Krista L. Deats
Republican
Lawrence Township
FMI: kldeats@yahoo.com
Sandra K. Olson
Republican
Hamilton Township
FMI: www.votesandraolson.com, Facebook: Sandra Olson for Tioga County District Attorney, votesandraolsonda@gmail.com, 570-439-1168
Please share the most important skill, ability or characteristic you would bring to office and why (100 words):
Deats: The most important skill, ability or characteristic I bring to the District Attorney’s office is two-fold. First, I believe honesty in every situation is essential. Whether it be with a victim, an attorney or an officer, it is key to make sure every situation is handled with a straight forward and honest approach. Secondly, having a personality that allows you to work well with others. In the District Attorney’s Office, I deal with many different types of people and it’s important to be personable and approachable with everyone no matter what the situation.
Olson: As a Registered Nurse and Private Practice Attorney, I have developed the ability to listen to people, identify their problems, and develop a solution to the problem. These skills make me very prepared for assuming the responsibilities of the office of District Attorney. There are currently problems with the management of the office and issues with the timely prosecution of cases. My background as a nurse and attorney and my experience in a variety of areas of the law, prepare me to deal with the issues and effectively address crime in our County especially that related to the drug epidemic.
Please list your top three priorities if elected and why (200 words):
Deats: My top three priorities if re-elected include continuing the push of prosecutions involving controlled substances in our communities. The danger they pose to our citizens is extremely significant and we continue to work with the appropriate authorities to bring forth justice. Along with that we have had much success with our Tioga County Treatment Court program and I am currently working towards another treatment initiative to hopefully thwart first time offenders in the direction of treatment, rather than the criminal justice system. Secondly, with the successful prosecution of many drug offenders we have been able to seize and forfeit the monies involved in those arrests. With these funds we have been able to send officers to trainings involving interdictions and investigations of controlled substances. This will encourage growth in arrests and prosecutions. Finally, I hope to get back into our schools. In the past we have presented programs, been part of career fairs, and had a bigger presence in our local schools. This is important. We need to change the stigma currently plaguing our country that police are bad. I hope we can create programs and work together to break that negativity.
Olson: When elected I will assure the prosecution of crimes happens in a timely fashion and that justice is served not only for the defendant but also the victims. Our Constitution gives protections to defendants which is certainly important. But victims are often forgotten in the process. We need to fix this.
I will focus additional resources on the illegal drug epidemic. I will support law enforcement with education and resources to bring drug dealers to account for their actions. Too many young people are dying because of the distribution of fentanyl, a lethal synthetic narcotic drug. During my campaign, I have had the opportunity to talk with mothers whose children have died from a drug overdose. In Lycoming County, our neighbor to the south, on April 16th, an 11-year-old sixth grade student died of an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin which he ingested. As DA, I will work diligently to address this issue on all fronts.
Finally, I will expand the District Attorney’s office involvement in the investigation and prosecution of child abusers. This will include education and support for law enforcement tasked with investigating these difficult cases.
What differentiates you from the other candidate and why is that important to voters (100 words)?
Deats: I am different from other candidate(s) in the fact that I have been doing this job for 9 years. I am experienced and passionate about what I do. I care about this County and I work everyday to protect it. I care deeply about the oath I’ve taken, and the career that has chosen me. I abide by the oath that I took. I appreciate the oath, and I follow the laws as provided to me in making the appropriate decisions. As the Tioga County District Attorney I am invested in doing this job appropriately and by the book.
Olson: I am ethical, experienced and committed to doing what is right and best for all the people of Tioga County. I believe that my compassion and my life experiences help me with practicing law in the criminal court system. I have a strong work ethic and can be trusted to represent the families of Tioga County when they come in contact with the criminal justice system.