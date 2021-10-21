The Covington Church of Christ (Disciples), located on the corner by the blinking light in Covington, is having a special service on All Saints’ Eve Sunday, Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m.
The service will honor and remember family members and friends who have died in the last two years. The public is invited to join in remembering those they have lost. To do so, call June Higgins at 570-659-5536 and provide a name and date of death to add that person to the list.
During the service, all the names gathered will be read one-by-one and a candle lit for each one. A family member or friend may choose to light the candle or a designated candle lighter will be available. A bell will be rung at intervals.
Following the presentation of names, there will be a time of prayer, both silent and pastoral.
The theme of the service is “The Passover,” when God freed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and they set out for the Promised Land given to them by God centuries earlier.
The event is often paralleled with the end of the life in this world and entrance to the Promised Land of Heaven. It is part of the church’s series of sermons based on the ornaments of the Jesse Tree for Christmas. This series is a collection of historical Biblical events and people leading up to the birth of the Christ. It is also a presentation of major figures in the genealogy of Jesus.
The congregation hopes the special service will provide comfort and peace in a time of sadness and grief.