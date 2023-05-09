The CV Anglers Club will hold the annual Kids Fishing Derby on May 27 at Beechwood Lake.
This event is for anglers under 15. Check in begins at 9 a.m., fishing begins at 10. and ends at noon, followed by lunch, results and prizes.
Anglers are permitted one pole per participant and fish must be caught from shore. No watercraft is permitted.This is a rain or shine event.
Pre-registration is preferred by May 14. For more information or to register visit the CV Anglers Club Facebook page or call 607-382-0517.