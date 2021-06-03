KaDee Jay of Mansfield did not expect to get to play Jean, the main lead in Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a comedy.
“I’m in the midst of writing my doctoral dissertation and was in a holding pattern waiting for feedback,” said Jay. “When I saw the audition for this play pop up on my Facebook newsfeed, I thought it would be a great way to get back into performing in theatre which had been a goal of mine.
“In my head I was hoping to get any role, because the goal was to dip my toes back into community theatre. Instead, I dove into the deep end and my family has to hear me practicing lines every hour of the day,” she said with a laugh.
“I love being in comedies and this one is written so cleverly. When Jean answers a dead man’s phone and callers ask if he’s available to speak and she replies, ‘No, he’s not,’ as she looks at his dead body, the absurdity of the situation really hits home.”
Although a newcomer to Hamilton-Gibson, Jay is very familiar with theatre, beginning with stage roles were in high school.
A double English/drama major in education, her first job was directing student musicals and as a director/choreographer on the side.
Then she moved to New York City and began work with a therapeutic high school, played around with improv and drama therapy.
“I like that Jean has a moral compass and a caring outlook on humanity as she lies her way through the entire play. Her goal in creating these lies is always to help someone — whether it is a memory of Gordon or some poor person she has never met in Brazil.”
Jay describes Jean as “a lonely woman who hasn’t made any deep or meaningful connections in her life. When she is suddenly dropped into Gordon’s world and family she tries to fulfill her mission of making sure that his memory is kept alive in their hearts and minds. Along the way, she discovers what meaningful relationships might look like and realizes they are not found in a technological device.
“The audience will laugh at the humorous situations Jean finds herself in throughout the show and leave with some thoughts about their connections with other people and technology,” said Jay. “The show is not preachy at all in getting its message across. The playwright is more interested in exploration and questions than hitting the audience over the head.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 4, 5, 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, June 6 and 13 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
No tickets will be sold at the door. People must buy tickets in advance. Audiences will wear masks.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or prepay online at hgp.booktix.com.