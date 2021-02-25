Two programs available to U.S. crop producers through the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 are Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage. Both programs provide financial risk coverage for any base acres previously designated for various commodities. Enrollment for the 2021 crop year is currently open, and program decisions will need to be documented with the Farm Service Agency by March 15.
Two variations of ARC are available, individual coverage and a county option, and both deserve consideration. However, less than 4% of covered acres in 2019 were covered with ARC-IC, and for most farms there is less future payment potential with ARC-IC relative to ARC-CO. This article will only focus on ARC-CO.
At no cost to producers, either ARC-CO or PLC coverage can be selected for each commodity. ARC-CO provides payments when average county revenue (yield x price) declines below a guaranteed level. PLC provides payments when the national average price is below an established reference price. Beginning in 2021, coverage decisions can be changed each year. The tricky part is selecting which type of coverage to sign up for when the crops haven’t even been planted yet.
The estimated ARC-CO breakeven yield for 2021 corn in Tioga County is 117.5 bushels, which is calculated with the established 2021 ARC-CO benchmarks for price and yield, as well as an average market year price from recent years ($3.53/bu) for the unknown 2021/2022 price. An average county yield in for the 2021 crop year that is lower than 117.5 bushels, with a national price at or below $3.53, would trigger a payment.
For data on crop prices, visit: www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/arcplc-program-data/index.
For more information on ARC and PLC, visit the Farm Service Agency website at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index or contact your local Farm Service Agency office.