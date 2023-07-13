Commonwealth University-Mansfield recently received donations totaling $20,000 from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. The donations included $15,000 in scholarships and a $5,000 general donation to the university to support campus programs, financial literacy education and other areas of need.
The PSECU Financial Education Center located on the Mansfield campus is available to assist members with their financial needs and provides a wide array of financial literacy information. PSECU supports the university campus by providing sponsorships to various organizations, including athletics, scholarships for student learners and offers WalletWorks Financial Literacy Education programs and events.
“We appreciate the continued support given by PSECU to benefit our students through scholarships, programming on campus, and financial literacy,” said Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University. “Over the years the support of PSECU has been invaluable to our students and their families in helping ease the financial burden of attaining their degree.”