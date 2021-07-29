The Covington Church of Christ presented two high school graduates with a scholarship from the Muncaster Scholarship Fund. The Muncaster family bequeathed the church with monies to be used to further the education of youth members. Students must be members of the church and in academic good standing and write essays to the church to earn this honor.
Presented with the scholarship by board trustee Bud Brooks is Ethan Weiskopff, son of Brion and Laura Weiskopff of Covington. Ethan will be attending the University of West Virginia in the fall to major in civil engineering.
Colin Farrington, also of Covington, son of Ellie Farrington and Doug Farrington, was presented with the Muncaster Scholarship by his grandfather and board trustee Foster Marvin. Colin will be attending Shippensburg University in the fall and majoring in computer technology.