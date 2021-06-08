Dance Rush is a competition team hand picked from Steps Of Expressions, a Wellsboro-based program through the Wellsboro Parks and Recreation program.
Steps and Rush normally meet Monday and Tuesday evenings, September–May at the Don Gill school in Wellsboro. Because of COVID-19, the Wellsboro schools canceled all after school programs for the 2020-21 school year, leaving the dancers with no place to practice.
Director Judi Kennedy was secured the annex building but CDC and state guidelines limited participation to just the Rush dancers. The girls were able to meet for four short practices before the annex closed in October due to increasing COVID-19 infections. After four months, Rush was offered space at Living Word Church outside of Wellsboro. Although the space was smaller than dancers were used to, they reassessed their routines, solos, duets and trios, canceled some groups and formed others.
The Dance Rush team is compromised of 21 dancers, ages 6-18, from Mansfield and Wellsboro. They attended three competitions: USA tournament of Dance in Syracuse, N.Y., New York Dance Challenge in Elmira, N.Y. and Celebration Talent in Binghamton, N.Y.
The team normally performs with Steps Of Expressions at dance recitals in December and May. The December 2019 recital was canceled due to weather, the May 2020 due to the pandemic, along with the December 2020 and May 2021 recitals.
Instead, the dancers performed on The Green on Sunday, June 6. They danced their hearts out in 90 degree weather for their parents, grandparents, friends, family and the public.
“For having such a short year and a few COVID breaks, the girls worked incredibly hard. I am so very proud of every dancer,” said Kennedy.
Not performing on The Green was senior Joy Moore, who performed in two competitions with two different solos, one modern and one jazz, receiving silver, platinum, high gold seventh overall.
For video performances, check out https://youtu.be/5xAWvUVz2ss and https://youtu.be/YBPFOsOO1qA.