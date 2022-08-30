One of the highlights of the Canyon Pilots Association’s All-You-Can-Eat Labor Day Weekend Fly-In Breakfast this Sunday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon is the unveiling of a radio-control Piper J-3 Cub that will be on display for the first time since work started on it 18 years ago.

The breakfast will be indoors at the corporate hangar at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport in Delmar Township at 112 Airport Road, Wellsboro.

On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee and orange juice. Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under eat for free. The breakfast is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Other highlights are pilots in various types of full-size aircraft that will fly to the Grand Canyon Regional Airport for the breakfast, weather permitting. The public is welcome to watch them land and take off and talk to pilots about their “flying machines.”

In addition, weather permitting, there will be airplane rides for a fee. Helicopter rides will be raffled off.

Now back to the story of the radio-control Piper J-3 Cub. “In August of 2004, Ron Miller and I attended the Wings Over Piper radio control meet at the William T. Piper Memorial Airport in Lock Haven,” said John Eaton of Wellsboro.

“We both took our radio control J-3 Cubs to fly. Bill Piper Jr. was the guest speaker. A group photo was taken of all of the Cubs and their pilots at the meet. My one-fifth scale and Ron’s quarter scale looked out of place with the one-third and one-half scale Cubs in that picture,” Eaton said.

“That’s when Ron decided that we needed a bigger Cub to take with us to the 2005 Piper Cub meet.” Purchased was a one-third Balsa USA kit and all of the necessary equipment to build it.

“Ron, Jack Wilson and I began to work on it in the basement at my house through that winter and into early summer of 2005. When Ron became ill that year, all work stopped.

“After a long stay in a nursing home, Ron died in July of 2014.”

For more than 15 years, from 2005 through 2020, the Cub sat in Eaton’s basement, partially framed up.

In the winter months from January until May, members of the local Mountain Modelaires RC Club had been flying indoor model aircraft in the gym at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School. “When COVID 19 struck, the school was closed so we were no longer allowed to use the gym,” said Eaton.

“Needing something to do, I asked if club members would like to finish the one-third scale Piper J-3 Cub that had been started many years ago,” he said.

Those who helped build it and will be putting on some finishing touches this Thursday, Sept. 1 so it is ready for display this Sunday include: Eaton, Ed Staron, Jim Bockus, Tom Chilson, Frank Granelli, Stephen Saladas and Doug Smith and his son Noah.

“We started in March of 2020, with the idea of showing it at the Memorial Day breakfast at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport and taking it to Wings Over Piper that August. Unfortunately, that idea did not pan out. Some of the original work had to be redone because of the long time the Cub had been sitting in the basement and more work was needed to finish it than we had anticipated,” said Eaton.

“The Cub has been completed to the extent that it can now be displayed. It is not yet ready to be flown,” he added. ”There is more work to do.”