When the first performance of “The Last Romance” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Gary Fizzano will play the main character Ralph Bellini, an Italian who sings opera and in his youth was hoping to get an audition at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. The May 7 performance is for vaccinated audience members only.
This heart-warming comedy about the transformative power of love was written by acclaimed American playwright Joe DiPietro.
“Thomas Putnam, our director typecast me for this role,” said Fizzano who lives in Morris. “I saw my family in Ralph, so how could I say no. I’m honored to bring this character to life in anticipation of what we can all learn and take away from Ralph and the other characters in this play.”
Ralph “is an 80-year-old Italian man, second generation, from a large family in New Jersey. He is your stereotypical Italian man — full of life — who comes across as crass and sarcastic but with kindness and respect. What I like about him is that he approaches life one day at a time, doesn’t dwell on the past, and even at his age, still moves forward with the attitude that there’s still so much to live for,” Fizzano said.
“I think older adults will relate more to Ralph’s story, but there are various emotions and moments that all adults, young and old, can relate to. All who attend will learn something from this show,” Fizzano said.
Ralph, a widower, gets an unexpected second chance at love. In addition to Fizzano, other cast members are: Anne Acker of Wellsboro who plays Rose Tagliatelle, Ralph’s sister with whom he lives; Kathryn Sheneman of Roseville who plays Carol Reynolds, Ralph’s love interest; and John Tobey Jr. of Hawley, a graduating senior at Mansfield University, who plays the Young Man, a tenor who sings verses from arias but has no spoken lines.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, May 7 and 8 and 14 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, May 9 and 16 in the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro. Tickets are by reservation only, have to be ordered in advance and prepaid online at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Audience members are asked to wear masks.