff of Covington. Ethan graduated from North Penn-Mansfield High School and will be attending West Virginia University and majoring in engineering.
Lauren Smith, daughter of Liz (Lane) Smith of Covington, graduated with honors from Elmira College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kristen Cress, daughter of Terri Kress, graduated from Elmira High School and will be joining the work force after graduation.
Colin Farrington, son of Ellie Farrington and Doug Farrington, graduated from North Penn-Mansfield High School and will be attending Shippensburg University in the fall and majoring in computer engineering.
Dylan Andrews (not present), son of Marea and Jeff Thornton of Mansfield, graduated from North Penn-Mansfield High School and has enlisted in Navy.